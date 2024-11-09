The Oldest Villa To Grace The Shores Of Lake Como Is A Lesser-Known Spot With Unmatched Views
While the dreamy shores of Lake Como are lined with many famous hotels and historic villages (including this scenic town known as the pearl of Lake Como), imagine having a private palazzo all to yourself. Villa Pliniana, built in the late 16th century, commands a grand position on the lake but it remains a well-kept secret. Its stunning setting was chosen due to its proximity to the natural springs that cascade behind the villa, which were once studied by Leonardo da Vinci. The Renaissance palazzo boasts a rich and fascinating history and has hosted esteemed guests over the centuries, from Italian nobility to the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. Shelley even wrote about Villa Pliniana, "This lake exceeds anything I ever beheld in beauty [...] But the finest scenery is that of the Villa Pliniana [...]." Like nearby legendary Villa Balbiano, aka the "House of Gucci," Villa Pliniana was featured on the big screen in the 1942 Italian movie "Malombra."
Today, the 450-year-old villa has been transformed into one of the world's premier estates available to rent. The sumptuous property was fully renovated 10 years ago, so it combines the elegance of a royal residence with modern-day luxuries. Perfect for a wedding or multi-generational family holiday, Villa Pliniana is an extraordinary masterpiece whose timeless charms are just waiting to be discovered.
Inside Villa Pliniana
Inside Villa Pliniana, the splendor of the past meets contemporary design. The two grand ballrooms, which still exhibit their original moldings and frescos, are now artfully decorated with modern furniture by renowned designers. The main palazzo houses four sprawling suites, while smaller villas dotted throughout the grounds have additional bedrooms. The suites' interiors were designed with soothing neutral tones, minimalist furnishings, curated antiques, and window-framed panoramic lake views.
The palazzo's grand terraces can host festive dinners and large events, and guests can explore the 18 acres of flowering gardens that overlook Lake Como. For further relaxation, there is an on-site wellness center and spa, which includes an infinity-edge indoor pool, sauna, and steam room. Villa Pliniana has drawn rave reviews on Tripadvisor with a guest writing, "To say it was the experience of a lifetime is an understatement. The food, the service and the accommodations were all exceptional!"
Exploring Lake Como
While it may be difficult to leave the exquisite villa, the wonders of Lake Como should certainly be explored. The villa has its own sleek Vaporina boat for zipping through the lake's deep waters to truly appreciate Como's natural beauty. The villa even has its own helicopter pad if you want to venture further afield. You can also visit Villa Pliniana's nearby sister property, Il Sereno. The ultra-chic and contemporary retreat was awarded the best hotel in Italy and the best hotel in Europe by Travel + Leisure in 2023.
Lake Como is home to many lovely villages, including Varenna, one of Rick Steves' favorite beach hideaways. Less crowded than some of Como's other towns, Varenna is romantic and charming with quaint cafes, beach clubs, and shops. And a boat ride to one of Lake Como's grande dame hotels, such as Villa d'Este and Grand Hotel Tremezzo, for an aperitivo is also an iconic experience. However, nothing can compare to coming home to your own Renaissance palazzo for a candlelit meal after a day of exploring Italy's most extraordinary lake.