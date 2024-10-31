The Breathtaking Harbor That Offers Some Of The Best Snorkeling In All Of Hawaii

Tucked in a cove between the West Maui Mountains and the luxe enclave of Wailea lies Maalaea Harbor, the gateway to some of Hawaii's most renowned underwater trips and ocean adventures. From there, you can snorkel or dive to see Maui's stunning underwater kingdoms, go whale-watching, embark on a deep-sea fishing charter, and much more.

Right on the harbor is the Maui Ocean Center, one of the country's top aquariums and a must-visit introduction to Hawaii's marine life. The Maui Ocean Center also offers guided, family-friendly snorkeling tours with a marine biologist to the nearby Olowalu Reef, which is the island's oldest. If you head offshore about an hour's boat ride from Maalaea Harbor, incredible snorkeling awaits at Molokini, a Hawaiian crater that's one of the world's most sought-after snorkeling spots. Beneath the crescent-shaped rim of a submerged crater — whose sheltered formation ensures protection from powerful currents — are intricate coral reefs teeming with abundant marine life.

Maui enjoys beautiful weather year-round, though summer is the busiest time of year. For fewer crowds and more affordable rates, try to time your trip during the spring or fall shoulder seasons. For those hoping to see whales, the migratory mammals visit Maui between December and April. It is also recommended that you start your snorkeling expeditions early. The best time of day to snorkel is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the seas are calm and the visibility is clearest.

