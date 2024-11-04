Hidden In Northeast Rome Is An Eccentric Swiss Cabin With Unique Stained-Glass Windows

It's no secret that Rome is one of the most overtouristed places in Europe. However, the Eternal City has a long and fascinating history, which means there is so much to see and do, making Rome the best place to start your Italian vacation. The many ancient ruins and Renaissance architecture that can still be enjoyed today certainly are alluring, but a lot of unique and underrated places often get ignored by tourists. Even with nearly 7 million international visitors in 2023 (via Statista), there are still some places in Rome that are never crowded. While other people are elbowing their way to toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain or taking a tour with dozens of other visitors through the Colosseum, you can enjoy some one-of-a-kind architecture that you may not expect to find in the Italian capital at Casina delle Civette.

Casina delle Civette, or the Little House of the Owls, is a remarkable Swiss-inspired hut that was build in the 19th century that sits on the edge of the Villa Torlonia park in the Nomentano neighborhood of Rome. Nomentano is further from the Tiber and, therefore, less of a tourist draw than other areas in the city; it is far flung from the crowds at the Spanish Steps, the Roman Forum, and the Pantheon. From the Colosseum, it takes about 30 minutes via public transportation to get there.