One Of The Most Famed Cafés In The World Is A Well-Loved Architectural Wonder In Budapest

Often touted as the "most beautiful café in the world," the New York Café is a relic of a bygone era. Located not in New York but in Budapest, Hungary, and opened in 1894, this revered spot to sit and sip started as just that — a café where artists, poets, and writers once gathered. Originally the first floor of the New York Life Insurance Company building, the building fell into disrepair during WWII. After the war, Hungary was occupied by Soviet communism, and the café went through several iterations before finally being restored to its former glory and reopened in 2006.

Advertisement

Step inside to reveal a magical space dazzling with gilded light fixtures, sparkling chandeliers, grand staircases, and ornate, frescoed ceilings. Gold trim, marble, and crown molding fit for a palace seem to ooze from the walls while carved figures gaze at you from every corner. Designed in a mixture of styles from Neo-Renaissance to Belle-Époque, the architecture harkens to the Palace of Versailles. Being able to experience this café much as it was at the turn of the century is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

While some guests might find the café a bit overrated (and touristy), the real draw is the chance to enjoy a beverage, people-watch, and ponder inside a remarkable historical building. Sipping overpriced tea or coffee and imagining legendary creatives finding their muse is worth the splurge alone. If you're someone who appreciates architecture and romanticizes the past, you'll probably be able to look beyond the throngs of other travelers. This certainly isn't one of Hungary's hidden gems, but Budapest is a city you must visit if you love Paris, and this iconic café is not to be missed. Here's everything you need to know.

Advertisement