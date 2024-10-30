West Of Málaga Is One Of Spain's Most Romantic Cities Famed For Captivating Cliffside Views

Ronda's picturesque ravine, the Tajo de Ronda, features three spectacular bridges: the Old, the Arab, and the New. The New Bridge is the most notable and youngest of the trio, having been completed in 1793 and rising over 321 feet over the striking gorge. The Puente Nuevo is defined by three narrow arches, offering panoramic views of houses precariously perched on the cliffside from its walkway. The bridge features an exhibition room above the middle arch; with history as a prison, hotel, and bar, the space is now a museum dedicated to Puente Nuevo and its construction. You can also trek down the hillside to one of the miradors (or "overlooks") to take in the bridge in its full splendor.

The district south of the Puente Nuevo and Guadalevín River is known as La Ciudad (or "The City"). Wander these romantic cobbled streets and absorb centuries of history with Roman, Moorish, and Christian influence. Pay a visit to Mondragón Palace, a richly decorated court that once belonged to Moroccan royalty. Bask in the harmony of Mudejár- and Renaissance-style architecture while learning about Ronda's history. The palace now houses a municipal museum featuring exhibits and archeological artifacts, as well as expansive gardens and pretty patios.

On the eastern side of La Ciudad is another of Ronda's best-loved attractions: the Baños Árabes. As one of the best-preserved Arabic baths in Spain, this archeological site allows visitors to appreciate the 13th-century construction. Star-shaped skylights cast a magical glow over the baths, illuminating the elegant brick arches and vaulted ceilings. You can even buy a Ronda Tourist Pass for around $13, which allows entry to the Mondragón Palace, Arab Baths, and other historic sites around Ronda.

