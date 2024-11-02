5 Rooftop Bars In Bangkok Offering The Best Bites And Panoramic Views

Thailand's sprawling megacity, with 11.2 million people and no shortage of glittering skyscrapers, offers an abundance of stunning vantage points for peeping at the breadth of the city. On the street level, at least 60 humble street vendors have been awarded Michelin's prestigious Bib Gourmand, which signifies great quality at a good value. Jay Fai, the iconic crab omelet outpost at 327 Maha Chai Road, Khwaeng Samran Rat, is the exception here, having earned one official Michelin Star. But can Thailand's delicious food scene and its epic skyline views come together in one place — or maybe five?

Advertisement

We're looking for space to sit and enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view with as little hindrance to the breathtaking sky as possible. By consulting local experts, searching for top-rated rooftops, and holding out for the best foodie offerings, we've compiled a list of five top Bangkok bars where you can soak in the sights and taste of the entire city.

It's always important to check the dress code when packing for an international trip, and rooftop bars are no exception. For the privilege of viewing the incredible skyline, these rooftops require visitors to look the part. That usually means no flip-flops, jeans, or shorts — but check each rooftop's requirements to be sure you're dressed accordingly.

Advertisement