Florida's Most Romantic-Sounding Beach Is A Dangerous Spot Where Swimming Is Not Advised

If you're planning a Florida trip, you have plenty of options for beaches. Some of these beaches are crowd-free marvels, while others may allow you to see wild dolphins from the shore. Practically the entire state is surrounded by white sand, so there are dozens, if not hundreds, of options. Because of this variety, Clearwater and its surrounding area on the Gulf Coast of Florida are popular destinations for tourists and travelers. A few miles from Clearwater in any direction lands you on any number of desirable beaches or barrier islands, perfect destinations for calm, crowd-free relaxation under the sun and near the waves.

One such place is Honeymoon Island. At first glance, the position and name of this island seem enticing. It sounds like a place where many couples choose to spend their honeymoon because it's so relaxing and gorgeous. The barrier island is situated along Saint Joseph Sound and a short drive away from major hubs like Tampa and St. Petersburg, and it's connected to picturesque Caladesi Island via ferry. The two beaches are sometimes called "twin sister islands."

While Honeymoon Island does have many positive attributes, it's actually much more dangerous than the name would imply. In fact, the island is so dangerous that many officials warn tourists from getting into the water. Here's what you need to know about Honeymoon Island Beach and why it's risky.

