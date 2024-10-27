Situated On One Of Amsterdam's Oldest Canals Is An Eccentric Hotel In The Heart Of The City

At Hotel Estheréa, the ordinary ceases to exist. Boasting 91 guest rooms and two suites, each room is uniquely designed and thoughtfully decorated so that no two rooms are alike. You have a variety of options, ranging from comfortable classic rooms with green patio views to spacious luxury rooms with private jacuzzis.

If you really want to indulge, check into one of the two suite rooms. Adorned with opulent chandeliers and luxurious furnishings, both rooms offer the perfect locale for a romantic retreat. Of course, any of the rooms can be spiced up with a package of extras. For an additional cost, you can add champagne, chocolate, flowers, and even room scent for a super romantic hotel experience in Europe.

Outside of your room, you can relax in the hotel's exquisite common spaces. Stocked with shelves of hardbacks, the library provides a cozy spot to nestle up with a good book and hot beverage. Coffee, tea, and cocoa are available in the lobby, as well as snacks throughout the day. You can also sip on a delicious drink from the elegant Maria's Bar, which serves cocktails daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

