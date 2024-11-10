Italy's Volcanic Aeolian Island Offers Gorgeous Black Sand Beaches And Glowing Night Views

When it comes to an idyllic beach vacation, golden sands and palm trees certainly come to mind. But while there's certainly nothing wrong with a typical beach vacation to a tropical island, there are places that can offer way more than that. If you're looking for a unique destination that goes beyond the typical beach views, it's worth looking into one with gorgeous black sands. These unique beaches can be found across the globe, but one of the best places in the world to spend your day taking in plenty of otherworldly views is Stromboli, an island north of Sicily and off the coast of southern Italy.

Even though Sicily offers some of the best food in Italy, when we say Stromboli, we're not talking about the food item. The Stromboli we're discussing is one of the most beautiful (but lesser visited) islands in Italy. Located northeast of the main island of Sicily in the Tyrrhenian Sea, it's known as the "lighthouse of the Mediterranean" due to its active volcano, Mount Stromboli. It's part of the Aeolian Islands of Italy, which are the seven volcanic islands located off the western coast. Most of the time, the only way to get to Stromboli is either by boat or ferry ride from other ports in Sicily or from Naples, or you can also opt to take a private, but more expensive, helicopter ride. Once you're there, it's time to enjoy the beautiful black sand beaches or take a scenic hike up the mountain.

