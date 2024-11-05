The Artsy, Underrated Florida Town That Demands To Be Your Next Serene Lakefront Getaway

Any town named after a mountain — especially in a state whose highest point is 345 feet — must be worth visiting. So, it is true that Mount Dora, just 40 minutes northwest of Orlando, stands out as one of the highest monuments in a state full of flat swamps and beaches. This charming community in Florida's Lake County is known for its art scene, festivals, and southern charm. And, while it isn't perched on the highest peak in Florida, it is at an impressive 184 feet above sea level. Locals, be careful of nosebleeds at those high elevations!

Mount Dora was one of Florida's original vacation destinations, a popular winter retreat for hunters, fishermen, and notable characters like Henry Ford and President Calvin Coolidge. The town was connected to the railroad in 1887, and a building boom followed. Mount Dora was chartered in 1910. Queen Anne and Victorian-style homes, like the beautiful 1893 Donnelly House, line the village's streets. The center of town, known as the Mount Dora Historic District, preserves some of the area's oldest structures.

Today, Mount Dora is a quiet, small town in an area known for big-town touristy glitz. It has arts, culture, and wonderful opportunities to enjoy the beauty of Lake County, the nearby springs, and natural lazy rivers surrounded by picturesque scenery. Bed and breakfasts, boutique shops, and great dining options welcome visitors, making it the perfect base location for your central Florida exploits.

