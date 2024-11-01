Witness Stunning Narrow Valley Views In One Of Norway's Most Underrated Towns

Given its prime location overlooking the dazzling azure Hardangerfjord, a cruise is practically obligatory in Odda. The Hardanger area is famous for its apple orchards and cider, consider taking a cider cruise. Take in views of mountains and glaciers from the boat, with stops at local farms for orchard tours and tastings of the area's hallmark alcoholic beverage.

For those keen on chasing Norway's epic waterfalls, Odda has two nearby. Around four miles from the city center is Tjørnadalsfossen, where water cascades down the mountainside from a staggering 1,600 feet. While the falls are off the beaten path, you can park at the small lot on the side of the RV 13 highway and hike 0.5 miles to the falls overlook. About 9 miles from Odda is the stunning Låtefossen Waterfall. The falls can be seen from RV 13, featuring twin cascades thundering to the base of a stone bridge.

To experience more of Norway's incredible natural landscape, trek up to the Buarbreen Glacier. The track follows a river, gaining over 1,300 feet in elevation during the 3.4-mile hike. The final ascent requires scrambling over boulders and using anchored ropes before arriving at the viewing platform over the icy glacier. Those interested in going out on the glacier should book a guided excursion. Expert guides will give you helmets, crampons, and ice picks, imparting all the necessary wisdom to appreciate the glacier up close safely.

