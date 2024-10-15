The Most Breathtaking Airports To Land At You'll Definitely Want A Window Seat For

Flying is a remarkable invention. The technical know-how to hoist a massive plane into the air, and to keep it there for many hours, is an achievement not to be overlooked. It's allowed us all to travel, to see the riches around the planet, such as once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations. A flight can be so many things, from tiring, to boring, to thrilling, to time-consuming, especially if you're taking one of the longest flights in the world. But some flights stand out, not necessarily for what happens onboard, but for their landing.

From that flicker of excitement when the destination comes into view from above, to the sense of appreciating a place from a completely different vantage. While many destinations can look stunning from the sky — especially those surrounded by the greens and blues of nature — a number truly excel. The ones below are so special that they're almost worth flying to just for the experience of arriving.