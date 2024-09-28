The Cheapest Destinations For A Beach Vacation In Europe

Croatia is a fantastic example of locations that don't necessarily spring to mind when thinking about a beach holiday. Yet, this small country sports an impressive amount of coastline, with 1,100 miles of mainland shore and well over twice that again when you throw in the 1,000 islands and islets that dot the surrounding waters. Climate-wise, it shares many similarities with Italy; the nights are slightly cooler but daytime temperatures both in and out of the water are almost identical. It rains more often on this side of the Adriatic, but showers are lighter, and the summers are mostly dry.

Advertisement

Split, Croatia's second-largest city, occupies much of a stunning, sheltered peninsula that offers sea views and cool breezes year-round. Bacvice Beach lies to the south, but it is one of many such locations to enjoy in the region. Still, famed for its raucous games of picigin, it remains open 24/7, meaning that its white sands and aquamarine waters make it the perfect location for a late-night beach party.

Croatia also has a slight edge over Italy when it comes vacationing on a budget. Unsurprisingly, hostels are the cheapest option; Booze & Snooze Social Hostel, for example, offers mixed dormitory rooms for around $22 to $45. For those looking for a little more privacy, Jardin rooms' prices hover a little above the $100 mark, while Hostel Spinut offers a twin room with a private bathroom for under $70 a night. A cappuccino should set you back around $2.37, while a domestic beer retails for $1.49, although you may pay a premium if ordering such items at a restaurant.

Advertisement