Experience An Immersive Celestial Night Light Walk At This California Botanic Garden

Forget space travel. If you want to feel one with the stars, visit Astra Lumina Los Angeles. This immersive night light walk is held at the South Coast Botanic Garden on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Astra Lumina first made its debut at the South Coast Botanic Garden in 2022. This seasonal event was featured anew the following year. Then in 2024, it was announced that Astra Lumina Los Angeles would once again glow at this hidden gem starting November 8.

The 87-acre South Coast Botanic Garden was formerly a landfill, but now it is considered one of the best botanical gardens in Los Angeles. It has a Japanese garden, meadows, and much more. However, thanks to Astra Lumina Los Angeles, this tranquil site will temporarily become a dreamland of surreal light installations when the sun goes down.

In a press release, Jonathan St-Onge, the executive director at Moment Factory Originals, the studio behind Astra Lumina, stated, "This experience seeks to connect people to each other, to nature, and to the stars, and so we are excited to return for a third year at South Coast Botanic Garden, a lush oasis with towering palm trees that truly sets the stage for a phenomenal event that embodies the spirit of LA." Put simply, Astra Lumina Los Angeles is nothing short of otherworldly.

