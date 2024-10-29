One Of America's Most Underrated Highway Drives Is A Scenic Route Crossing 10 States

There's no better way to experience America's scenic beauty than with a classic road trip. While stunning and storied U.S. road trip routes like the historic Route 66 or the beach-lined Pacific Coast Highway get all the glory, the unsung routes deserve just as much attention. Stretching across 10 states and covering 3,000 miles, the Great River Road is considered the longest scenic byway in the U.S. and amongst the most underrated.

Advertisement

Dotted with hundreds of riverside villages, historic sites, and miles of awe-inspiring scenery, the route runs along the mighty Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana, spanning some of the country's most beautiful and renowned destinations. Whether you aspire to drive all of its 3,000 miles or opt for a bite-sized portion of the journey, a trip down the all-American Great River Road is perfect for a family-friendly road trip or a solo bucket list tour of the Midwest. Buckle up and get ready to travel the greatest river road in the United States.