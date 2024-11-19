Discover 'Old Town America' At An Eclectic Theme Park Often Overlooked For Nearby Disney
Transport yourself to the 1950s when you step on the scene of the Old Town Entertainment District in Kissimmee, Florida. With a welcome sign that resembles that of a jukebox and classic cars parked for decoration, it's as though you walked onto the set of the carnival scene in "Grease" – only, it's a theme park. While it might not have made Reddit's list as one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. aside from Disney, it's only about four miles away from Mickey's playground and totally worth checking out. In the 30+ years it's been open, over 5,400 people rated it four stars and above on TripAdvisor.
Old Town has roller coasters, arcade games, and tons of places to drink, eat, and shop. According to one TikToker, exploring the area is free. Still, their main attractions, the Ferris wheel and the Mortem Manor Haunted Mansion, have ticket bundles that include dinner for only $15 and $30 depending on what you'd like to do. You can just do the Ferris wheel and get a combo meal at their A&W restaurant, serving American food, or you can do the Ferris Wheel, the haunted house, and dinner (via My Old Town USA). Everyone will find something to keep them entertained, as the property even plans weekly events and daily fun for the whole group chat.
Car shows and events
Some theme parks are known for their outstanding views, like Glenwood Caverns, which overlooks a mountaintop, but Old Town is a hot spot for its classic car scene. The little city hosts weekly shows that bring in tourists and locals alike. Three times a week — Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays — people browse around and scope out vehicles that stand the test of time. On Wednesday nights, Old Town shakes it up, allowing modern cars to line up as people stroll the streets to check out Jeeps, Mustangs, Camaros, and more. On Friday nights, muscle cars from 1964-1984 are on display. Lastly, Saturdays are for classic cars, hot rods, and antiques. On these last two days of the week, owners can cruise around town to show off their racers, and on the last Friday and Saturday of the month, owners can win $1,000.
The car shows aren't only for gearheads, but also for those who just want to hang out and listen to live music. Different bands come out and play for patrons to jam out and have a good time. If music is what you're interested in, you're in luck. Return to Old Town on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where karaoke is hosted on the Main Stage. From the rides to the welcome sign, as well as the stage, watch the neon lights shine around you and be the star of the show.
Where to eat and drink
Taste an international cuisine at the entertainment center. If you're looking for a bite to eat, Old Town has a plethora of options to choose from. Order pollo a la brasa from Latin Bistro Express to try a popular Peruvian meal. Also, mouthwatering sushi from Mr. Sushi is a refreshing option for your palate. If you like American food, you can't go wrong with a juicy burger from Olde Town Tavern.
The shopping center also has establishments that offer unique products and experiences. The Beef Jerky Experience, for example, allows you to try different flavors of jerky before you purchase one or more of over 100 varieties of their meat. Also, at Coffee & Tobacco Works, get caffeinated and browse for a cigar, or try a hand-rolled tobacco experience at Fuego by Sosa Cigar Lounge. Old Town also has Nitrogen-infused treats at The Breath of the Dragon that you can have as cereal, slushies, or boba tea.
If you enjoy a specialty cocktail, Tiki Station serves an inviting alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink in a pineapple, or mix flavors at Fat Tuesday's for a delicious adult-style frozen beverage. For those who want to keep the party going all night, Old Town even has a 10,000-square-foot nightclub, Sun on the Beach, which the website claims is a "playground." For an entertainment center that is so close to Disney World, it's a secret treasure perfect for beating the major theme park crowds while having just as much fun.
