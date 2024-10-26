Experience An Immersive Celestial Night Light Walk At This California Botanic Garden
Forget space travel. If you want to feel one with the stars, visit Astra Lumina Los Angeles. This immersive night light walk is held at the South Coast Botanic Garden on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Astra Lumina first made its debut at the South Coast Botanic Garden in 2022. This seasonal event was featured anew the following year. Then in 2024, it was announced that Astra Lumina Los Angeles would once again glow at this hidden gem starting November 8.
The 87-acre South Coast Botanic Garden was formerly a landfill, but now it is considered one of the best botanical gardens in Los Angeles. It has a Japanese garden, meadows, and much more. However, thanks to Astra Lumina Los Angeles, this tranquil site will temporarily become a dreamland of surreal light installations when the sun goes down.
In a press release, Jonathan St-Onge, the executive director at Moment Factory Originals, the studio behind Astra Lumina, stated, "This experience seeks to connect people to each other, to nature, and to the stars, and so we are excited to return for a third year at South Coast Botanic Garden, a lush oasis with towering palm trees that truly sets the stage for a phenomenal event that embodies the spirit of LA." Put simply, Astra Lumina Los Angeles is nothing short of otherworldly.
What have past attendees said about Astra Lumina Los Angeles?
At Astra Lumina Los Angeles, visitors will traverse a one-mile trail, referred to as the celestial pathway, at the South Coast Botanic Garden. This leads them to various immersive light installations and projections made to appear as if the stars have magically landed on earth. Sound effects and music enhance the adventure, transporting visitors into what feels like another dimension. At the end of the celestial pathway, the stars depart earth, concluding the journey.
Tickets for Astra Lumina Los Angeles start at $39 (excluding booking fees) for individuals age 13 and older. So, is it worth the cost? Several past attendees think so. On Reddit, one user wrote, "My general concern with a lot of these types of events is that they might just be well-advertised cheap money grabs, but this one was overall well-organized and executed from check-in to finish." On TikTok, several videos rated Astra Lumina Los Angeles a 10/10, with one user, @bella.j.m, noting that the experience made her weep.
However, other attendees have mixed feelings. On Yelp, Astra Lumina Los Angeles, has a 2.7 out of five rating, with many reviewers saying it's overpriced. Others say it's comparable to other seasonal attractions in Los Angeles, such as the Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens.
Know before you go to Astra Lumina Los Angeles
At the time of this writing, Astra Lumina Los Angeles will only be at the South Coast Botanic Garden until December. It's typically only held Thursdays to Sundays as early as 5:15 p.m. The experience lasts about an hour and is open to all ages, which makes it a perfect family-friendly weekend activity. Tickets are available online.
Aside from admission, visitors who plan on driving are advised to reserve preferred parking and arrive early to nab a spot. There is also an offsite lot with shuttle service to South Coast Botanic Garden. Beverages are available for purchase onsite. For food, eateries such as Islands Restaurant, Veggie Grill, and California Pizza Kitchen are at the Rolling Hills Plaza about five minutes away.
Another thing to keep in mind is that attendees must sign a waiver before they enter Astra Lumina Los Angeles. This is due to possible hazards posed by the garden and strobe lights, amongst other things. Likewise, Astra Lumina Los Angeles states that this event is unfortunately not ideal for individuals who use wheelchairs. For other immersive experiences in Los Angeles, check out this exhibit with inflatable art. Also, read about the world's largest space experience and this one-of-a-kind digital art museum.