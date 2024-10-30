The 'Crown Of The Pacific Northwest' Is A Breathtaking Mountain Resembling The Serene Swiss Alps

The Swiss Alps are world famous for their glaciers, hiking trails, ski resorts, and impressive peaks — including gorgeous behemoths like the Matterhorn. In fact, it was on a breathtaking trail in the Alps that travel expert Rick Steves first fell in love with hiking. However, the problem with traveling to the Swiss Alps is that going there can be a bit expensive, especially if you have to take a long haul flight from North America. Luckily, there is a way you can get that Alps-like feeling right here in the United States: by heading over to Mount Rainier, also known as the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest."

As the third-highest mountain in the contiguous United States standing at an impressive 14,400 feet above sea level, a visit to Mount Rainier National Park will treat visitors to some incredible alpine views of the snowy white peak of this famous volcano surrounded by green fields spotted with wildflowers in summer or brilliant orange leaves in autumn – Mount Rainier is one of the best national parks to visit in September. Also, just like in the Swiss Alps, in and around Mount Rainier, you will also find ski resorts, bright blue alpine lakes, and scenic mountain trails to enjoy. Because of this, Mount Rainier is one of the best places to go in America if you are craving that European mountain town type of vacation. You can even stay in a chalet-style lodge to really up the Swiss Alps vibe.

