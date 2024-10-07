Walk Through New Orleans' Most Famed District Of Lavish Mansions And Unique Architecture

There's no other place like New Orleans. Its vivacious nightlife and centuries-old structures make The Big Easy an otherworldly destination. With so much to experience in the city, it's no surprise that Louisiana is considered to be one of the most fun states in America. That said, one of the many unmissable things to do on a vacation in New Orleans is visiting the lush Garden District. Located in Uptown New Orleans, this stunning neighborhood is famed for its distinct, often colorful architecture. It features shotgun cottages and many opulent Greek Revival mansions that have become synonymous with the Crescent City. One way to explore the Garden District is via a walking tour available on Viator.

The two-hour New Orleans Garden District Walking Tour Including Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 has a Badge of Excellence, meaning it's beloved by guests. This guided excursion begins and ends at Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, established in 1833. Keep in mind that the historic site is unfortunately closed at the time of this writing, but is still a NOLA must-see. Along with sightseeing and taking in the beauty of the majestic Garden District, visitors will be provided with historical context related to the neighborhood, the homes, the cemetery, and more.

One of the iconic homes you might see on the tour include the Buckner Mansion. Built in 1856, it was notably featured in "American Horror Story: Coven." Moreover, your guide will be sure to point out the properties of celebrities who call the Garden district home. Overall, the walking tour has a five-star rating on Viator, with one reviewer writing, "Our tour guide was fantastic, energetic, and full of information. Her knowledge of the area was second to none. We had such a great time on this tour!!" In addition to the tour, there's much more to do in the Garden District.

