The Cheapest Destinations For A Beach Vacation In Europe
Europe plays host to some of the finest beaches in the world. Thanks to over 40,000 miles of coastline stretched across the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans and the Baltic, North, Mediterranean, and Black Seas, along with a myriad of warm-water islands to explore, sunseekers are spoiled for choice. Still, choosing the right location is a minefield. Cheap, package-based beach holidays are plentiful yet fraught with dangers. Such places tend to be overcrowded during the high season, with out-of-pocket expenses skyrocketing upon arrival. Deals are plentiful during low season, but you run the risk of missing the fine weather. As a result, many European beach destinations aren't worth the vacation time.
This reality often makes venturing off the beaten track rewarding. Due to the continent's abundance of locations and coastline, certain places are overlooked, underappreciated, or just a little bit too outside the zeitgeist for people to consider. In some cases, locals like to keep things on the down-low; in others, relative exclusivity comes at a cost. And then there is the third option: destinations that offer all the sun, sea, and sand you could ask for but at a curiously pleasing price point. Based on my personal travels, I've assembled a collection of the best-kept secrets in Europe that a beachgoer could hope to discover.
Bacvice Beach, Croatia
Croatia is a fantastic example of locations that don't necessarily spring to mind when thinking about a beach holiday. Yet, this small country sports an impressive amount of coastline, with 1,100 miles of mainland shore and well over twice that again when you throw in the 1,000 islands and islets that dot the surrounding waters. Climate-wise, it shares many similarities with Italy; the nights are slightly cooler but daytime temperatures both in and out of the water are almost identical. It rains more often on this side of the Adriatic, but showers are lighter, and the summers are mostly dry.
Split, Croatia's second-largest city, occupies much of a stunning, sheltered peninsula that offers sea views and cool breezes year-round. Bacvice Beach lies to the south, but it is one of many such locations to enjoy in the region. Still, famed for its raucous games of picigin, it remains open 24/7, meaning that its white sands and aquamarine waters make it the perfect location for a late-night beach party.
Croatia also has a slight edge over Italy when it comes vacationing on a budget. Unsurprisingly, hostels are the cheapest option; Booze & Snooze Social Hostel, for example, offers mixed dormitory rooms for around $22 to $45. For those looking for a little more privacy, Jardin rooms' prices hover a little above the $100 mark, while Hostel Spinut offers a twin room with a private bathroom for under $70 a night. A cappuccino should set you back around $2.37, while a domestic beer retails for $1.49, although you may pay a premium if ordering such items at a restaurant.
Sunny Beach, Bulgaria
Although your mind might turn towards the Mediterranean when you think of European beach holidays, the Black Sea has just as much to offer, and often at a much lower price. Case in point: Sunny Beach, an entire stretch of coastline known to locals as Slanchev bryag — literally "sunny coast." The name is well-earned.
Situated close to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed city of Nessebar and on the same latitude as the south of France, high-season temperatures fluctuate between 77 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit at Sunny Beach, with summer rain almost unheard of. You'll find over 6 miles of pristine sand to enjoy, a feature that has been a popular with the locals since the 1950s. Today, the hotspot has everything you might expect from a resort town: waterparks, impressive surf, nightclubs, bars, and restaurants.
Accommodation options are as plentiful as they are eclectic. Five-star hotels, such as the majestic Imperial Palace, place you just 30 yards from the shore but cost around $150 during peak months. However, cheaper choices abound. Tranquillo Escapes has apartments to rent for under $100 a night, while Hotel Sol e Mar boasts rooms for as low as $37. Upon arrival, your money will go a long way. A meal at a cheap restaurant can be had for $8 — as can a McDonald's combo if you're so inclined — while a taxi ride costs about $2 per kilometer (plus around another $1 for each minute spent idling due to traffic).
Lake Skadar, Montenegro
Lake Skadar is the largest lake in southern Europe after Lake Garda and is perhaps one of the continent's best-kept secrets. Two thirds of the lake lies in the oft-overlooked Montenegro (with the other third situated in Albania), and it is home to numerous beaches, some so secluded that you might get to enjoy them all by yourself.
Murici Beach is a fantastic example of one of these lesser-known locales. Flanked by chestnut-forested hills, this nearly 2,00-foot-long stretch offers crystal waters, fine weather, and swimming. Hiking is a popular activity, as is fishing, and you can also explore any of the dozens of old monasteries and churches that dot the Lake Skadar landscape. Additionally, the Adriatic coast is only about an hour's drive away. You can visit the city of Bar — home of the stunning King Nikola's Palace — and enjoy the gorgeous marina before dashing back to the much cheaper and less crowded lakeside.
Renting an apartment is definitely an affordable way to go, with prices as low as $50 a night for a water view, whereas a glamping cabin a few miles out can be booked for as little as $22. Unsurprisingly, the local cuisine focuses on seafood, with fresh roasted carp from the lake a speciality. Such a meal at an average restaurant will set you back around $11.
Marmaris, Turkey
The rich cultural history of Turkey (also known as Türkiye) has been drawing in crowds for decades, and while many arrive to marvel at the architecture and sample the local culture, some simply prefer to enjoy its beaches. Marmaris sits on the Turquoise Coast — a stretch of Mediterranean and Aegean shore that is often referred to as the Turkish Riviera. Best known for its lively nightlife, this resort town is also home to excellent diving and lazy days of sunbathing and is popular with sailing enthusiasts.
The downtown beach can get crowded in the summer season, but surrounding villages such as Çiftlik and Turunc are generally a little quieter, and the waters are just as fine. Prices fluctuate wildly in this region, with hotels close to the center charging hundreds of dollars a night. Further down the coast, however, there are bargains to be found at spots like the Hotel Devamli, which clocks in at around $63 a night, or – for the truly budget-conscious – a canvas tent close to the shore of the Aegean Sea can be yours for just $25 a night.
Traveler's should, however, keep an eye on out-of-pocket expenses. Close to the resort, prices are high; it's good practice to go a little further afield so you can pay local (as opposed to tourist) rates. In such cases, a three-course meal for two people can be found for less than $45, an imported beer will set you back $3.66, and a rental car can be yours for around $15 a day.
Carloforte, Sardinia
Sweeping West from Turkey across the Italian peninsula takes us to Sardinia and the emerald waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Famed for its beaches, well-preserved Roman architecture, and diverse ecology, this is the second largest island in the Mediterranean. The eminently explorable Northern Sardinia is dominated by the Costa Smeralda and the town of Porto Cervo. Although blessed with dozens of the finest beaches of the region, prices are steep and budget-friendly options sparse.
Heading south takes you to Carloforte, the only settlement on the neighbouring island of San Pietro. Founded in the 18th century but with a history that dates back much further, Carloforte is both a central hub of the tuna fishery industry and an ideal location for a relaxing beach holiday. Options alternate between rocky coves, such as those found at Cala Fico, and stretches of well-duned fine sand in Punta Nera and Cala Cipolla. Hotel prices start at less than $75 a night, although you're likely to pay double that for a beachfront property, and apartments skew towards the luxury end of the market and are not cheap. Local rates can get a little pricey also, as is typical for most islands, but seafood is plentiful and a meal at an inexpensive restaurant can be found for around $20.
Piran and Portorož, Slovenia
Known as the Green Heart of Europe, Slovenia, one of the most welcoming countries of the continent, only has a short strip of coast on the Adriatic. However, it's less-well-travelled by tourists and still warm in September when most of the crowds have already packed up and gone home. The resort city of Piran sits on the Adriatic coast and has been a center of salt production since medieval times. Today, its cobblestone streets and Renaissance churches make it one of the best-preserved historical towns in the whole of the Mediterranean. This, coupled with its UNESCO-listed cave tours, exquisite seafood, and clement weather makes it an easy sell for those tourists willing to go off the beaten path.
Further down the coast sits Portorož, less beautiful than its northern neighbor but sporting an impressive stretch of sandy beach flanked by water parks, bars, and cafes. Perhaps because of the lure of the beach front, it's generally cheaper to stay in Piran, the more picturesque of the two cities. Hostels start at less than $40 a night while family-sized apartments can be found for around $80. A trip from Piran to the beach should take about ten minutes by taxi and cost about $6 each way. If you prefer, you can also rent a car for around $38 a day (or less if you book it for the week) and gasoline sits at around $5 to $6 per gallon, a fairly standard rate for Europe.
Tróia Peninsula, Portugal
Portugal has long been an affordable option for European sunseekers due in part to its lower cost of living compared to many other countries in the region. With an impressive 517 miles of Atlantic coast, there is no shortage of beach front. As always, some come with a premium price tag attached, while others are better suited to the budget-minded traveler.
The Tróia Peninsula lies just south of Setúbal — itself less than 30 miles away from the highly recommended Lisbon. Setúbal is famed for its cuisine, festivals, museums, and art. There's a regular ferry to the peninsula, an 8-mile stretch of Atlantic-facing beaches, that takes 25 minutes and costs around $6 each way. Once there, options abound. Activity centers around the northern tip, where fine dining establishments rub shoulders with ice cream vendors, bars, and even a casino. The sand is bleached white, fine, and flanked by pine-forested dunes. Hiring a bike costs a little over $20 dollars a day, but grants you access to deserted beaches and woodlands littered with exciting ruins.
The temptation to side-step the daily ferry by booking accommodation south of the peninsula is as understandable as it is pricey. The scattering of hotels clustered around the southern base charge anywhere from $250 to $900 a night, with most catering for the high-end market. Back up in Setúbal, the presence of more reasonably priced accommodations, such as the rental chalets of Falcoaria De Santa Efigenia at around $90 a night or the eminently affordable La Maison de la Mer (under $50) more than offset the cost of a daily ferry.
Ksamil, Albania
Southern Albania has much in common with Greece –- a country that remains one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe — but brings certain advantages to the consumer. First, it's considerably cheaper than Greece, and second, it is far less frequented by tourists. The aptly named Albanian Riviera occupies a stretch of coastline across a north-east section of the Ionian Sea. The water is warm enough for swimming from July through September, and there is no shortage of fine sandy beaches to enjoy year-round. Locals flock there for their summer vacation, so things tend to get overcrowded in August; the months on either side, however, generate less footfall, so booking early in May or June or late in September is recommended.
The resort town of Sarandë remains a focal point of the region, but the village of Ksamil provides great access to the sea at more affordable prices. Local bathing spots include the Ksamil and Lori beaches; however, Plaża Augusto to the north of the village is a better choice, as it's less well-known.
The Twins Hotel is a splendid example of why Albania makes for such an affordable beach holiday. Situated just 300 yards from the beach, its twin rooms come with a patio or balcony, access to an inner courtyard, and cost less than $40 a night. Even cheaper options are available, such as the Olympia Guesthouse which, tallies to just $28 a night. A one-way bus ticket to the beach costs less than a dollar, and a meal at an inexpensive restaurant is just over ten.
Naxos, Greece
Although prices in Greece skew higher than those in Albania, there are still some fantastic wallet-friendly travel options for those familiar with the lay of the land. For example, the Cyclades islands are glorious and also far less expensive than many other areas of Greece. Naxos, famous for its proximity to the over two millennia old temple of Apollo, is a mountainous place littered with ruins and surrounded by long stretches of pristine beachfront. There are dozens to choose from, with and without access to amenities, making it one of the best Greek Islands to visit during the summer. Highlights include the fabulous many-coved Aliko, the wind-surfing paradise of Mikri Vigla, and the surf and café culture of Agios Georgios.
Activity tends to center around the city of Chora, sometimes referred to as Naxos Town. Yet, prices in the municipality remain low. You can pick up a studio apartment for as little as $44 or go for something a little more upmarket, such as the Hotel Elizabeth. This boutique guesthouse provides balconies, an inner courtyard, and other amenities for less than $70 a night.
Still, prices here are noticeably higher than they are in Albania. A bottle of beer costs just north of $5, while an inexpensive meal costs three times that. Such prices are not atypical of Greek islands, and the low number of residents on Naxos — the entire island only sports a population of 20,000, half of whom live in Chora — means that you're not competing with locals for beach space during the high season.
Alicante, Spain
Situated on the southeast Costa Blanca and offering close to 125 miles of Mediterranean coast, Alicante is a vast province that stretches from Dénia in the north to Pilar de la Horadada in the south. As you'd expect from such an area, there are a myriad of beaches to choose from. However, some of the best are found near the region's capital, Alicante, a lively port city that gives the region its name.
San Juan Beach is only a little over 4 miles away, but also something of a summer home for locals who arrive in droves during the high season. Heading south from there takes you to the less accessible but decidedly more private La Palmera Cove and its even more picturesque neighbor, Cantalares. Meanwhile, the beach at Almadraba sits on the west side of the peninsular; it's less crowded but also a little rocky.
Capsule rooms with a shared bathroom are available for just shy of $45 a night, although some twin rooms can be found for even less than that, such as at the Las Habitaciones De Svetlana. Of course, you get what you pay for, and at $36 a night, you don't get much. Still, mid-range offerings close to the beach are available at a sub $50 a night price point for those prepared to shop around. As a rule of thumb, renting somewhere a brisk walk from the beach tends to be cheaper than a spot right next to it.
How we chose our affordable European beach destinations
I've had the good fortune to visit every location on this list — some recently, some not so recently. Where memories may have faded, we ensured that the areas remain budget-friendly and offer a chance to escape some of the more egregious crowds. Listed hotel prices were sourced from aggregate sites such as Booking.com and were correct at the time of writing; unless otherwise stated, they refer to a room for two adults for one night. Out of pocket expenses were checked against Numbeo's cost of living database, and are subject to change over time.