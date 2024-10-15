The Five-Star London Hotel With Glamorous Art Deco Style That Sits Among The World's Best
London is a city renowned for its rich history, romantic atmosphere, captivating culture, and stunning architecture, making it a top destination to live, work, and visit. Where you choose to stay can significantly shape your experience, and one hotel stands out among the best in the world for its opulent ambiance, world-class amenities, and delectable dining. Recently, The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 named Claridge's as one of the top hotels globally, ranking it at #11. This prestigious accolade comes as no surprise, as Claridge's has earned a reputation as a luxurious retreat with a unique blend of history and modern refinement. Further solidifying its place among the world's finest, Claridge's was also recently awarded Three Michelin Keys — one of only 14 hotels in the UK to receive this exclusive honor — recognizing its excellence in luxury hospitality.
The World's 50 Best Hotels described Claridge's as "the darling of the London luxury scene," praising its elegant decadence and breathtaking décor. Originally opened in 1856, the hotel has long been a favorite among British high society and international icons. Despite its historic roots, Claridge's underwent a stunning renovation in 2022, bringing in fresh designs and modern offerings. Even Condé Nast Traveler called it "the stuff of legend," noting its unmatched Art Deco glamour and high-profile guests, including Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, Bing Crosby, and Anne Hathaway. With exceptional service and attention to detail, staying at Claridge's makes every guest feel like royalty.
Indulge in the decadence
Claridge's boasts 269 elegantly designed rooms and suites; even the smallest accommodations exude luxury. Each room has thoughtful touches like Dyson supersonic hairdryers and welcoming hand-written notes. For those seeking ultimate relaxation, the hotel's spa is a sanctuary of calm, offering a wide range of treatments and state-of-the-art facilities. Guests can also enjoy the swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and a chic hair salon, making it easy to unwind fully.
No visit to London is complete without indulging in afternoon tea, and Claridge's is the perfect place to experience this quintessentially British tradition. Set in the opulent surroundings of The Foyer and Reading Room, guests can enjoy the timeless ritual of afternoon tea, a tradition that dates back to 1840 when it was first introduced by Anna Russell, 7th Duchess of Bedford. In addition to tea, Claridge's also offers a remarkable wine cellar on the ground floor, boasting over 1,000 wines and champagnes. For an elevated experience, guests can book a guided wine tasting led by expert sommeliers.
Claridge's is also a culinary destination in its own right. The Foyer and Reading Room serves not only afternoon tea but also a refined menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The hotel's namesake restaurant, Claridge's Restaurant, has been serving classic British dishes for over 20 years, delivering timeless excellence in every bite. For a more intimate experience, head to The Fumoir, a 1930s-inspired bar that is famed for mixing up some of London's finest martinis.
Surrounding attractions
Due to its prime location, Claridge's is within walking distance of many iconic attractions. Just a few blocks away is the bustling Oxford Street, known for its wide array of shops and eateries. Buckingham Palace, a must-see for any tourist, is also within walking distance, as is the historic Kensington Palace and its sprawling gardens steeped in royal history.
For those seeking more retail therapy, The Royal Exchange offers a picturesque shopping experience with its elegant European architecture and upscale boutiques. For panoramic views of the city, The Garden at 120 features a rooftop garden with breathtaking vistas, plus a restaurant called 14 Hills for a memorable dining experience. If you're looking for a more relaxed way to take in London's famous landmarks like Big Ben and the London Eye, a boat tour down the Thames River is a fantastic option. For high tea enthusiasts, a visit to Sketch London is a must — its unique design and impeccable service provide an unforgettable tea experience.
Claridge's is more than just a hotel — it's a luxurious London icon where history, glamour, and modern amenities come together in perfect harmony. From the opulent rooms to the indulgent spa and renowned culinary offerings, this five-star destination promises an unforgettable stay. Located in the heart of London with easy access to many of the city's must-see attractions, Claridge's continues to shine as one of the world's finest hotels.