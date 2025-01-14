Florida's Gulf Coast Hides This Little-Known Serene Fishing Town With Unmatched Seafood
The Sunshine State has no shortage of treasures. From mermaid shows to theme parks, there are so many things to do in Florida that it's sometimes hard to keep track. But one little town, an old-school fishing village near the Gulf of Mexico, is a lesser-known gem that needs to be on your must-visit list. Located near Anna Maria Island south of St. Petesburg, Cortez Fishing Village is one of the last places where you can find a taste of "Old Florida." It was founded in the late 19th century and is one of today's most well-preserved pieces of Florida's maritime legacy. Thanks in large part to the local preservation of the history of the town, it nabbed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
Cortez Fishing Village is best explored on foot, and the 2-mile walk around the town feels like stepping into a time machine. But you'd better come hungry, because you'll be hard-pressed to find better, fresher seafood in the state — most of Florida's restaurants get their seafood from Cortez Fishing Village, especially grouper, stone crabs, mullet, and shellfish.
Take a walking tour of Cortez Fishing Village to learn more about its history
Although it was established in the 1880s, Cortez Fishing Village's distinctly quaint and charming personality lives on. Many original structures, especially homes and the town's waterfront, were destroyed during a big hurricane that took place in 1921. That hurricane had the strength of 2024's Hurricane Helene, which also struck Cortez, so don't be surprised if you visit and find yet more historical buildings damaged or torn down following Florida's intense hurricane seasons. Chances are that any present-day visitor to Cortez will still pass by a number of homes, restaurants, and shops that maintain much of their original character. Any original homes in the town are identifiable by their simple single-story construction with front, side, or cross-gables or hip roofs. On 46th Avenue W, stroll past the collection of houses and bungalows that belonged to some of the founding families — the Fulfords and Taylors — to get an idea of how the locals once lived.
If you want to dive even deeper into the history of the Cortez, head to the Florida Maritime Museum. It's currently housed in the town's old schoolhouse, which was built in 1912 and acted as a hurricane shelter for the community for decades. The museum is free to enter and houses exhibits on ship-building and local fishing history. Next, head to the Cortez Cultural Center, which is dedicated to preserving the piece of "Old Florida" the town still inhabits, and bask in its rich history.
Discover the mouthwatering seafood and maritime actitivies that make the town so special
When you're done soaking up all the history, there's still plenty of maritime fun for the entire family. If you're a seafood lover, life won't get much better than this. Cortez Fishing Village is known for having some of the best, freshest fish around — it's unmatched when it comes to mouthwatering offerings from the ocean. Star Fish Company is a must-try if you're in the area (it was named one of USA TODAY's 2024 Restaurants of the Year). This market-cum-restaurant has been around since the early 1920s and boasts some of the best fresh-off-the-boat fish and picnic tables overlooking the bay. Tide Tables is another waterfront fave, beloved for its fried-to-perfection fish and chips and outdoor tiki bar.
Cortez is big on water sports, and you can find many rental shops in the area. Whether you love to paddleboat, kayak, or jet ski, you can rent them all here and have an afternoon out to sea. Or if all the seafood and maritime history have you fiending to learn more about fishing, you can rent a charter boat and go out with a crew to try your luck at catching some fish. Fishing Booker users are keen on Reel Fun Charter, though there are hundreds of fishing charter options in the area.
Once you've had your fill of maritime fun, or you're ready for a change in scenery, there's so much more of Florida left to explore. For more under-the-radar Florida destinations, continue along the Gulf Coast to explore Caladesi Island State Park.