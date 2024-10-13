You'll Basically Have A Personal Photographer At This Unique All-Inclusive Mexican Resort

Vacation photos are one of the great joys of any adventure. We've come a long way from the days of the family gathering around the slide projector to reminisce about trips gone by. Still, whether it is a physical photo album or an Instagram account full of gorgeous snaps, the idea remains the same. However, while revisiting your travels through amazing images is a delightful experience, taking the shots themselves can be a challenge.

Getting awesome vacation photos means having a camera with you at all times. But when you are relaxing by the pool or swimming at the beach, this can be a problem. Taking a camera or a phone around the water means you risk losing or damaging it. The ideal solution would be to have a private photographer, but that's out of the question for most people. Or is it?

Xcaret, an all-inclusive resort near the gorgeous Caribbean beaches of the Riviera Maya in Mexico, does things a little differently. With its Photo Pass system, the resort has found a hassle-free way to document your vacation. And on this coastline, with so much to do in Cancun down to Playa del Carmen, there is a lot to capture.