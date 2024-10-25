Escape Charleston Crowds At This Nearby Barrier Island For Laid-Back Hikes And Serene Beaches

Capers Island might not be the place to go for a traditional day out at the beach, but there's still plenty to do at this amazing natural reserve. The island is uninhabited and in a relatively wild state (so don't expect a Wi-Fi connection), but it is looked after by the State of South Carolina, which ensures it remains clean and accessible. Nature trails crisscross the island, so although Capers is only 1.4 miles wide and 3 miles long, there are ample opportunities to wander through acres of salt marsh and maritime upland forest, along the beach, and past brackish ponds. If you managed to paddle here under your own steam, exploring the network of waterways is a wonderful way to immerse yourself in the island's unique beauty.

For the more adventurous and angler-minded, the fishing around the island is exceptional. You can cast your way into vast schools of redfish from the beach, while sea trout and sharks can be found a little further offshore. There are plenty of fishing charters to hire from Charleston, but if you take your own boat, you will need a license. If you really want to lean into the complete desert island experience, there are a few primitive campsites. Watching the sun rise over the Atlantic on a deserted beach after a night under the stars is an experience that's hard to beat. You will need to get a permit from the State Department of Natural Resources office in Charleston and make sure to bring these five items for a quick and easy retreat. However, there are a few other things you'll need if you're camping solo.

