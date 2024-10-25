Escape Charleston Crowds At This Nearby Barrier Island For Laid-Back Hikes And Serene Beaches
South Carolina has some beautiful beaches. From the iconic 60-mile stretch of Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach to the gorgeous barrier islands of Seabrook and Isle of Palms, the coastline around Charleston is a beach-lovers paradise. But while Charleston, nicknamed the Holy City, is steeped in history and boasts one of America's longest cable-stay bridges, its popularity as a vacation destination does mean that the nearby beaches can get crowded. The golf courses, tennis courts, and fancy hotels of Kiawah Island mean that finding peace and quiet here can be a challenge, and even the laid-back, bohemian vibes of Folly Beach come with crowds.
Luckily, thanks to the South Carolina network of barrier islands along the coast, you don't have to go too far to find peace, tranquility, and pristine beaches that are remote and secluded enough to remain largely free of crowds. Located around 20 miles north of Charleston, just south of the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, Capers Island is a dramatic, isolated spot perfect for anyone looking to get away from ... Well, pretty much everything.
Tidal creeks, sandy beaches, and skeletal forests at Capers Island
Capers Island is all about unspoiled natural beauty, perfect for a coastal fall vacation, similar to Pawleys Island. If you are looking for a sunbathing spot with beachside bars and watersports, this is not the place. It is only accessible by boat, either by hiring a charter from Sullivan's Island, the Isle of Palms Marina, or the Gadsdenville Public Boat Landing, or by canoeing or kayaking there yourself. The boat trip takes about half an hour, while the journey by kayak is closer to an hour and a half. Arriving at a small dock west of the island, you'll traverse the salt marshes on a pontoon before following the unpaved trails that lead to the empty beaches along the Atlantic Ocean.
The landscape of Capers Island is unusual, eerie even. An otherworldly vision of twisted tree skeletons, sabal palms, and tiny creeks and rivers winding like arteries through the salt marshes. The most arresting spot is Boneyard Beach, a stretch of white sand scattered with the "bones" of trees battered and broken by Hurricane Hugo, petrified and bleached white by the sun. Despite its superficially bizarre scenery, Capers Island is positively bursting with wildlife. This incredible ecosystem is home to an extraordinary array of birds, reptiles, and other animals, while the surrounding waters are full of fish and crustaceans. Wildlife enthusiasts will have the chance to see white-tailed deer, alligators, and loggerhead sea turtles, as well as eagles, herons, and ospreys.
Outdoor adventure on a genuine desert island
Capers Island might not be the place to go for a traditional day out at the beach, but there's still plenty to do at this amazing natural reserve. The island is uninhabited and in a relatively wild state (so don't expect a Wi-Fi connection), but it is looked after by the State of South Carolina, which ensures it remains clean and accessible. Nature trails crisscross the island, so although Capers is only 1.4 miles wide and 3 miles long, there are ample opportunities to wander through acres of salt marsh and maritime upland forest, along the beach, and past brackish ponds. If you managed to paddle here under your own steam, exploring the network of waterways is a wonderful way to immerse yourself in the island's unique beauty.
For the more adventurous and angler-minded, the fishing around the island is exceptional. You can cast your way into vast schools of redfish from the beach, while sea trout and sharks can be found a little further offshore. There are plenty of fishing charters to hire from Charleston, but if you take your own boat, you will need a license. If you really want to lean into the complete desert island experience, there are a few primitive campsites. Watching the sun rise over the Atlantic on a deserted beach after a night under the stars is an experience that's hard to beat. You will need to get a permit from the State Department of Natural Resources office in Charleston and make sure to bring these five items for a quick and easy retreat. However, there are a few other things you'll need if you're camping solo.