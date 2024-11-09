The Oldest Villa To Grace The Shores Of Lake Como Is A Lesser-Known Spot With Unmatched Views

While the dreamy shores of Lake Como are lined with many famous hotels and historic villages (including this scenic town known as the pearl of Lake Como), imagine having a private palazzo all to yourself. Villa Pliniana, built in the late 16th century, commands a grand position on the lake but it remains a well-kept secret. Its stunning setting was chosen due to its proximity to the natural springs that cascade behind the villa, which were once studied by Leonardo da Vinci. The Renaissance palazzo boasts a rich and fascinating history and has hosted esteemed guests over the centuries, from Italian nobility to the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. Shelley even wrote about Villa Pliniana, "This lake exceeds anything I ever beheld in beauty [...] But the finest scenery is that of the Villa Pliniana [...]." Like nearby legendary Villa Balbiano, aka the "House of Gucci," Villa Pliniana was featured on the big screen in the 1942 Italian movie "Malombra."

Advertisement

Today, the 450-year-old villa has been transformed into one of the world's premier estates available to rent. The sumptuous property was fully renovated 10 years ago, so it combines the elegance of a royal residence with modern-day luxuries. Perfect for a wedding or multi-generational family holiday, Villa Pliniana is an extraordinary masterpiece whose timeless charms are just waiting to be discovered.