Ecuador's Tropical Cloud Forest Is A Playground Brimming With Orchids And Butterflies

When it comes to the world's ecosystems, cloud forests are among the most fascinating. These lush, mist-shrouded concentrations of trees, plants, wildlife, and insects are similar to rain forests in the rich, staggering depth of their biodiversity.

However, unlike rainforests, cloud forests exist at much higher elevations — from 3,000 to 8,000 feet above sea level — hovering over precipitous mountain slopes. This means that they're often blanketed in fog, which causes moss and lichen to grow in profusion, adding to the mystical and mysterious atmosphere.

Ecuador, known for the Galápagos Islands – which is on the ultimate bucket list for a trip to South America – is also home to one of the world's great cloud forests. Protected by a number of parks and reserves, the Ecuadorian cloud forest is easily accessible from Quito, South America's most underrated city. It is a magnet for nature enthusiasts, adventure travelers, adrenaline junkies, or anyone keen to experience one of the most unique natural phenomena on the planet.

