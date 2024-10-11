The Ultimate Bucket List For A Vacation To South America
South America is one of the most stunning places in the world, but it's not exactly easy to plan a trip there. Because the continent boasts so many unique environments — and such a wide array of engaging activities — it can be hard to know where to start. From the dense jungles of the Amazon to the crystal-clear waters of the Galápagos Islands and the snow caps of the Andes Mountains, South America has a lot to offer.
Luckily, I have spent a lot of time traveling throughout the continent. As a former resident of both Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Buenos Aires, Argentina – which is often called the "Europe of South America" – I have accrued plenty of local tips for planning a fun vacation in the region. I have also spent months exploring everywhere I can, from the Panama Canal to Tierra del Fuego. With this information in mind, and with the help of reviews from Tripadvisor, Google, and blogs, I have compiled a list of must-visit spots on the South American continent.
Iguaçú Falls, Brazil
If your idea of a South American vacation involves lush forests, adorable monkeys, and a massive waterfall, you might consider heading to Iguaçú Falls, Brazil. Shaped like a horseshoe and surrounded by gorgeous trees, this massive waterfall extends for a whopping 1.7 miles, according to Britannica. To put this into perspective, that makes Iguaçú Falls three times as wide as Niagara Falls. Visitors can enjoy the breadth of this natural wonder by walking along a series of elaborate boardwalks, or even embarking on a boat tour. And as the falls touch both Brazilian and Argentine territory, tourists are encouraged to spend time on both sides of the border to maximize their viewpoints.
Travelers who have already visited this stunning destination raved about the gorgeous landscapes. "Finally we came here and every moment was magical. It's definitely one of the most beautiful spots we've ever seen," wrote one satisfied Google reviewer. Another stressed the importance of visiting both sides of the border: "Utterly stunning. One of the most beautiful places I've ever seen in my life. Both Brazilian and Argentinian sides deserve a visit."
Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
Folks who are feeling a little too "salty" to go chasing waterfalls will definitely want to swing by Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia. These salt flats spread out over an impressive 4,085 square-mile surface, per Britannica, making it the largest salt desert in the world. Because of Salar de Uyuni's massive size, visitors are encouraged to visit different portions of the geographic phenomenon. At one portion of the flats, travelers can hike over salt that has been dried into complex geometric patterns. At another location, they can see where a thin film of water covers the Earth, generating an optical illusion that makes the sky appear to plummet down into the ground.
According to travelers, Salar de Uyuni is so unique that it simply cannot be missed. "Beautiful! The sunset was really nice and the mirror reflection was stunning. Bucket list destination that delivered on the hype," wrote on visitor on TripAdvisor. "Absolutely outstanding unique location. To be sat on an absolutely flat brilliant white surface with nothing for miles around was unreal," added another.
Quito, Ecuador
History buffs who are interested in Spain's colonial past must absolutely plan a trip to Quito, Ecuador. According to UNESCO, this South American capital boasts the most intact Spanish colonial city center on the entire continent. With its charming stone houses, grand Catholic churches, and impressive Basilicas, Quito is not a city to be missed. For a particularly pleasant stroll, visitors should stop by the Calle La Ronda, where they can admire medieval buildings decorated with bright flowers. The Museo de Arte Colonial is also not to be missed, with its impressive collection of old Spanish artwork.
Many visitors report that Quito is underrated compared to other Latin American capitals. As traveler Taylor Record shared on her personal blog, Travel Outlandish, "So this is me saying five-out-of-five, thumbs up, would do again, and all the rest of those reviews. I'd like to vouch for the previously underrepresented Quito because the city is actually really awesome." The explorer behind the A Lady in London blog also agreed, writing, "Now that I have two days in Quito, I've started to realize that the city has a lot more to offer than I imagined."
Cabo Polonio, Uruguay
Cabo Polonio, Uruguay is not a modern city — and it has no intention of ever changing. Nestled onto the dramatic shores of Uruguay's Northern coast, Cabo Polonio has no roads other than dirt footpaths. It lacks modern conveniences like running water, gas heating, and electricity. Many visitors access Cabo Polonio by foot — walking there from the nearest highway. Although this setup may seem highly unusual, travelers head to this town for the unique chance to flee the pressures of modern life. With a gorgeous, untouched waterfront, delicious fish restaurants, and laid-back vibes, Cabo Polonio is the kind of place where beachgoers can truly unwind.
Folks who have visited Cabo Polonio applaud it for its natural beauty. One Google reviewer gushed, "A beautiful place to spend a weekend surrounded by nature." Another recommended the town for a little bit of stargazing, saying, "Because it's a town with little light pollution, the nights [in Cabo Polonio] are extremely starry."
Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza, Argentina is a beautiful modern city with a thriving food scene and an excellent location. Situated on the Eastern edge of the Andes Mountains, Mendoza offers unparalleled access to nearby nature. Fancy a day on the ski slopes? Just hop in a car and drive to the slopes in Portillo. In the mood to take it easy? Head out to the natural hot springs at Termas Catchueta. Wine aficionados will be particularly pleased with Mendoza, as it is literally surrounded by "bodegas" — or vineyards. Book a wine tour or simply rent a bike and pedal from one bodega to the next. Many of these chic spots offer tastings, explanations, and even gourmet meals.
Travelers tend to be blown away by the combination of Mendoza's natural beauty and its vinicultural offerings. Carolyn Covington highly recommended it on her blog, sharing, "If you're looking for an exciting getaway with breathtaking views, vibrant culture, and incredible food and wine, Mendoza, Argentina should be at the top of your list!" In a similar vein, Keith Jenkins of the Velvet Escape shared, "I spent my five days in Mendoza doing pretty much the same thing: leisurely strolls, long lazy lunches, exquisite dinners and lots of fine wines. A dream."
Easter Island, Chile
There's manmade art, and then there's natural beauty. Easter Island, Chile has both. Located 2,200 miles from the mainland, Easter Island boats a stunning landscape with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Extinct volcanoes dot the horizon, and old lava plains form unique terrain. Adding to the drama of the vista are the island's iconic bust statues — some of which span 32 feet in height and weigh 25 tons. According to Britannica, there are up to 600 of these stone figures scattered across the island. The most famous, though, are almost certainly the Ahu Tongariki — a row of 15 statues meant to resemble soldiers.
Many of those who get a chance to visit this marvelous place express a sense of wonder. "How do you describe seeing something like this?! This is such a unique thing that most people will never get to see," commented one woman on TripAdvisor. Another added, "Amazing place. We were there before sunrise and seeing all the stars behind this monumental statues is out-of-this world experience! And then sun rises slowly painting all the colors at the sky."
Bonito, Brazil
The word "bonito" means "beautiful" in Portuguese, and Bonito, Brazil is certainly that. Located in the rural state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Bonito is far from the chaos of Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo. However, it is easily one of the best small towns to visit in Brazil, thanks to its proximity to the ultra-clear waters of the Sucuri River. As reported by News 18, the Sucuri River boasts some of the purest waters on the planet. Visitors can appreciate this turquoise miracle by snorkeling, scuba diving, or even rafting. Nature lovers will particularly enjoy floating down the river among hundreds of beautiful fish, like the piraputanga.
Reviews of Bonito are overwhelmingly positive, with travelers raving about their Sucuri River experiences. "The water was clear, the river is full of plants with amazing colors, a natural garden!! Besides, of course, all beautiful fish. I could see an otter hunting during my dive," wrote one visitor on TripAdvisor. Another declared that Bonito was one of the most unique places they had ever gone, sharing, "I've travelled to 27 countries and this experience ranks among the top 3 anywhere in the world. If you are in the area THIS is a MUST DO experience. Float down a pristine Brazilian river amongst fish etc. MAGICAL!!!"
Galápagos, Ecuador
Anyone who adores animals must book a trip to Ecuador's iconic Galápagos Islands. Located in the crystal blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, these islands do not just offer amazing beaches but also one of the most diverse arrays of wildlife in the entire world. Giant tortoises, pink land iguanas, and fur seals are among the fascinating species that can be spotted in this area. To get a closer look at these marvelous animals, visitors can choose from an array of land and water-based tours. Kayaking, snorkeling, or even hiking are all great ways to explore the local fauna.
Travelers who visit the Galápagos say that they love the wide range of experiences available on the islands. "You can travel here with a snorkeling tour, walk on a white sand beach, see flamingos, marine iguanas, sea birds and enjoy a beautiful beach. Occasionally, you might see baby turtles coming out of the nest," wrote one tourist on Google.
Santiago de Chile
Santiago de Chile is a great place to live, and now everybody knows it. As reported by Radio Pauta in 2023, the Chilean capital was ranked the second-best place to live in South America. The reason? Santiago boasts gorgeous public parks, including the Cerro San Cristobal — a small mountain with complete hiking trails located in the middle of the city. It also offers fantastic cultural experiences, such as access to historical museums and the quirky homes of famed Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda. And while Santiago is a big city, its proximity to the rustic Colina Valley allows visitors to plan day trips full of hiking, biking, and volcanic hot springs.
Visitors enjoy the hustle and bustle of Santiago's vibrant city center. As Laia wrote for her blog, Dream Travel Girl, "I enjoyed the center of Santiago because it is so lively! There are beautiful old buildings, of course, but it was the atmosphere what I liked the most. There are plenty of shops but also small kiosks and street vendors on the sidewalks." Other travelers marvel at the capital's closeness to nature. Deventuretime's Devin shared, "Santiago, Chile is one of the top cities I've visited in South America. The wine is great, the people are friendly, and the scenery is incredible! Within a day, you can visit the beach and then head to the snowy mountains."
Leticia, Colombia
Southern Colombia includes some of the Amazon River and much of the surrounding rainforest. To explore this incredible natural phenomenon, many travelers head to the town of Leticia. Nestled onto the northern bank of the Amazon River, Leticia offers lush green trees, dark tranquil waters, and a variety of wildlife. The city itself offers an immersive wildlife experience on the Isla de los Micos, where visitors can cuddle with monkeys and even feed them. Those who are willing to explore beyond the city limits will enjoy activities like boating and hiking. Since there are some dangerous animals in the Amazon, visitors should always venture in to the rainforest accompanied by a guide.
The best part of visiting the Colombian Amazon is seeing the fauna, at least according to some tourists. As one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor, "Activities were fantastic (pink dolphins, night walk and monkeys were highlights!)." Another shared, "Had the best time with so many memories! From seeing sloths in their natural habitat, caimans, tucans, piranhas, pink dolphins and the opportunity to swim in the Amazon River."
Machu Picchu, Peru
No South American bucket list is complete without a trip to Machu Picchu. Likely constructed between the 1450s and the 1550s, Machu Picchu was an Incan palace that offered sweeping views of the Andes Mountains (via Britannica). Back in its heyday, the royal getaway would have been a very chic place to be. These days, the splendor of the past has been reduced to ruins — but that doesn't detract from Machu Picchu's magic. Modern-day visitors can wander the old palace grounds, observe the ruins, or even take a historical tour. The most ambitious tourists can even attempt the iconic "Hike of Death" trail, which involves hiking ancient stone steps.
Tourists adore this place for its rich history. "It's the reason why most of us came, this archaeological site was amazing, and with a great tour guide you hear a lot about the culture, buildings plants, wildlife, and history of the site," explained one Google reviewer. Another added, "This place needs no introduction. One of the wonders of the world."
Salta, Argentina
Salta, Argentina is a charming regional capital with gorgeous colonial architecture. With gorgeous old basilicas, Spanish-style convents, and even the occasional cobblestone street, Salta is a pleasant place to stroll around and learn a little bit about the local history. Nature lovers will also enjoy the city's proximity to other topological wonders. Day trips will take you to rustic red canyons, enormous salt flats, and ancient caves. Wine aficionados will likely want to stop at one of the region's many vineyards for a tour, tasting, or even a full meal.
Travelers tend to find Salta both engaging and surprising. "Overall it was a fantastic adventure! Never heard of Salta and Jujuy before my trip to Argentina, but they were the highlight of the whole trip," wrote Schatten Morelly. The traveler behind Part-time Passport added, "Salta and the Andean Northwest is a true hidden gem and the perfect destination for a once-in-a-lifetime road-trip. The scenery between Salta and Cafayate — Argentina's alternative wine region — is simply spectacular."
Cartagena, Colombia
Folks on the hunt for a little splash of color to brighten up their lives should definitely book a trip to Cartagena, Colombia. Located on Colombia's northernmost coast, Cartagena boasts sunny beaches and even sunnier architecture. Most of the historic city center has been painted vibrant shades of blue, yellow, and orange. Some local buildings boast enormous baskets of flowers. Others are covered by vines. This combination of colorful decoration and thriving gardens makes Cartagena a picturesque place to go on a stroll, enjoy a street-side lunch or even do some shopping. Beach lovers will thrive in this environment — especially as there are unique pink and white sand beaches just one hour away.
Tourists enjoyed soaking in Cartagena's gorgeous ambiance. "So rich in history — definitely a must-see! Easy to walk around, get lost and explore. Lots of colors, great historical architecture and cute shops and restaurants," wrote one visitor on TripAdvisor. Another added, "Many shops and the food scene is abundant. Love the colorfully dressed ladies carrying the bowl of fruits on their head."
Methodology
To compile this list of South American locations, I relied heavily on my own experiences traveling throughout the continent, as well as reviews from TripAdvisor, Google reviews, and personal blogs. This list couldn't just be limited to natural wonders. Quito, Ecuador and Santiago de Chile are both major South American cities that have a lot to offer, thanks to Quito's status with UNESCO and Santiago's ranking on the livability spectrum. Mid-sized regional capitals like Salta and Mendoza are also included to appeal to tourists who prefer smaller urban environments.