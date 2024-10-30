West Of Málaga Is One Of Spain's Most Romantic Cities Famed For Captivating Cliffside Views
A cliffside town steeped in history awaits visitors in Spain's enchanting southern region of Andalusia. The exquisite white-washed city of Ronda is about 62 miles from Málaga (a beach bum's bliss on Spain's Mediterranean coastline). Rich in history, Ronda fell under Moorish rule during the sixth century, flourishing greatly until its acquisition by the Catholic Monarchs in 1485. The city is bisected by the Guadalevín River, flowing deep below the staggering cliffs of the Tajo de Ronda gorge. The river divides the city into two districts: the historic Ciudad and the more modern Mercadillo, connected by three important bridges.
The most famous bridge, Puente Nuevo (or "New Bridge"), offers sweeping cliffside views that the city is known for. These beautiful vistas allured viajeros románticos (young, upper-class travelers from the 19th century) on their Grand Tour of Europe in search of pleasure and knowledge. In addition to impressive views, Ronda is renowned for bullfighting. Home to one of the oldest bullrings in Spain, this is the perfect spot to get your fix of culture and beautiful architecture. Discover staggering views and historic monuments in the captivating and romantic city of Ronda.
Ronda's enchanting bridges and historic center
Ronda's picturesque ravine, the Tajo de Ronda, features three spectacular bridges: the Old, the Arab, and the New. The New Bridge is the most notable and youngest of the trio, having been completed in 1793 and rising over 321 feet over the striking gorge. The Puente Nuevo is defined by three narrow arches, offering panoramic views of houses precariously perched on the cliffside from its walkway. The bridge features an exhibition room above the middle arch; with history as a prison, hotel, and bar, the space is now a museum dedicated to Puente Nuevo and its construction. You can also trek down the hillside to one of the miradors (or "overlooks") to take in the bridge in its full splendor.
The district south of the Puente Nuevo and Guadalevín River is known as La Ciudad (or "The City"). Wander these romantic cobbled streets and absorb centuries of history with Roman, Moorish, and Christian influence. Pay a visit to Mondragón Palace, a richly decorated court that once belonged to Moroccan royalty. Bask in the harmony of Mudejár- and Renaissance-style architecture while learning about Ronda's history. The palace now houses a municipal museum featuring exhibits and archeological artifacts, as well as expansive gardens and pretty patios.
On the eastern side of La Ciudad is another of Ronda's best-loved attractions: the Baños Árabes. As one of the best-preserved Arabic baths in Spain, this archeological site allows visitors to appreciate the 13th-century construction. Star-shaped skylights cast a magical glow over the baths, illuminating the elegant brick arches and vaulted ceilings. You can even buy a Ronda Tourist Pass for around $13, which allows entry to the Mondragón Palace, Arab Baths, and other historic sites around Ronda.
Bullrings and epic cliffside views in modern Ronda
Located on the northern side of the Guadalevín River in the modern Mercadillo district is Ronda's famed Plaza de Toros. This massive bullring was completed in 1785 and is over 216 feet in diameter, making it the oldest in Spain. Ronda's Plaza de Toros has enchanted the likes of Ernest Hemingway and is characterized by elegant sandstone arches and two levels of seating shielded by an Arabic tile roof. It was once the stomping grounds of torero icons like Pedro Romero, but now, the bullring houses a museum. Exhibits are dedicated to the history of bullfighting, horse riding, royal artifacts, as well as a collection of antique firearms.
Not far from the Plaza de Toros is Alameda del Tajo, a park with five parallel avenues and epic balcony views. The tree-lined paths provide a respite from the Andalusian sun, where visitors can relax with their loved ones near beautiful landscaping and centuries-old trees. The promenade culminates at a balcony, offering breathtaking views of the countryside. Following Ronda, continue your adventure through Andalusia. Given that Spain is one of the best European countries for a road trip, you can hit the highlights on well-connected highways, from the iconic Alhambra in Granada to the Costa del Sol's golden beaches. Don't miss out on Cádiz, Spain's oldest city and a pure coastal paradise.