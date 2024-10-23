The Only Museum With All Inflatable Art Is A Bizarre, One-Of-A-Kind Experience

The Balloon Museum has been crisscrossing the world for three years, since its founding in Rome in 2021. "Let's Fly" is just one of the exhibitions, too. European cities saw two others, "Emotion Air" and "Pop Air." The first explored the relationship between art and emotions, while the second let each artist interpret the element of air in their own way. While the results may provide visitors with hours of entertainment, they also hope to inspire a new appreciation. "This is an art exhibition," said Jesus Gonzalez, exhibition manager for the Balloon Museum, to the Los Angeles Daily News. "We're not talking about something that's just playful. It is playful but it is beyond that, it's a serious exhibition."

That said, the Balloon Museum breaks one rule of most exhibitions — no touching. In fact, it encourages it . In one piece, visitors can wade through a three-foot pool of hollow plastic balls. That makes the Balloon Museum ideal for children — adding one more entry to the best children's museums In America. For adults, it brings back childhood wonder, which is one of the goals, explained lead curator, Antonella Di Lullo, to the Guardian. "The idea is that the balloon brings everybody to the child's age." It also makes the museum a social media darling. Photos and shares are encouraged. The Balloon Museum may not match the glamour of the best celebrity hotspots in Los Angeles, but it will probably be more memorable.

