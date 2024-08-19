The Scenic Town Known As The Pearl Of Lake Como Is An Undeniably Romantic Place In Italy
Imagining Lake Como will probably have you conjuring up images of lush gardens, cool lake dips, and cobbled villages. But with so many different towns to choose from, it can be difficult to decide where to visit or set up your trip's home base. If you're looking for a place that has it all, from easy transportation access to jaw-dropping scenery, look no further than the romantic Italian village of Bellagio.
Situated on one of Italy's most beautiful bodies of water, Bellagio is the perfect concentration of everything that makes a visit to Lake Como so bucket list worthy. Picture elegant villas, winding alleys, and flowers dripping from seemingly every corner of the picturesque town. Often referred to as the "Pearl of Lake Como", this sleepy lakeside village oozes quintessential Italian charm.
While Bellagio is undeniably romantic, it's also a great spot to base yourself for a trip to Lake Como. Situated in a fabulous geographical location that has easy access to all of the best sights, it isn't difficult to see why so many people choose Bellagio as their village of choice for a vacation. Whether you're coming for a short day trip from nearby Milan or you're looking to hole up with a loved one for the week in an Italian lakeside beauty, you can't go wrong with choosing this idyllic locale.
Why is Bellagio, Italy famous?
Bellagio is perhaps most famous for its romantic atmosphere and quintessential Lake Como vibes. While wandering the town's dreamy lanes, you might recognize the much-photographed Salita Serbelloni, a charming cobbled alley with views through the pastel building facades that reach out to the azure lake. Clinging plants and flowers flow from the balconies while the iconic filigree iron lantern punctuates the scene. Although Bellagio isn't exactly one of Italy's lesser-known gems, you'll no doubt be swooned by its beauty.
Looking at a map of Lake Como, you'll see that the lake has three distinct fingers. Bellagio sits in an ideal location near the southern part of the lake where two of the fingers split. This means that you can access almost any area of Lake Como easily and quickly, unlike other villages where it can take quite a long time to reach a town along one of the opposite fingers. The largest town, Como, is just a 50-minute drive away, while more charming villages like Rick Steve's favorite beach hideaway, Varenna, can be reached in as little as 15 minutes by water taxi.
Aside from gorgeous views and fairytale scenery, Lake Como is also known for its world-class silk production, and you can find plenty of shops selling it in Bellagio. If it's specialty products you're after, indulge in foodie highlights of this Italian region, like buckwheat polenta and risotto served with lake perch.
Romantic things to do in Bellagio, Italy
If Romeo and Juliet vibes are calling you to Bellagio's flower-strewn shores, you're in luck because there are oodles of romantic things to do in this little lake town. Start off by strolling the narrow alleyways, known locally as salite, flanked by terracotta and sunshine-colored buildings. Here you can while away the day, perusing boutique shops that sell the area's famous silk. Later, you can head to Punta Spartivento, the northern edge of the peninsula, to sip on an aperol spritz and watch the boats float by.
Bellagio's Giardini di Villa Melzi, a sprawling patch of lakefront gardens, is another picturesque place along the lake to take a walk. You'll see craggy mountain views rising from the water in the distance. This walk is made even better with a gelato in hand. A visit to the charming Chiesa San Giacomo is another sweet spot that might have you hearing wedding bells.
Spending time on the water is equally as romantic as a stroll. There, you'll see iconic yet elegant wooden boats, called vaporinas, all along the lake. Set sail yourself with a local guide who will reveal more about the area and may even have a bottle of Prosecco on board. Sipping wine while taking in these views will surely leave you feeling like you've fallen into the lap of luxury.