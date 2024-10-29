The Unbelievably Lavish Dubai Beach Resort Ranked Among The 10 Best In The World
Dive into one of the most luxurious hotels in the world at Atlantis The Royal, an extravagant masterpiece of bold geometric architecture located in the heart of Dubai. Designed by some of the world's top architects, designers, and artists, this striking 43-story resort has quickly become a symbol of opulence. Within just one year of opening, it has earned a prestigious Forbes five-star rating. Named the ninth-best hotel globally in 2024 by The World's 50 Best Hotels, Atlantis The Royal boasts an unparalleled level of luxury and grandeur. Tucked between the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the hotel boasts stunning views and opulent accommodations that set a new standard for luxury, regardless of your room choice.
Debuting in January 2023, Atlantis The Royal stands proudly on Dubai's exclusive Palm Jumeirah Island. Its striking design, featuring a 584-foot-tall stack of colossal blocks, is a marvel of modern architecture. The two towers, linked by a dramatic 300-foot Sky Bridge, were brought to life by the renowned IBI Group and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Architects. This massive resort includes 795 luxurious rooms and suites, 90 swimming pools — 44 of which are private — and a 32,300-square-foot wellness spa.
Atlantis The Royal has also been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler and added to their 2023 Hot List, solidifying its status as one of the world's most extravagant resorts. Conveniently located just 30-45 minutes from Dubai International Airport, one of the world's most breathtaking airports, Atlantis The Royal offers easy access to this luxurious oasis.
Staying at Atlantis The Royal
Atlantis The Royal offers an unforgettable experience from the moment you arrive. The rooms, designed with contemporary elegance, offer spacious retreats with stunning views. For those seeking even more luxury, the suites feature landscaped terraces and private infinity pools, providing the perfect space to relax and take in the sweeping Dubai skyline.
One of the most exclusive experiences at Atlantis The Royal is Cloud 22. The adults-only infinity pool is perched 22 stories above the ground, offering guests private daybeds and unparalleled views of the surroundings. Nobu by the Beach is another adults-only retreat where guests can enjoy world-class cuisine by the poolside. Families aren't left out, however, as the resort offers a separate Royal Pool area with a designated children's pool for the little ones to enjoy. With a mile of private beach maintained exclusively for guests and complimentary access to Atlantis The Palm, world-renowned Aquaventure Waterpark, and The Lost Chambers Aquarium, your days can be spent indulging in both relaxation and adventure.
The Awaken Spa at Atlantis The Royal offers a transcendent wellness experience. With a salt cave, hydrotherapy pool, and charcoal sauna, guests can indulge in relaxation like no other. The spa also offers a range of luxurious services, including golden facials and deep tissue massages, making it a destination in its own right. For those seeking more than relaxation, the on-site fitness center, styling studio, and The Aeon Clinic elevate the wellness experience even further. Known for its cutting-edge aesthetic services, the clinic provides cosmetic procedures such as botox, fillers, regenerative therapies, and IV drips, showcasing Dubai's leading role in global wellness and beauty trends. In short, Atlantis The Royal ensures that guests never feel the need to leave the property, providing every possible amenity right at their fingertips.
World-class dining experiences
Out of the 17 exceptional bars and restaurants offered by Atlantis The Royal, eight are run by celebrity chefs, and one boasts a Michelin star. Among them is the renowned Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, a Michelin-starred restaurant that reimagines medieval British cuisine with a modern twist, offering a world-class dining experience that's unlike any other. Ariana's Persian Kitchen brings a modern spin to traditional Persian flavors, delighting guests with a culinary journey through rich spices and aromatic dishes.
Atlantis The Royal celebrates international cuisine, bringing the flavors of the world to Dubai. La Mar by Gastón Acurio introduces vibrant Peruvian cuisine, while Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis is celebrated as one of the finest Mediterranean seafood restaurants in the region, even earning recognition from the Michelin Guide in 2023. For a lively Spanish experience, Jaleo by José Andrés offers a colorful atmosphere complete with a paella station, tapas bar, and unlimited sangria. Whether indulging in Mediterranean, Persian, or Peruvian cuisine, dining at Atlantis The Royal is a gastronomic adventure that brings the best of the world's flavors to your plate.
Atlantis The Royal isn't just a hotel — it's the epitome of luxury, combining stunning architecture, world-class dining, and unmatched amenities. Globally recognized as one of the top hotels of 2024, it sets the standard for indulgence and hospitality. Whether you're lounging on the exclusive beach, enjoying Michelin-starred cuisine, or unwinding at the spa, this resort offers an unparalleled escape. Before booking your trip, make sure to read up on the top travel tips, according to travel guru Rick Steves, to enhance your experience. Ranked among other one-of-a-kind hotels, Atlantis The Royal is a must-visit for those seeking the pinnacle of luxury.