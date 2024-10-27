The Stretch Of Caribbean Coast In Cancun Famed For Sunbathing, Swimming, And Dolphin-Spotting

It is hardly controversial to say that the beaches in Cancun are world-class. In fact, this vibrant party city was planned and created by the Mexican government from scratch in the 1970s specifically to take advantage of the quality of the sand, the clarity of the water, and the fantastic climate of the Yucatan peninsula. It is a place designed to be an out-of-this-world tourist destination full of fun, excitement, and unique luxury resorts. Even the time zone was changed to Eastern Standard Time to attract more visitors from the U.S.

But while pretty much all the beaches in and around Cancun are spectacular, some stand out more than others, even in this paradise of breathtaking white sand and warm turquoise water. Playa Delfines is one of the very best beaches in Cancun, in Mexico in general, and perhaps even in the world.

The atmosphere of peace and calm is what makes Playa Delfines so special. The vast majority of beaches in Cancun are extremely developed, with bars, restaurants, hotels, and even clubs spilling out onto the sands. While this is fantastic for the beach party crowd or those looking for family-friendly beaches and amenities, some travelers want a respite from the vibrant energy of Cancun's Zona Hotelera. With nothing but pristine sand and palapas for shade, Playa Delfines is natural beauty as far as the eye can see. It offers a different energy than other Cancun beaches and is a truly special place to relax and soak up some rays.

