One Of Europe's Most Underrated Wine Regions Is As Scenic As Tuscany Without The Crowds

You may associate the beginnings of wine with the ancient civilizations on the Mediterranean, but the beautiful mountainous country of Georgia is recognized as having the world's oldest winemaking traditions when an 8,000-year-old village was discovered 20 miles south of the capital of Tbilisi. Wine-loving Georgians will be the first to tell you that their country, which straddles Europe and Asia, is the cradle of winemaking and one of the most underrated destinations for wine lovers.

Advertisement

Georgia is a small country with many diverse landscapes, from underrated mountain regions to the Black Sea, which is also one of the cheapest destinations for a beach vacation in Europe. There are many regions that produce a variety of wine varieties in Georgia, but the most popular and scenic is Kakheti.

Located east of Tbilisi, Kakheti is a lush land filled with vine-covered valleys framed by snowy peaks of the Caucasus Mountains, and it's also home to 70 percent of the country's vineyards. Here's everything you need to know about planning a wine-tasting trip to Georgia, including the best wineries in Kakheti and the fascinating origins and traditions of Georgian wine.