Witness Stunning Narrow Valley Views In One Of Norway's Most Underrated Towns
Those scouting epic mountain hikes and stunning valley views should add Odda, Norway, to their travel bucket list. Odda is part of Vestland County, around 83 miles from Bergen. This underrated town is located on a strip of land sandwiched between the sparkling Sandvin Lake and the Sørfjorden (a spindly branch of the famed Hardangerfjord).
Flanked by towering mountains with water to the north and south, Odda is a fascinating juxtaposition of raw beauty and man-made industry. During the 20th century, the city was home to a top-producing factory for fertilizer and chemical compounds, the Odda Smelteverk. Today, Odda is still considered the industrial capital of Hardanger, but it has reduced the amount of pollution in the area. It is a hotspot for hikers and nature enthusiasts as the gateway to the Trolltunga (or "Troll's Tongue"), one of Norway's most iconic treks. Discover the fjord landscapes and epic mountain trails that make Norway one of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe.
See waterfalls, glaciers, and fjords in Odda
Given its prime location overlooking the dazzling azure Hardangerfjord, a cruise is practically obligatory in Odda. The Hardanger area is famous for its apple orchards and cider, consider taking a cider cruise. Take in views of mountains and glaciers from the boat, with stops at local farms for orchard tours and tastings of the area's hallmark alcoholic beverage.
For those keen on chasing Norway's epic waterfalls, Odda has two nearby. Around four miles from the city center is Tjørnadalsfossen, where water cascades down the mountainside from a staggering 1,600 feet. While the falls are off the beaten path, you can park at the small lot on the side of the RV 13 highway and hike 0.5 miles to the falls overlook. About 9 miles from Odda is the stunning Låtefossen Waterfall. The falls can be seen from RV 13, featuring twin cascades thundering to the base of a stone bridge.
To experience more of Norway's incredible natural landscape, trek up to the Buarbreen Glacier. The track follows a river, gaining over 1,300 feet in elevation during the 3.4-mile hike. The final ascent requires scrambling over boulders and using anchored ropes before arriving at the viewing platform over the icy glacier. Those interested in going out on the glacier should book a guided excursion. Expert guides will give you helmets, crampons, and ice picks, imparting all the necessary wisdom to appreciate the glacier up close safely.
Mountain views and epic rock formations at Trolltunga
One of Odda's greatest assets is its proximity to the famed Trolltunga. The trailhead in Skjeggedal is about 8 miles from Odda, making it a popular spot to stay before and after the hike. This grueling trek takes hikers high up into the mountains, ending at a narrow cantilevered rock ledge that overlooks Lake Ringedalsvatnet. The trail is open almost year-round, but experienced hikers in good shape can set off alone from June to September (just make sure to follow these safety tips before hiking solo). Less confident hikers or those hoping to trek during the colder months of October to May should opt to go with a guide.
This epic hike isn't for the faint of heart. Those looking to set foot on the Trolltunga will spend eight to 12 hours on the trail, gaining over 2,600 feet in elevation during the 16.7-mile trek. Although strenuous, this is one of Norway's best-loved hikes for good reason. The trail features stunning alpine terrain, snowcapped mountains, lush valleys, and glacial streams. The cherry on top is getting your photo on the Troll's Tongue, suspended 2,300 feet above the glittering Lake Ringedalsvatnet, surrounded by stark mountains.
Extra adventurous travelers can reach the Trolltunga by Via Ferrata. Best done with a guide, the Via Ferrata's protected climbing route takes adventurers 820 feet up the face of the mountain plateau. Once at the top, hike the remaining 2 miles to reach the iconic Troll's Tongue. Following your adventures in Odda, continue discovering Norway's wild beauty north of the Arctic Circle in Tromsø, the unsung Norwegian "Paris of the North."