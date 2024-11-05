The Artsy, Underrated Florida Town That Demands To Be Your Next Serene Lakefront Getaway
Any town named after a mountain — especially in a state whose highest point is 345 feet — must be worth visiting. So, it is true that Mount Dora, just 40 minutes northwest of Orlando, stands out as one of the highest monuments in a state full of flat swamps and beaches. This charming community in Florida's Lake County is known for its art scene, festivals, and southern charm. And, while it isn't perched on the highest peak in Florida, it is at an impressive 184 feet above sea level. Locals, be careful of nosebleeds at those high elevations!
Mount Dora was one of Florida's original vacation destinations, a popular winter retreat for hunters, fishermen, and notable characters like Henry Ford and President Calvin Coolidge. The town was connected to the railroad in 1887, and a building boom followed. Mount Dora was chartered in 1910. Queen Anne and Victorian-style homes, like the beautiful 1893 Donnelly House, line the village's streets. The center of town, known as the Mount Dora Historic District, preserves some of the area's oldest structures.
Today, Mount Dora is a quiet, small town in an area known for big-town touristy glitz. It has arts, culture, and wonderful opportunities to enjoy the beauty of Lake County, the nearby springs, and natural lazy rivers surrounded by picturesque scenery. Bed and breakfasts, boutique shops, and great dining options welcome visitors, making it the perfect base location for your central Florida exploits.
Arts and fun in lakeside Mount Dora
Mount Dora's nickname is Festival City. Throughout the year, the city plays host to more than 30 different festivals, from arts and crafts to cultural, musical, and gastronomical delights. The biggest events in town include annual favorites like the Arts Festival, Blueberry Festival, Plant and Garden Fair, and Scottish Highlands Festival. The lakefront also hosts marine-themed events like the Annual Sailboat Regatta, now running for over 70 years.
In addition to several antique markets in town, you'll also find a selection of galleries and museums. Artisans of Mount Dora has a gallery on Fourth Street featuring local artists, while Studio Artfarm hosts the monthly Art in the Alley event every second Friday evening along Royellou Lane. Museums to check out include the Modernism Museum and the Center for the Arts. To get a better feel for the area's past, check out the Mount Dora History Museum, run by the local historical society and set in the town's first jail.
Life here revolves around Lake Dora, part of the Harris Chain of Lakes — six interconnected lakes that allow boaters and fishermen to travel from town to town. Grantham Pointe Park is home to the state's only official inland lighthouse, a 35-foot tall striped tower that has become a ubiquitous symbol of the community. If you'd like to get out on the water during your stay, consider renting a kayak from Adventure Outdoor Paddle or piloting your own two-seat catboat tour.
Relax and stay awhile in Mount Dora
One of the best features of this compact town is that it's an easy drive to wherever you might want to visit, making it a great place to base yourself during your Florida vacation. For example, it's about a 40-minute drive to the best water parks in Orlando or the Disney World Resort parks. Heading east or west (your choice), it's just over an hour to either New Smyrna Beach on the Atlantic or Crystal River on the Gulf, where you can skip the tourist traps and swim with sea creatures.
As far as accommodations go, one of the most notable inns in the area is the historic Lakeside Inn, the oldest place to stay in Mount Dora that has been in operation for over 140 years. It originally opened as the Alexander House in 1883. The Magnolia Inn Bed and Breakfast is a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award recipient, with five rooms on Third Avenue at the edge of the downtown area. Another option is the Grandview Bed and Breakfast set in the historic 1906 Watt House.
The Sunshine State lives up to its reputation in Mount Dora, which experiences pleasant, mild weather year-round. The exception is during the long summer months when hot, muggy conditions prevail from June through September. The best times to visit this Florida town are between the middle of March through the middle of May in the spring and from the middle of October through the end of November in the autumn.