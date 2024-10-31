Florida's Most Romantic-Sounding Beach Is A Dangerous Spot Where Swimming Is Not Advised
If you're planning a Florida trip, you have plenty of options for beaches. Some of these beaches are crowd-free marvels, while others may allow you to see wild dolphins from the shore. Practically the entire state is surrounded by white sand, so there are dozens, if not hundreds, of options. Because of this variety, Clearwater and its surrounding area on the Gulf Coast of Florida are popular destinations for tourists and travelers. A few miles from Clearwater in any direction lands you on any number of desirable beaches or barrier islands, perfect destinations for calm, crowd-free relaxation under the sun and near the waves.
One such place is Honeymoon Island. At first glance, the position and name of this island seem enticing. It sounds like a place where many couples choose to spend their honeymoon because it's so relaxing and gorgeous. The barrier island is situated along Saint Joseph Sound and a short drive away from major hubs like Tampa and St. Petersburg, and it's connected to picturesque Caladesi Island via ferry. The two beaches are sometimes called "twin sister islands."
While Honeymoon Island does have many positive attributes, it's actually much more dangerous than the name would imply. In fact, the island is so dangerous that many officials warn tourists from getting into the water. Here's what you need to know about Honeymoon Island Beach and why it's risky.
What makes Honeymoon Island Beach so dangerous?
As with all barrier islands, Honeymoon Island undergoes various natural changes because of storms, hurricanes, and changing tide patterns. Plus, the waters surrounding Honeymoon Island are much stronger and more precarious. According to the Florida State Parks Department, "A high level of caution should be exercised in this area as deep water, rapidly changing water depth, unseen underwater hazards and strong currents may be encountered."
In April 2024, the island was cut into two pieces, partially as a result of Florida's intense hurricane season. The area between these segments of the island is the most dangerous as it's the most unpredictable. During low tide, visitors may be able to cross on foot, but they can get cut off when the tide comes in, stranding them on the northern section with no way to get back. Crossing during low tide is hazardous anyway and should be avoided until conditions return to normal.
Aside from treacherous waters, there are a couple of other reasons why Honeymoon Island doesn't live up to its name. First, mosquitos can swarm around parts of the island (particularly the parking lot area). While late summer is the worst time for mosquitos, they can be a nuisance all year in tropical environments. Second, sharp rocks, shells, and sticks litter the sand, so you risk cutting your skin or tripping and falling if you're not careful. Finally, from May to September, stingrays may hang out in the shallow waters, so there's a risk of getting stung if you try to swim.
Should you visit Honeymoon Island or steer clear?
Depending on the time of year you're traveling, Honeymoon Island can get pretty crowded. Furthermore, several reviewers on Tripadvisor have complained about issues like Red Tide (a bloom of toxic algae in the water), garbage everywhere, and hazardous conditions. If you only read the negative reviews of the island, it seems like a place to avoid at all costs.
However, many other visitors rave about Honeymoon Island and the crystal blue waters surrounding the beach. Apparently, the southern half of the island can experience some problems, but as you venture north, the beach gets clearer and nicer (although it can also get more crowded). The beach even won a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award in 2024.
As with any travel plans, you have to consider the pros and cons of a particular destination before you visit. Compared to some of the other beaches in Florida, Honeymoon Island is dangerous. But if you're already in the area and know what to expect, you can have a fantastic time without getting injured or swarmed by mosquitos (or stingrays). Plus, crowds can fluctuate depending on the weather and the time of year — just remember that while many Florida beaches get crowded during peak season, that's not a problem unique to Honeymoon. Overall, it seems like a trip to Honeymoon Island can either be amazing or a huge disappointment, depending on how prepared you are to deal with the downsides.