5 Rooftop Bars In Bangkok Offering The Best Bites And Panoramic Views
Thailand's sprawling megacity, with 11.2 million people and no shortage of glittering skyscrapers, offers an abundance of stunning vantage points for peeping at the breadth of the city. On the street level, at least 60 humble street vendors have been awarded Michelin's prestigious Bib Gourmand, which signifies great quality at a good value. Jay Fai, the iconic crab omelet outpost at 327 Maha Chai Road, Khwaeng Samran Rat, is the exception here, having earned one official Michelin Star. But can Thailand's delicious food scene and its epic skyline views come together in one place — or maybe five?
We're looking for space to sit and enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view with as little hindrance to the breathtaking sky as possible. By consulting local experts, searching for top-rated rooftops, and holding out for the best foodie offerings, we've compiled a list of five top Bangkok bars where you can soak in the sights and taste of the entire city.
It's always important to check the dress code when packing for an international trip, and rooftop bars are no exception. For the privilege of viewing the incredible skyline, these rooftops require visitors to look the part. That usually means no flip-flops, jeans, or shorts — but check each rooftop's requirements to be sure you're dressed accordingly.
Enjoy the originals at Sky Bar & Sirocco
As the winner of the World Travel Awards' Leading Hotel Rooftop Restaurant & Bar in 2020, as well as accolades from The Telegraph, Harper's Bazaar, Conde Nast Traveler, USA Today, The New York Times, and The Guardian, it's not hard to see why Sky Bar Bangkok, on the 64rd floor of the Lebua State Tower Bangkok at 1055 Silom Road, Bangrak, is a must-visit. Fans of 'The Hangover II' will recognize the view from the movie and just might order the Hangovertini (an unusual whisky-based Martini) or one of the bar's other signature cocktails, to celebrate. The bar shares its rooftop space with Sirocco, which won 2024's World Culinary Awards' distinction as World's Best Rooftop Restaurant for its elevated Mediterranean cuisine.
In addition to the main bar and restaurant, the 64th floor of the State Tower is also home to the world's highest open-air champagne bar, Flute. This section of the rooftop, which overlooks Sirocco and the Sky Bar, is an even more exclusive vineyard garden, where the champagne pairs beautifully with a tin of caviar and some live jazz. But don't expect to have the place to yourself; as a mainstay of the outdoor rooftop scene, Sky Bar is on a lot of bucket lists, and you'll have to arrive early or make a reservation to get a seat here.
Sunset views are stunning at Vertigo & Moon Bar
Another rooftop shared by a bar and restaurant, this 61st-floor stunner exposes the depth and breadth of Bangkok's cityscape at sunset. Hovering in the clouds over the Banyan Tree Bangkok on 21/100 South Sathorn Road, Thung Maha Mek, it shouldn't be a surprise that a Banyan Tree hotel, known for its sunset rooftop pool villas, would be home to an exceptional rooftop experience in Bangkok.
The Moon Bar offers exquisite, colorful tropical mocktails to contrast the surrounding gray towers, as well as a number of intriguing cocktails that incorporate local ingredients like Thai rum, coconut water, and other Thai spirits. Try the Vertigo Sunset for a sweet and refreshingly romantic drink to go along with some classic nibbles like truffle fries and chicken satay. But to fully satiate yourself, you'll have to wander across the rooftop to Vertigo. The restaurant's European menu offers meat and vegetarian options, with some Thai influences, as main dishes, as well as in a three- or four-course "degustations set menu."
The service is also a highlight at Vertigo, with many TripAdvisor reviews mentioning their waiter by name and showing that the guests really feel taken care of at the restaurant. And, of course, your night won't be complete until you test your courage by venturing onto the glass-floored 'Moon Walk' – just don't do it after dinner if your stomach gets woozy looking down at a 60-floor sky drop.
The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar lets you step back in time
Although the Speakeasy Rooftop Bar is on the lowly 24th floor, what it lacks in overall height it makes up for in charm with a fun 1920s-style, 'prohibition-era' atmosphere. Located on top of Hotel Muse at 55/555 Langsuan Road, Lumpini Pathum Wan, this is a 2024 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice winner. The bar's Michelin-recognized chef, Jean Baptiste, serves French-inspired dishes and Asian small bites for an eclectic local menu that pairs well with the sophisticated cocktail menu.
"The speakeasy atmosphere is fun yet sophisticated, and the ambience is enhanced by the period decor and outfits of the delightful staff. There is a great range of cocktails and beers, plus some tasty small plates, a good mix of music (fortunately not too loud!) and good views of the Bangkok skyline," says TripAdvisor reviewer Distracted59. When you visit, be sure to climb to the top of the terrace (the 25th floor) for a great photo opp.
Play on top of the world at Sky Beach
Climbing back up to the heights, no panoramic tour of Bangkok would be complete without a visit to Sky Beach, the sky bar on top of Bangkok's highest tower, the 78-story MahaNakhon (114 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Road, Silom) in the Standard Hotel. The tower itself stretches 1,030 feet into the air and is accessible by ticketed entrance to the SkyWalk, where you can dare to walk on a glass floor. For guests arriving before 7 p.m. (the bar opens at 10 a.m.), a ticket to the SkyWalk is required to access the funky, tropical midcentury-modern Sky Beach at the other end of the rooftop; those arriving after 7 p.m. pay a cover charge that you can use as a credit when purchasing drinks.
Bar bites are mostly the standard American comfort food (hotdog on a stick, popcorn chicken, popcorn, etc.) that you can always expect from chic Standard Hotels, whether in Bangkok or Ibiza. The drinks from storied Bangkok mixologist, Milk Thanaworachayakit, more than make up for it with their creative, elegant touches. Live DJs complete the hip atmosphere and bring a creative nightlife vibe.
Cielo Sky Bar & Restaurant expands the city
For a wide-angle view that's further from the central towers, the Cielo Sky Bar & Restaurant offers an intriguing, out-of-the-fray destination that makes you feel like you are escaping overcrowded Bangkok. Located on the 46th floor of the Sky Walk Condominiums in W District, Sukhumvit Road, Phra Khanong, you'll enter through an apartment building entrance and take the elevator, as if you're on your way home. But when the doors open, they reveal an art deco-style interior wrapped by a circular patio with plenty of seats, tables, and couches looking right over the glass railing. The menu features Thai-style seafood and Asian Wagyu beef, as well as Italian and Western dishes and some fresh, refined cocktails mixed with local fruits and juices.
Take a look down through Cielo's glass floor to see a hollow, lighted column stretching all the way to the street level, if you dare. Or, just take a look around at the evening sky with your loved ones. Kids, families, couples, and singles are all invited to Cielo, so the atmosphere is family-friendly and not exclusive.
Methodology
We've consulted local Bangkok travel experts via their websites and social media, as well as travel and hotel review websites because hotels are often home to great rooftops. We looked at travel awards and traveler reviews, too. When compiling the list, we also had to take into account the menu, the height (we're prioritizing bars on taller buildings), and how much space there was to get a good look around. After all, a panorama has to be expansive, so we're not settling for anything less than 360-degree views! With all of this in mind, we think you'll agree that these rooftops are Bangkok's best.