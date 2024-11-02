The Welsh 'Island Of Love' Is A Hidden Gem With Breathtaking Views & Impressive Sand Dunes

In the far northwest of Wales, the Isle of Anglesey is full of hidden treasures, beautiful vistas, and pleasant surprises. The coast of this rugged island is most worth exploring, with some of the prettiest and most pristine sand beaches in all of the UK. Walking paths wind their way around the entire island, making a sub-loop of the much larger system of walking paths surrounding this underrated European country. Of course, most visitors explore these paths one step at a time, and one step worth taking is towards the tiny almost-island of Llanddwyn.

Advertisement

Llanddwyn Island lies near the village of Newborough on the south coast of Anglesey, about 10 miles from the Menai Bridge. This small tidal island is actually more of a peninsula since it is connected at all times other than high tide. It's home to trails, sand dunes, and historic ruins, all while offering stunning views of the sea and the peaks of Snowdonia (Eryri) National Park in the distance. The little island provides a fantastic taste of some of the best reasons to visit Wales.

Llanddwyn is part of Newborough Warren National Nature Reserve, which includes a protected forest area, miles of sandy beaches and dunes, and many trails to explore. Llanddwyn lies on the Saint, Sand, and Sea Trail, a three-hour moderate hike that takes you on a tour of the island and its history. An audio tour is available from the reserve website to help you learn about the island's legends and the ruins you'll see along the way.

Advertisement