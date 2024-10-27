The Stretch Of Caribbean Coast In Cancun Famed For Sunbathing, Swimming, And Dolphin-Spotting
It is hardly controversial to say that the beaches in Cancun are world-class. In fact, this vibrant party city was planned and created by the Mexican government from scratch in the 1970s specifically to take advantage of the quality of the sand, the clarity of the water, and the fantastic climate of the Yucatan peninsula. It is a place designed to be an out-of-this-world tourist destination full of fun, excitement, and unique luxury resorts. Even the time zone was changed to Eastern Standard Time to attract more visitors from the U.S.
But while pretty much all the beaches in and around Cancun are spectacular, some stand out more than others, even in this paradise of breathtaking white sand and warm turquoise water. Playa Delfines is one of the very best beaches in Cancun, in Mexico in general, and perhaps even in the world.
The atmosphere of peace and calm is what makes Playa Delfines so special. The vast majority of beaches in Cancun are extremely developed, with bars, restaurants, hotels, and even clubs spilling out onto the sands. While this is fantastic for the beach party crowd or those looking for family-friendly beaches and amenities, some travelers want a respite from the vibrant energy of Cancun's Zona Hotelera. With nothing but pristine sand and palapas for shade, Playa Delfines is natural beauty as far as the eye can see. It offers a different energy than other Cancun beaches and is a truly special place to relax and soak up some rays.
The best of Playa Delfines and beyond
Playa Delfines was named after the pods of dolphins that were once regular visitors to this stretch of the Quintana Roo coastline. These days, dolphin sightings are rare, but if you're good with getting an early start, you might get lucky if you install yourself at the beach's lookout point (El Mirador) just after sunrise. The views are worth getting out of bed for anyway. Once the day begins, the best thing to do on this gorgeous beach is just lay back, enjoy the sunshine, head down to the shallow waters for a dip, and repeat.
Travelers who prefer the relaxed vibes of Playa Delfines also tend to enjoy exploring beyond the Zona Hotelera and seeing a little more of local Cancun life. A Viator tour of downtown Cancun offers something a little different, blending photo opportunities at the brightly colored 'Cancun' sign at Playa Delfines with a chance to catch a glimpse of the city from an alternative perspective. Those who have taken this tour have overwhelmingly had positive things to say about it, sharing high praise for the guides and noting the experience's reasonable price.
The main town of Cancun doesn't get as much tourist traffic as the beaches and bars of the Zona Hotelera, but this tour is a great way to really get to know this unusual city. Along the way, you'll get a chance to haggle with jewelry vendors in Mercado 28 and discover amazing Yucatecan food at spots like La Parilla (one of Cancun's oldest restaurants) or La Patrona (a favorite with market traders).
Deserted beaches and an underwater museum
Once you've explored the city's center, you might like to try a few of the other highlights of Cancun beyond the Zona Hotelera resorts, bars, and clubs. For a completely different beach experience to Playa Delfines, head north to Isla Blanca, a tiny peninsula found up the Costa Mujeres to the north of the city. This remote, secluded spot is visited mostly by locals and offers few amenities other than a glorious atmosphere of peace and tranquility.
If you really want to leave everyone else behind, Isla Contoy is a genuine desert island paradise. Home to over 170 species of birds and 3 different species of sea turtles, it's only accessible by boat and allows a maximum of 200 visitors per day. Another amazing yet surprisingly underrated highlight of Cancun is the MUSA underwater museum. This unique underwater spot features over 500 statues and sculptures, all submerged around a coral reef and only visible if you take a snorkeling or diving excursion.
Cancun might be famous as a Spring Break-style destination, but it is far more than just a place to drink tequila and dance on the sand. From the expansive natural beauty of Playa Delfines to the hustle and bustle of authentic local life outside the Zona Hotelera, there's a lot more to see on this stretch of Caribbean coast than you might expect.