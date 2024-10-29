The Unbelievably Lavish Dubai Beach Resort Ranked Among The 10 Best In The World

Dive into one of the most luxurious hotels in the world at Atlantis The Royal, an extravagant masterpiece of bold geometric architecture located in the heart of Dubai. Designed by some of the world's top architects, designers, and artists, this striking 43-story resort has quickly become a symbol of opulence. Within just one year of opening, it has earned a prestigious Forbes five-star rating. Named the ninth-best hotel globally in 2024 by The World's 50 Best Hotels, Atlantis The Royal boasts an unparalleled level of luxury and grandeur. Tucked between the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the hotel boasts stunning views and opulent accommodations that set a new standard for luxury, regardless of your room choice.

Debuting in January 2023, Atlantis The Royal stands proudly on Dubai's exclusive Palm Jumeirah Island. Its striking design, featuring a 584-foot-tall stack of colossal blocks, is a marvel of modern architecture. The two towers, linked by a dramatic 300-foot Sky Bridge, were brought to life by the renowned IBI Group and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Architects. This massive resort includes 795 luxurious rooms and suites, 90 swimming pools — 44 of which are private — and a 32,300-square-foot wellness spa.

Atlantis The Royal has also been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler and added to their 2023 Hot List, solidifying its status as one of the world's most extravagant resorts. Conveniently located just 30-45 minutes from Dubai International Airport, one of the world's most breathtaking airports, Atlantis The Royal offers easy access to this luxurious oasis.

