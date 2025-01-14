Florida's Gulf Coast Hides This Little-Known Serene Fishing Town With Unmatched Seafood

When you're done soaking up all the history, there's still plenty of maritime fun for the entire family. If you're a seafood lover, life won't get much better than this. Cortez Fishing Village is known for having some of the best, freshest fish around — it's unmatched when it comes to mouthwatering offerings from the ocean. Star Fish Company is a must-try if you're in the area (it was named one of USA TODAY's 2024 Restaurants of the Year). This market-cum-restaurant has been around since the early 1920s and boasts some of the best fresh-off-the-boat fish and picnic tables overlooking the bay. Tide Tables is another waterfront fave, beloved for its fried-to-perfection fish and chips and outdoor tiki bar.

Cortez is big on water sports, and you can find many rental shops in the area. Whether you love to paddleboat, kayak, or jet ski, you can rent them all here and have an afternoon out to sea. Or if all the seafood and maritime history have you fiending to learn more about fishing, you can rent a charter boat and go out with a crew to try your luck at catching some fish. Fishing Booker users are keen on Reel Fun Charter, though there are hundreds of fishing charter options in the area.

Once you've had your fill of maritime fun, or you're ready for a change in scenery, there's so much more of Florida left to explore. For more under-the-radar Florida destinations, continue along the Gulf Coast to explore Caladesi Island State Park.