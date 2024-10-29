Wyoming's Secret Geological Wonder Overshadowed By Yellowstone Looks Like An Alien Planet

Yellowstone is one of the most-visited national parks in America, and the sheer beauty of the park's wilderness and geysers alone put it at the top of many people's bucket lists (there are even a few ways to do Yellowstone on a budget). Because of this, Yellowstone tends to overshadow many other impressive natural areas located around it. This is especially true of Devil's Kitchen in Wyoming, which in the northern part of the Cowboy State and is around a three hour and 10 minute drive east of Yellowstone. Devil's Kitchen is a 123-acre nature reserve in the Bighorn Basin that is full of interesting rock towers and formations often described as otherworldly. In fact, as one traveler on Google Reviews put it, Devil's Kitchen "has the appearance of an alien planet in a sci-fi movie."

Advertisement

While Devil's Kitchen is definitely not on an alien planet and exists firmly here on Earth despite its extraterrestrial appearance, one thing you can say about it is that it is from a different time. Carved out of the earth through extensive storm and water erosion, what you see now in the Devil's Kitchen are actually exposed layers of rock from the Cretaceous Period. Because of this, looking around this nature reserve is like looking back in time, and it is even possible for visitors to spot dinosaur bones and dinosaur gut stones called gastroliths sticking up out of the ground.