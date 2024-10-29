The Chic And Somehow Under-The-Radar California Beach Town With Coastal Views Resembling Sicily

With storybook England-style villages like Carmel-by-the-Sea and Danish-inspired towns like Solvang, California is full of stunning American cities that evoke the essence of Europe. There are also innumerable beach towns stretching along its sprawling, sunny coastline. If you're looking for an underrated beachy destination in California with European vibes, check out Palo Verdes.

Advertisement

Situated less than 50 miles south of Los Angeles, Palo Verdes is a short drive from the city. Often overlooked, it's the perfect spot to escape the crowds of California's popular beaches nearby. Palo Verdes is strikingly similar to Sicily, with dreamy coastal views and a European-inspired town center. Here, you'll feel like you've been transported to Italy without ever crossing the pond. From scenic beaches and hiking trails to charming plazas and chic dining locales, you'll find plenty to do in Palo Verdes. You can make your visit a day trip or spend an idyllic weekend in southern California's gleaming hidden gem.