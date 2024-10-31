The Breathtaking Harbor That Offers Some Of The Best Snorkeling In All Of Hawaii
Tucked in a cove between the West Maui Mountains and the luxe enclave of Wailea lies Maalaea Harbor, the gateway to some of Hawaii's most renowned underwater trips and ocean adventures. From there, you can snorkel or dive to see Maui's stunning underwater kingdoms, go whale-watching, embark on a deep-sea fishing charter, and much more.
Right on the harbor is the Maui Ocean Center, one of the country's top aquariums and a must-visit introduction to Hawaii's marine life. The Maui Ocean Center also offers guided, family-friendly snorkeling tours with a marine biologist to the nearby Olowalu Reef, which is the island's oldest. If you head offshore about an hour's boat ride from Maalaea Harbor, incredible snorkeling awaits at Molokini, a Hawaiian crater that's one of the world's most sought-after snorkeling spots. Beneath the crescent-shaped rim of a submerged crater — whose sheltered formation ensures protection from powerful currents — are intricate coral reefs teeming with abundant marine life.
Maui enjoys beautiful weather year-round, though summer is the busiest time of year. For fewer crowds and more affordable rates, try to time your trip during the spring or fall shoulder seasons. For those hoping to see whales, the migratory mammals visit Maui between December and April. It is also recommended that you start your snorkeling expeditions early. The best time of day to snorkel is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the seas are calm and the visibility is clearest.
Snorkeling tour of Molokini
For the ultimate Maui snorkeling adventure, head out on the Four Winds Molokini Snorkeling Tour with Viator. You will board the five-hour catamaran tour on Maalaea Harbor at 7 a.m. to sail to the world-famous Molokini Crater. En route, you'll see stunning views of Maui, including the Haleakala Volcano, and hear more about Maui's extraordinary geography from the onboard naturalist guide. Once there, you will have the opportunity to snorkel through the healthy, well-preserved reef, which is home to schools of tropical fish and is one of the most breathtaking destinations to swim with turtles. Since the water surrounding the crater is so clear, even those who prefer to avoid the water can admire the reef's vibrant beauty from the glass-bottom catamaran. After snorkeling, a delicious barbecue lunch and drinks are served onboard as you sail back to Maalaea Harbor.
This top-rated tour draws rave reviews from Viator attendees who praise its family-friendly vibe, excellent guides, and clean and spacious boat. "This was an amazing snorkeling tour!" wrote a Viator reviewer. "The Captain and crew went out of their way to make the kids feel special! The glass bottom gave our kids an opportunity to see underwater before getting in the water (it made them so excited)." The tour can accommodate up to nine guests and costs $192 per person. Although Maui brims with activity, snorkeling at Molokini and the waters around Maalea Harbor regularly rank as some of the best things to do in Maui.