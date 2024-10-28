The Scenic Irish Castle With A Troubled History That Was A 'Private Playground' For Celebrities

Experience the enchantment of stepping into a real-life fairytale at Glenveagh Castle, a stunning 19th-century gem nestled in the heart of Glenveagh National Park. As the second-largest national park in Ireland, with nearly 40,000 acres of breathtaking landscape, Glenveagh offers more than just the allure of the castle itself. Today, visitors can immerse themselves in its rich history while exploring its natural beauty through numerous trails that wind through the park. Ireland is renowned for being one of the safest and most welcoming countries in Europe, making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking both adventure and hospitality.

Built between 1867 and 1873, Glenveagh Castle was commissioned by Captain John George Adair, an Anglo-Irish landowner. Adair's vision of creating a grand hunting estate came at a cost. He notoriously evicted over 200 Irish tenants from the land, an act that sparked outrage across Ireland and stained his legacy. These evictions, known as the "Derryveagh Evictions," are a brutal reminder of the harsh conditions faced by Irish peasants during the period.

Decades later, Glenveagh Castle took on a different identity as the private playground for high society. When Henry McIlhenny acquired the estate in 1937, he transformed it into a secluded retreat for the world's elite. The castle became a favored spot for glamorous celebrities, like Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin, giving them privacy and luxury in a remote and scenic region of Ireland.

