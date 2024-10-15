The Five-Star London Hotel With Glamorous Art Deco Style That Sits Among The World's Best

London is a city renowned for its rich history, romantic atmosphere, captivating culture, and stunning architecture, making it a top destination to live, work, and visit. Where you choose to stay can significantly shape your experience, and one hotel stands out among the best in the world for its opulent ambiance, world-class amenities, and delectable dining. Recently, The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 named Claridge's as one of the top hotels globally, ranking it at #11. This prestigious accolade comes as no surprise, as Claridge's has earned a reputation as a luxurious retreat with a unique blend of history and modern refinement. Further solidifying its place among the world's finest, Claridge's was also recently awarded Three Michelin Keys — one of only 14 hotels in the UK to receive this exclusive honor — recognizing its excellence in luxury hospitality.

The World's 50 Best Hotels described Claridge's as "the darling of the London luxury scene," praising its elegant decadence and breathtaking décor. Originally opened in 1856, the hotel has long been a favorite among British high society and international icons. Despite its historic roots, Claridge's underwent a stunning renovation in 2022, bringing in fresh designs and modern offerings. Even Condé Nast Traveler called it "the stuff of legend," noting its unmatched Art Deco glamour and high-profile guests, including Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, Bing Crosby, and Anne Hathaway. With exceptional service and attention to detail, staying at Claridge's makes every guest feel like royalty.

