One Of America's Most Underrated Highway Drives Is A Scenic Route Crossing 10 States
There's no better way to experience America's scenic beauty than with a classic road trip. While stunning and storied U.S. road trip routes like the historic Route 66 or the beach-lined Pacific Coast Highway get all the glory, the unsung routes deserve just as much attention. Stretching across 10 states and covering 3,000 miles, the Great River Road is considered the longest scenic byway in the U.S. and amongst the most underrated.
Dotted with hundreds of riverside villages, historic sites, and miles of awe-inspiring scenery, the route runs along the mighty Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana, spanning some of the country's most beautiful and renowned destinations. Whether you aspire to drive all of its 3,000 miles or opt for a bite-sized portion of the journey, a trip down the all-American Great River Road is perfect for a family-friendly road trip or a solo bucket list tour of the Midwest. Buckle up and get ready to travel the greatest river road in the United States.
Minnesota to Illinois
Covering an expansive amount of ground and taking an estimated 36 hours of driving time without stops to complete, the Great River Road has endless possibilities. You can find many suggested itineraries (and build your own, of course), ranging from five-day tours through the southernmost states to 14-day long hauls across the entire route. If you choose to drive the whole road, you can travel in either direction: South to north or north to south.
Beginning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, you'll travel down some of the most scenic sections of the road as you make your way toward Wisconsin. See the headwaters of the Mississippi River at Itasca State Park, which boasts a gorgeous 2,000-acre Wilderness Sanctuary and some overnight camping opportunities.
Continuing south, you'll find other Great River Road highlights like the National Brewery Museum in the quaint riverside community of Potosi, Wisconsin, and riverboat tours in the picturesque LeClaire, Iowa. If you cross over into Illinois, don't miss the historic town of Galena, whose Main Street boasts antique shops, history museums, and trolley tours.
Missouri to Louisana
As the Great River Road Runs through Missouri, you'll find a number of sights between the small towns and the big St. Louis Arch. Stop in Hannibal, the birthplace of American literary legend Mark Twain, where you can visit the Mark Twain House and Museum and explore his childhood home. Just north of St. Louis is the confluence where the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers meet, which is a worthwhile pit stop before crossing into the city to ogle at the towering Gateway Arch. If you veer over to Kentucky, don't miss the Wickliffe Mounds State Park, an ancient archaeological site that features museum exhibits and hiking trails.
The Tennessee portion has beautiful natural landscapes like the awe-inspiring Chickasaw Bluffs and the Reelfoot Lake State Park, a flooded forest full of majestic cypress trees. Of course, you'll also come across iconic cities like Memphis, a mandatory stop for music lovers to embrace the blues and all things Elvis. On the road again, you'll pass through Arkansas and Mississippi. Arkansas boasts stunning hardwood forests and acres of bountiful cropland, while Mississippi prominently features the historic city of Natchez, renowned for its stately Southern mansions. Your long and winding journey ends in Louisiana, home to historic river towns like the famed New Orleans, which is a destination all on its own. Wherever the Great River Road leads you, you will surely experience the beautiful Midwest like never before.