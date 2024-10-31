Escape The NYC Bustle And Get Lost In This Beautifully Wooded Park In Brooklyn

There is nothing stopping you from taking a self-guided tour of Prospect Park, but a walking tour will give you an in-depth experience far beyond what independent exploration can offer. You will unlock hidden gems and discover details you might otherwise miss. The Prospect Park Tour has received five-star ratings from 100% of its previous participants who were thrilled with the quality of the experience.

The tour is roughly two hours long and two miles of walking in total, led by a knowledgeable and friendly guide. It includes pit stops at surrounding landmarks such as the Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Arch, the Boathouse's Audubon Center, and the LeFrak Center's wildlife preserve and sustainable skating rink. Within the park, you'll be taken to the longest urban meadow in the country, along with waterfalls, creeks, Prospect Park Lake, memorials, historical sites, and sculptures. Not only will you stop and admire each of these sites but you'll also learn the history of how they came to be. The tour is both wheelchair and stroller- friendly, making it accessible for visitors of all ages and abilities. Plus, it's a great way to meet new people.

The tour wraps up in the early afternoon, giving you plenty of time to explore the surrounding sights. Just a few blocks away is "Little Caribbean," named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. Home to the most diverse Caribbean-American-Latinx community outside of the West Indies, you're bound to discover incredible restaurants here. Also within Prospect Park is the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, which was rated among the best botanical gardens in America by tourists. Of course, you can't visit Brooklyn without exploring Dumbo and Williamsburg, two of the most visited neighborhoods in the borough.