The Most Breathtaking Airports To Land At You'll Definitely Want A Window Seat For
Flying is a remarkable invention. The technical know-how to hoist a massive plane into the air, and to keep it there for many hours, is an achievement not to be overlooked. It's allowed us all to travel, to see the riches around the planet, such as once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations. A flight can be so many things, from tiring, to boring, to thrilling, to time-consuming, especially if you're taking one of the longest flights in the world. But some flights stand out, not necessarily for what happens onboard, but for their landing.
From that flicker of excitement when the destination comes into view from above, to the sense of appreciating a place from a completely different vantage. While many destinations can look stunning from the sky — especially those surrounded by the greens and blues of nature — a number truly excel. The ones below are so special that they're almost worth flying to just for the experience of arriving.
Barra, Scotland
A group of islands in the northwest of Scotland, the Outer Hebrides require some effort to reach. They are remote, a collection of 70 isles with only a population of 27,000 people. Sometimes called the Western Isles, they sit on the Gulf Stream, and so experience a relatively pleasant climate. One of the places connected by plane to the mainland of the United Kingdom is Barra island. It's a place of rugged beauty, with rolling hills and wild moors. You'll see that from the plane, but what makes the landing even more special is that it's dependent on the tides.
Yes, you read that right. Barra Airport is a stretch of beach on Cockle Strand that is only exposed at low tide. At high tide, the sea washes over the landing strip, so in a sense, you'll feel like you're landing on the sea. Despite the uniqueness of the runway, visitation numbers arriving by plane aren't high — less than 15,000 per year isn't unusual.
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
This majestic destination in the South Pacific is one of the most beautiful islands in the world and is home to gorgeous resorts. It's a land of sharp, sheer mountains blanketed in lush jungles, seas, and lagoons that are crystal clear, and often blissfully calm. You'll see that clearly as you approach Bora Bora Airport, set on a long, skinny, winding island, or "motu," that sits a short distance away from Bora Bora itself. Visitors arriving here will have to take separate transport to their resort, often a quick boat ride away, with some of the higher-end properties featuring their own jetties right by the airport.
Before arrival, seated in your window seat, you'll be able to trace the jagged outline of Mount Otemanu, the towering peak on Bora Bora. Around the island, and the isles that form a ring around Bora Bora, you might be able to see the strands of overwater bungalows assembled in clumps above the sea. And, the varying shades of the Pacific below, transforming from bright turquoise to deep blue, might just cast a spell on you.
Cape Town, South Africa
Regularly acknowledged as one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Cape Town is indeed a sight that will fill the onlooker with awe. Having been there, we can attest to its comeliness. This is a place of crenelated peaks that reveal themselves in multi-colored layers of stone, deep, dark seas kissing the edge of the shore, and the commanding presence of Table Mountain, a blunt, flat-topped peak, high above it all. Cape Town International Airport isn't far from the city, only about 12 miles from its central core, so views of the buildings and surrounding nature are likely to grace your approach.
Since the airport sits to the east of the city, the view will take in the greenery and mostly low-rise urban expanse that rolls all the way to Table Mountain, which bookends the view. Behind it to one side, the sharp point of Lion's Head protrudes. On a clear day, you might make out the sea past it, in the distance.
Donegal, Ireland
In the northern half of the island of Ireland, the county of Donegal is characterized by a craggy shoreline. The coast here cuts and weaves and turns to create a series of bays, peninsulas, headlands, and cliffs. It's a gorgeous part of the island, and the world, and all that scenic beauty will come into focus as you land at Donegal Airport.
What makes this airstrip even more precious is that it's located on an isthmus that's not much wider than the runway, which unspools next to Carrickfinn Beach. Whichever side you sit on, you're guaranteed something pretty to look at, from rolling countryside to the ever-shifting contours of the coast, from clear blue seas below to the rivers and estuaries that feed them. The runway isn't long and is only suited to smaller planes that make regional flights, rather than giant jets that can shuttle between continents.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
The global hub for the airline Emirates, Dubai International Airport is the gateway to an emirate that has garnered attention for its iconic buildings and skyline. This is the place to see the Burj Al Arab, an uber-luxe hotel that sits on its own man-made island, shaped like the sail of the traditional dhow. Dubai is also home to the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, a soaring spectacle that slowly sharpens like the tip of a pencil as it reaches upward.
During a flight into Dubai, you might catch a view of those impressive buildings, and more, as the plane turns, banks, and descends. You might, alternatively, be blessed with a view of the coastline, where other engineering marvels await. These include Palm Jumeirah, a series of islands that are reclaimed land, and that, together, are shaped like the trunk and branches of a giant palm tree.
Innsbruck, Austria
The site of the Winter Olympics in 1976, Innsbruck has long established itself as a haven for lovers of cold-weather sports. It rests among mountains and valleys, peaks that might be blanketed by snow in the winter, but are green and flowery in the summer. This is geography of grand proportions, dramatic terrain that makes a statement, with craggy peaks and ridges that look like dormant monsters and expanses of the sky sometimes topped by puffy clouds.
On the descent before landing at Innsbruck Airport, you'll enjoy a highlight of the scenic gems that the region has to offer, with the plane rumbling through the valley on its way down. For pilots, it's a testing flight into the airport, with a narrow valley as the target, the steep Alps rising up close on either side and strong winds not uncommon. For anyone that loves the idea of seeing towering mountains, but from above, then this is a great destination to fly into.
Las Vegas, United States
Harry Reid International Airport sits only a few miles south of Las Vegas, in a town called Paradise. For some visitors, Las Vegas is the actual paradise on Earth, a city whose blinking neon and chiming slot machines never cease, and where the venues pull in mega-stars year in, year out. Of course, the greatest visual treats of a visit to Sin City are the casinos, many of which line the Strip. They are inspired by a range of cultures and eras — one draws its design cues from a pyramid from Egypt, and another is a simulacrum of ancient Rome.
As you fly into Las Vegas' airport, you might catch Lake Mead and the sturdy Hoover Dam to the east. If you don't see the Strip before landing, don't lose hope. While the plane taxis toward the arrival gate, the glimmering lights, and famous buildings of Las Vegas are sure to be visible. You'll also get to see the wealth of casinos on departure, unless of course, you decide to never leave.
Malé, Maldives
The Indian Ocean nation, which has more than 1,000 islands strung across the sea like jewels, features some of the most stunning overwater bungalows around the world. It's a huge draw for vacationers looking for some sun, sand, and sumptuous swimming, as well as couples in search of a romantic island getaway. Flying above the Maldives, as your plane makes its way into Velana International Airport, you'll be sure to see chains of atolls, and islands sprinkled across striking turquoise seas, appearing as precious stones set against a hypnotic, calming blue backdrop.
The airport sits on a purpose-built, man-made island of Hulhule, located in the blissful turquoise water realm. The isle sits next to the main island of Malé, also the capital of the Maldives, where the density of buildings is a stark contrast to the spacious resorts dotted around the country. From above, Malé appears like it's been packed right to the edges with structures, almost like a giant Lego cityscape project that ran out of space, surrounded by the most ridiculously gorgeous water. That is a thrilling sight that you'll never forget — we haven't.
Nadi, Fiji
The dominant air hub of this South Pacific country is Nadi International Airport, which is visited by more than 2 million international travelers each year. The airport resides in the west of Viti Levu, the main island of Fiji, a nation that has a plethora of top-rated islands to visit. Like the Maldives, Fiji is a country of many islands. But unlike the Indian Ocean country, Fiji has much more variegated terrain.
Spend some time in Fiji and that becomes apparent. You'll find vast expanses of ocean, naturally, but also dense jungles and forests, steep mountain ranges, and an array of waterfalls. As your flight nears Nadi, you'll see the sea stretching to the horizon, and islands of various sizes covered in greenery. When the aircraft lowers in preparation for landing, ripples of mountain ridges appear below, followed by low-slung buildings and tracts of agricultural land, while the sea peeks out in the background.
Nice, France
The southern French city, sitting on the Mediterranean Sea, is a fine vacation spot for travelers in search of culture and some rest and relaxation. Visitors will fly into the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, which fills its own little peninsula, southwest of the heart of the city. A section of the airport is on reclaimed land, and from above it's clear to see how the sea wraps around virtually all of its sides. What this means is that during flights to the city, some of the country's southern coastline will fill your window as far as the eye can see.
You'll see the grand arc of Nice's beach for starters, a sweeping slice of shore that's one of the main draws to the city. Behind it, the town's buildings are tightly knit together, creating a busy urban landscape. But the view doesn't end there, with the green hills rising and falling below the city in the distance, weaving together a vista of sea, city, sky, and slopes.
Paro, Bhutan
A nation that prides itself on being the happiest country in the world, Bhutan is a Himalayan kingdom that might not be on the mass tourism radar, but it has scenery that might make your jaw drop in awe. One of its leading tenets is the self-styled metric of Gross National Happiness, which now forms part of the country's official constitution. The breathtaking scenery in this Asian country makes this a must-visit destination for travelers.
Tourists will be able to see some of what makes Bhutan such a striking destination during a flight to Paro International Airport, which has connections to India, Nepal, and Thailand. It's an extremely tricky airport to fly into, and pilots require extra training for such a landing. Fly in, and you'll understand why. The mountain ridges on approach steeply drop, and the planes can get so close to them that you can almost make out individual blades of grass. The views of the mountains as the aircraft descends are unforgettable.
Queenstown, New Zealand
There's more alpine splendor on display at New Zealand's adventure capital. Queenstown Airport inhabits an enviable setting for all outdoors enthusiasts. It's less than 30 minutes away from ski slopes, with the city located in the Remarkables mountain range. The center of the city is even closer, while the picturesque Lake Wanaka, and a range of wineries, are both within an hour's drive.
The airport finds itself in a picturesque spot, hugged by the Kawarau River, and at the cusp of Lake Wakatipu. The flight down to landing will take in all those pieces of terrain and water, with the clear blue alpine lake spreading out below, and jagged mountains rising sharply on each side as the aircraft starts its descent. The trees blanketing the slopes contrast nicely with the blue of the lake, and clouds that hover above the mountain peaks add some drama to the vista.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Airlines from around the world service International Airport Galeão, the gateway to Brazil's carnival hub. They include Air Canada, American Airlines, Air France, Delta, and United. But for a more spectacular landing, Rio's smaller Santos Dumont Airport, in the heart of the city, is the better choice (Galeão is on an island in a bay north of the city). Many visitors come to Rio to soak in the easygoing vibe, to hit the city's beaches, or to venture into the water for swimming or surfing.
Culture vultures will find a good variety of museums, as well as performing arts, and buzzing nightlife. There are mountains to climb, botanical gardens to explore, great shopping, and endless places to eat. On the approach to Santos Dumont, you'll fly over forested hills, white apartment blocks, and houses climbing up their slopes. In the distance, the ridges and vertiginous outlines of more mountains appear as silhouettes, while below, scores of boats pepper the harbor. The final bit requires the pilot to head back out over the sea before the final push.
San Francisco, United States
On a nub of land south of the city center, San Francisco International Airport occupies a location right on the city's main bay. That ensures that landing aircraft will provide passengers with a fine view of water during the approach, whether that is the bay just before landing, or the wild, untamed expanses of the Pacific a little beforehand. Depending on where you sit, and the route that the flight takes, you might spot the city skyline, including the distinctive, sharply pointed Transamerica Pyramid Center.
You may also see the bridges that link the city to the settlements across the bays, among them the Golden Gate Bridge, the connection between San Fran and Sausalito to the north. Some flights also head out some distance over the Pacific before turning back in toward the airport, and these tend to have the most impressive vistas of the city, its bridges, and its bays.
Santiago, Chile
The capital of Chile has a population of more than 6 million people and is the biggest metropolis in the country. It's a beautifully located city, some distance inland from the Pacific Ocean, but set within the Maipo Valley. What makes its setting especially spectacular is the rising bank of mountains to the east, the Andes that extend over into Argentina. The range almost appears like an impenetrable wall, with the slopes folded and pointed, creating long shadows on the mountain faces at certain points of the day.
During the colder months — summer in the United States — the mountains are dusted in snow, turning the vistas even more astonishing. As you fly into Santiago International Airport, sometimes also known as Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, the city's buildings will come into view. But, what dominates the scenery outside the window will be the hulking Andes, which seem to cup the city like a form of protection.
Sint Maarten, Caribbean
Princess Juliana International Airport, which serves the dual-national island of Sint Maarten/St. Martin, gets a lot of coverage, especially from thrill seekers. That's because the airport is a stone's throw — literally — from a popular beach, and on approach, planes fly very low overhead. The clearance is so little, in fact, that it almost looks like bystanders could touch the undercarriage of the aircraft as it swoops overhead.
Some travelers also enjoy the thrill of a plane's departure, when the jet's powerful engine blasts torrents of air out toward Maho Beach. From inside the aircraft, passengers might not be able to make out the expressions of the smiling, or bemused, tourists below, but they could get a glimpse of the crowds (especially if the aircraft has a down-facing camera that broadcasts on the seat-back screen). What you will be able to see for sure, is the blue of the sea, a richly hypnotic waterscape that will make you ecstatic to be visiting the island.
Venice, Italy
The Italian city is a tourism magnet, so busy that it introduced a tourism tax in 2024 to try to temper numbers (thankfully there are ways you can avoid the worst of Venice's crowds). Anyone who's visited the city will clearly understand the appeal. Firstly, there is the unique attribute of a city that sits on water. It's made up of small islands with canals dissecting the main one in a multitude of directions. Secondly, the architecture is exciting, melding influences from different cultures, and infused with bridges all over the place. Red-tile roofs spread across the city, and iconic buildings, like the Saint Mark's Basilica, are worthy of a pilgrimage.
It's a very intimate city, one generally seen from sea level, but for fliers, a treat awaits. If you sit on the correct side of the aircraft as it lands at Marco Polo Airport, northeast of the city, you can make out the whole island of Venice from above. Look hard enough, and you'll even be able to pinpoint the soaring St. Mark's Campanile.