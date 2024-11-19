Discover 'Old Town America' At An Eclectic Theme Park Often Overlooked For Nearby Disney

Transport yourself to the 1950s when you step on the scene of the Old Town Entertainment District in Kissimmee, Florida. With a welcome sign that resembles that of a jukebox and classic cars parked for decoration, it's as though you walked onto the set of the carnival scene in "Grease" – only, it's a theme park. While it might not have made Reddit's list as one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. aside from Disney, it's only about four miles away from Mickey's playground and totally worth checking out. In the 30+ years it's been open, over 5,400 people rated it four stars and above on TripAdvisor.

Old Town has roller coasters, arcade games, and tons of places to drink, eat, and shop. According to one TikToker, exploring the area is free. Still, their main attractions, the Ferris wheel and the Mortem Manor Haunted Mansion, have ticket bundles that include dinner for only $15 and $30 depending on what you'd like to do. You can just do the Ferris wheel and get a combo meal at their A&W restaurant, serving American food, or you can do the Ferris Wheel, the haunted house, and dinner (via My Old Town USA). Everyone will find something to keep them entertained, as the property even plans weekly events and daily fun for the whole group chat.