The Welsh 'Island Of Love' Is A Hidden Gem With Breathtaking Views & Impressive Sand Dunes
In the far northwest of Wales, the Isle of Anglesey is full of hidden treasures, beautiful vistas, and pleasant surprises. The coast of this rugged island is most worth exploring, with some of the prettiest and most pristine sand beaches in all of the UK. Walking paths wind their way around the entire island, making a sub-loop of the much larger system of walking paths surrounding this underrated European country. Of course, most visitors explore these paths one step at a time, and one step worth taking is towards the tiny almost-island of Llanddwyn.
Llanddwyn Island lies near the village of Newborough on the south coast of Anglesey, about 10 miles from the Menai Bridge. This small tidal island is actually more of a peninsula since it is connected at all times other than high tide. It's home to trails, sand dunes, and historic ruins, all while offering stunning views of the sea and the peaks of Snowdonia (Eryri) National Park in the distance. The little island provides a fantastic taste of some of the best reasons to visit Wales.
Llanddwyn is part of Newborough Warren National Nature Reserve, which includes a protected forest area, miles of sandy beaches and dunes, and many trails to explore. Llanddwyn lies on the Saint, Sand, and Sea Trail, a three-hour moderate hike that takes you on a tour of the island and its history. An audio tour is available from the reserve website to help you learn about the island's legends and the ruins you'll see along the way.
Exploring the Island of Love
Newborough Warren is crisscrossed by countless miles of walking trails, including the Wales Coast Path. It's a short walk down the beach from the nearest car park to get to Llanddwyn, but the entire walk is filled with stunning scenery. The area is bordered by forest, where rare and endangered red squirrels dart from tree to tree. During the walk, you'll scramble small rocky outcroppings for breathtaking vistas and enjoy tranquil moments on the rolling dunes.
The most notable ruins on the island are of a church dedicated to Dwynwen, the Welsh patron saint of lovers. Dwynwen is the local version of Saint Valentine, and Dwynwen's Day is celebrated every year on January 25 in Wales. It's from Dwynwen that the island gets its nickname, the Island of Love. Dwynwen was a fourth-century Welsh princess who, after an unlucky romance, came to the island, built a chapel, and lived the life of a nun. A well on the island became a popular pilgrimage spot after her passing in A.D. 465. The well's resident eels can allegedly divine the faithfulness of one's lover. A chapel was built in the 1500s over the ruins of Dwynwen's original chapel, and its remains are still visible today.
In addition to a romantic history, the island has been a base for mariners thanks to its position at the entrance to the Menai Strait. The strait separates Anglesey from the mainland, but the narrow channel has hazards like shifting sandbars and strong, unpredictable currents. There are several cottages on the island for the pilots who helped ships ply the waters safely. During summer, these cottages serve as a visitor center. There are also two exceptionally photogenic historic lighthouses on Llanddwyn, Tŵr Bach and Tŵr Mawr.
Finding Llanddwyn Island
Llanddwyn is a tidal island, meaning walking to the island during low tide is possible. When the water goes out, a sandbar beach is exposed, which makes the trek to the island as easy as a stroll down a beautiful beach. It does mean, however, that you need to plan your island explorations to match the times of the tides and ensure you return to the mainland well before the tide comes back in. You can check the local tide tables online before you go, and tide times are also usually posted in the car park.
Newborough is the nearest town, but the island is hardly easy to find. To get to the hidden beach and Llanddwyn Island, you'll need to follow the minor road south of town, watching for the white and brown signs pointing you toward Ynys Llanddwyn. You'll come to an entrance barrier for the reserve, and if you continue about one-and-a-quarter miles further, you'll come to a parking lot at the end of the road. Check the reserve's website, as satellite navigation and apps may get confused in this area.
Llanddwyn is a beautiful spot to visit during any season. However, with weather like neighboring England, the best time to visit Wales is during the warmer and drier summer months. Colorful wildflowers and orchids carpet the island, and it's a popular spot for birdwatching. During fall and winter, migratory birds pass through on their way south, and many northern waterfowl overwinter on the island. And like the birds, landscape photographers will love the dramatic scenery year-round.