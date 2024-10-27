Situated On One Of Amsterdam's Oldest Canals Is An Eccentric Hotel In The Heart Of The City
There's a lot to consider when booking accommodations for a trip. Price, amenities, cleanliness, and location are all factors in choosing where to retire after a long day of travel adventures. While it may be tempting to book a room at a familiar chain hotel and call it a day, finding a beautiful, unique place to stay can truly elevate your experience. With its grandiose architecture, picturesque streets, and some of Europe's most stunning canals, a city like Amsterdam deserves picture-perfect lodgings to complement it.
If you're planning a European escape to Amsterdam, book your stay at the illustrious Hotel Estheréa, where Old World luxury and modern conveniences intersect. Tucked into the heart of the city and situated on one of its oldest canals, you'll find some of the best experiences Amsterdam has to offer within walking distance. After a day of exploring through the hustle and bustle of the city, there's nothing better than enjoying a peaceful evening in a gorgeous hotel. Plus, it's inside a UNESCO Heritage Site building that dates back to the 17th century.
Elegant rooms and common spaces at Hotel Estheréa
At Hotel Estheréa, the ordinary ceases to exist. Boasting 91 guest rooms and two suites, each room is uniquely designed and thoughtfully decorated so that no two rooms are alike. You have a variety of options, ranging from comfortable classic rooms with green patio views to spacious luxury rooms with private jacuzzis.
If you really want to indulge, check into one of the two suite rooms. Adorned with opulent chandeliers and luxurious furnishings, both rooms offer the perfect locale for a romantic retreat. Of course, any of the rooms can be spiced up with a package of extras. For an additional cost, you can add champagne, chocolate, flowers, and even room scent for a super romantic hotel experience in Europe.
Outside of your room, you can relax in the hotel's exquisite common spaces. Stocked with shelves of hardbacks, the library provides a cozy spot to nestle up with a good book and hot beverage. Coffee, tea, and cocoa are available in the lobby, as well as snacks throughout the day. You can also sip on a delicious drink from the elegant Maria's Bar, which serves cocktails daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Things to see and do in the area
Location is the shining star of Hotel Estheréa. Resting along the Singel Canal in the center of the city, you'll find some of Amsterdam's most iconic attractions just outside your front door. Steps away is the picturesque Nine Streets, a vibrant shopping district that boasts charming boutiques, vintage shops, and art galleries. Stop for lunch at Cafe de Doffer, which serves authentic Dutch pub food in a cozy locale, or take a renowned cup of coffee to-go from Screaming Beans Coffee Roasters as you wander along the canals.
There are also a number of museums within walking distance, including the historic Anne Frank House. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online for only £16.00 (around $17). To learn about the peculiar history of the country's famous flower, check out the Amsterdam Tulip Museum and get lost in a wonderland of interactive exhibits. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the colorful museum costs just £5.00 ($5.40) to explore. Wherever your Amsterdam adventures take you, the Hotel Estheréa might just be the perfect place to start and end the day.