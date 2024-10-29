The Chic And Somehow Under-The-Radar California Beach Town With Coastal Views Resembling Sicily
With storybook England-style villages like Carmel-by-the-Sea and Danish-inspired towns like Solvang, California is full of stunning American cities that evoke the essence of Europe. There are also innumerable beach towns stretching along its sprawling, sunny coastline. If you're looking for an underrated beachy destination in California with European vibes, check out Palo Verdes.
Situated less than 50 miles south of Los Angeles, Palo Verdes is a short drive from the city. Often overlooked, it's the perfect spot to escape the crowds of California's popular beaches nearby. Palo Verdes is strikingly similar to Sicily, with dreamy coastal views and a European-inspired town center. Here, you'll feel like you've been transported to Italy without ever crossing the pond. From scenic beaches and hiking trails to charming plazas and chic dining locales, you'll find plenty to do in Palo Verdes. You can make your visit a day trip or spend an idyllic weekend in southern California's gleaming hidden gem.
Scenic hikes and historic sites in Palo Verdes
Full of enchanting coastal landscapes, Palo Verdes is an ideal locale for outdoor adventures. The peninsula boasts miles of scenic hiking trails, ranging from the gentle, half-mile Pescadero Trail to the 4.6-mile Shipwreck Trail, which leads to a historic shipwreck site. Even without taking a formal hike, you can immerse yourself in the city's natural beauty by heading to a local beach. Stroll along the sandiest beach in the city, Malaga Cove Beach, or trek through the rockier Bluff Cove, both of which boast beautiful Pacific Ocean views.
If you love historic landmarks, don't miss the Point Vicente Lighthouse. Listed on the National Registry of Historic Sites, the 67-foot beacon towers majestically over the sea on the southwestern point of the Palo Verdes Peninsula and can be seen from the Point Vicente Interpretive Center. Further south, you can explore another historic beacon, the Point Fermin Lighthouse, which houses a free museum that's open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy a slice of Italy in California
Admire Palo Verde's Euro-inspired architecture by visiting Malaga Cove Plaza. Resembling a classic Italian square (piazza), the center of the plaza features an enchanting water fountain adorned with a statue of Neptune imported right from Italy. If you're feeling peckish, wander into the Malaga Cove Ranch Market, whose deli serves homemade sandwiches and pizzas. You can also indulge in beverages from their wine and beer bar or have a classic espresso, Italian style. For fancier fare, try the Yellow Vase, which dishes up everything from decadent French toast breakfasts to rich Italian pasta dinners.
Up the street from the plaza is the Malaga Cove Library, a spectacular Mediterranean-style landmark built in the 1930s. You can wander its five floors and even drop in on one of its rotating art exhibits or special events. After a day of taking in the sights, you can head back up the coast or stay a while. There aren't too many lodging options in Palo Verdes, but the dream-like atmosphere is worth treating yourself to a stay at the Terranea Resort. The ritzy retreat destination features panoramic ocean views, a tranquil spa, and luxurious villas to make your Sicily-inspired dreams come to life.