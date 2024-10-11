The Ultimate Bucket List For A Vacation To South America

South America is one of the most stunning places in the world, but it's not exactly easy to plan a trip there. Because the continent boasts so many unique environments — and such a wide array of engaging activities — it can be hard to know where to start. From the dense jungles of the Amazon to the crystal-clear waters of the Galápagos Islands and the snow caps of the Andes Mountains, South America has a lot to offer.

Luckily, I have spent a lot of time traveling throughout the continent. As a former resident of both Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Buenos Aires, Argentina – which is often called the "Europe of South America" – I have accrued plenty of local tips for planning a fun vacation in the region. I have also spent months exploring everywhere I can, from the Panama Canal to Tierra del Fuego. With this information in mind, and with the help of reviews from Tripadvisor, Google, and blogs, I have compiled a list of must-visit spots on the South American continent.