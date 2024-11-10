Italy's Volcanic Aeolian Island Offers Gorgeous Black Sand Beaches And Glowing Night Views
When it comes to an idyllic beach vacation, golden sands and palm trees certainly come to mind. But while there's certainly nothing wrong with a typical beach vacation to a tropical island, there are places that can offer way more than that. If you're looking for a unique destination that goes beyond the typical beach views, it's worth looking into one with gorgeous black sands. These unique beaches can be found across the globe, but one of the best places in the world to spend your day taking in plenty of otherworldly views is Stromboli, an island north of Sicily and off the coast of southern Italy.
Even though Sicily offers some of the best food in Italy, when we say Stromboli, we're not talking about the food item. The Stromboli we're discussing is one of the most beautiful (but lesser visited) islands in Italy. Located northeast of the main island of Sicily in the Tyrrhenian Sea, it's known as the "lighthouse of the Mediterranean" due to its active volcano, Mount Stromboli. It's part of the Aeolian Islands of Italy, which are the seven volcanic islands located off the western coast. Most of the time, the only way to get to Stromboli is either by boat or ferry ride from other ports in Sicily or from Naples, or you can also opt to take a private, but more expensive, helicopter ride. Once you're there, it's time to enjoy the beautiful black sand beaches or take a scenic hike up the mountain.
Visiting the black sand beaches
As with many other black sand beaches, you can thank the island's active volcano for providing the volcanic ash that creates its beautiful and unusual color. Keep in mind that those black sands actually absorb more heat from the sun and can make a bit of a mess, but it's worth it to enjoy one of the most distinctive beach getaways in the world. One of the most popular beaches to visit on Stromboli is Ficogrande, which is one of the larger beaches at about 600 meters (just under 2,000 feet). The beach itself is made up of a combination of sand and volcanic rock. Offering plenty of beach chairs, places to eat, and a beach volleyball court, it's located about 10 minutes from the hydrofoil (which is like a ferry) dock.
Although Ficogrande may be the most convenient beach for many visitors, there are other places to enjoy the sand and sea. Forgia Vecchia, for example, is considered the most beautiful beach on the island. Located at the base of the slope of Mount Stromboli but still quite close to the town of San Vincenzo, it's perhaps a little more secluded than Ficogrande. Scari Beach, on the other hand, is perfect for hikers who are looking to investigate the volcano a little closer or people who just want to view Strombolicchio, a small, uninhabited island that can be seen off the coast of Stromboli. Piscità Beach is also a great place to start if you're hoping to take a tour of the volcanic explosions.
Seeing the glowing view of Sciara del Fuoco
While mainland Sicily's Mount Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe, the explosions you can see on Mount Stromboli are certainly nothing to yawn about. These happen about every 20 minutes when the volcano is most active. If you are an experienced hiker who can handle the heat and elevation, getting to the viewpoint of Sciara del Fuoco (which literally translates to "stream of fire") is a great way to experience some of the best views on the island. The trail, which begins in Piscità and stretches about 900 meters up the mountain, takes a few hours to complete by guided tour. There is also an observatory about halfway between Piscità and the viewpoint where you can stop and rest.
While you can certainly make this hike at other points in the day, the best time to do it is at sunset, when the glowing lava is most visible. But if you decide to make the trek, it's best to take a guide with you for safety reasons. Luckily, guided hikes cost, on average, between 30 and 40 euros, depending on when you book. Because Mount Stromboli has had more violent eruptions in the past, the availability of hikes and tours can vary based on the conditions. Alternatively, you can also take a nighttime boat tour that brings you near Sciara del Fuoco if you're not up for a hike. Many boat tours will stop at Sciara del Fuoco on their way to Ginostra, a town on the other side of the island from San Vincenzo.