Wyoming's Secret Geological Wonder Overshadowed By Yellowstone Looks Like An Alien Planet
Yellowstone is one of the most-visited national parks in America, and the sheer beauty of the park's wilderness and geysers alone put it at the top of many people's bucket lists (there are even a few ways to do Yellowstone on a budget). Because of this, Yellowstone tends to overshadow many other impressive natural areas located around it. This is especially true of Devil's Kitchen in Wyoming, which in the northern part of the Cowboy State and is around a three hour and 10 minute drive east of Yellowstone. Devil's Kitchen is a 123-acre nature reserve in the Bighorn Basin that is full of interesting rock towers and formations often described as otherworldly. In fact, as one traveler on Google Reviews put it, Devil's Kitchen "has the appearance of an alien planet in a sci-fi movie."
While Devil's Kitchen is definitely not on an alien planet and exists firmly here on Earth despite its extraterrestrial appearance, one thing you can say about it is that it is from a different time. Carved out of the earth through extensive storm and water erosion, what you see now in the Devil's Kitchen are actually exposed layers of rock from the Cretaceous Period. Because of this, looking around this nature reserve is like looking back in time, and it is even possible for visitors to spot dinosaur bones and dinosaur gut stones called gastroliths sticking up out of the ground.
How best to explore Devil's Kitchen in Wyoming
Because Devil's Kitchen is a large area famous for its unique rock formations, one of the best ways to enjoy the view of this nature reserve is to spend some time looking at it from above. You can do this by first stopping at an overlook (located near the parking area). To do this, you will have to drive along a dirt road; however, make sure to check the weather forecast beforehand because, as noted by one traveler on Google Reviews, "when it rains [the road] might be too muddy for a smaller car." You should also keep in mind that the main access road is typically used by larger trucks and mining vehicles, so you will need to watch out for them and give them plenty of space as they pass by.
Once there, you can get out of the car and take in the views of this incredible alien-like arena from the overlook and a thin trail that takes you out to a viewpoint. Then, if you want to stretch your legs, feel free to hike down into Devil's Kitchen and explore. However, as one reviewer on TripAdvisor noted, if you plan to spend time walking around the area you should "bring good hiking shoes, a camera, plenty of water, fill up the tank with gas, and make sure to have a snack and sunscreen."
Where to stay and what to do nearby
Despite being such an off-the-beaten-path location without much cell service or any amenities, it is surprisingly easy to find hotels near Devil's Kitchen in the close-by town of Greybull — which is only a 20-minute drive from the protected area. If you are looking for accommodation that is a little unique and interesting, you could try out the Historic Hotel Greybull which was originally built in 1916 and contains a speakeasy-themed restaurant. You can also check out the Antler Motel, which has typical motel-style rooms along with a few deluxe wooden cabins. If you want to stay in a reliable chain hotel, you may have to travel out a little further to the town of Worland, a 50-minute drive from Devil's Kitchen.
Another nice thing about making the trek out to visit Devil's Kitchen is that there is plenty to do in the area, including checking out the Red Gulch Dinosaur Tracksite to see preserved dinosaur footprints, exploring the Museum of Flight and Aerial Firefighting to take a stroll through aviation history, or heading west to the Bighorn Mountains — one of America's most picturesque mountain ranges that is perfect for outdoor adventures. Of course, while in Wyoming, you can also visit the state's national parks which include not only Yellowstone but also Grand Teton (the only national park to have an airport inside it).