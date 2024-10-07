Walk Through New Orleans' Most Famed District Of Lavish Mansions And Unique Architecture
There's no other place like New Orleans. Its vivacious nightlife and centuries-old structures make The Big Easy an otherworldly destination. With so much to experience in the city, it's no surprise that Louisiana is considered to be one of the most fun states in America. That said, one of the many unmissable things to do on a vacation in New Orleans is visiting the lush Garden District. Located in Uptown New Orleans, this stunning neighborhood is famed for its distinct, often colorful architecture. It features shotgun cottages and many opulent Greek Revival mansions that have become synonymous with the Crescent City. One way to explore the Garden District is via a walking tour available on Viator.
The two-hour New Orleans Garden District Walking Tour Including Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 has a Badge of Excellence, meaning it's beloved by guests. This guided excursion begins and ends at Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, established in 1833. Keep in mind that the historic site is unfortunately closed at the time of this writing, but is still a NOLA must-see. Along with sightseeing and taking in the beauty of the majestic Garden District, visitors will be provided with historical context related to the neighborhood, the homes, the cemetery, and more.
One of the iconic homes you might see on the tour include the Buckner Mansion. Built in 1856, it was notably featured in "American Horror Story: Coven." Moreover, your guide will be sure to point out the properties of celebrities who call the Garden district home. Overall, the walking tour has a five-star rating on Viator, with one reviewer writing, "Our tour guide was fantastic, energetic, and full of information. Her knowledge of the area was second to none. We had such a great time on this tour!!" In addition to the tour, there's much more to do in the Garden District.
Eat, stay, and shop in New Orleans' Garden District
At the time of this writing, the New Orleans Garden District Walking Tour Including Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 is $35 per adult. It's offered daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If your plans change, refunds are provided as long as you cancel 24 hours before your tour. Note that kids are welcome, and the tour is stroller and wheelchair accessible. Given that this activity is only two hours, there's plenty of time to enjoy the Garden District on your own. If you need a quick bite to eat, check out Stein's Market & Deli, serving bagels and an array of hot and cold sandwiches, such as corned beef, an Italian hoagie, and more.
For a cup of joe or a pastry before or after your walking tour, head to Gracious Bakery. The Garden District is also home to Commander's Palace. The historic upscale eatery is known for its vibrant facade and serves Creole-inspired cuisine. Want to stay in the Garden District? The Pontchartrain Hotel dates back to the late 1920s and offers sumptuous rooms and suites that exude vintage glamor.
Furthermore, there are plenty of shops to be found in the Garden District, including DNO, selling clothing and accessories inspired by the Garden District, New Orleans, and Louisiana. For bookworms, there's the Garden District Book Shop. Likewise, there are several stores on Magazine Street, such as Zèle NOLA, where visitors can buy locally made goods. If you're looking for more to do nearby, the Audubon Zoo ranks among the world's best and is only a short drive away from the Garden District. Of course, you can always ask your tour guide for their favorite spots around the neighborhood.