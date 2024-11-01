Rick Steves Calls Europe's Iconic Tulip Route Pure 'Bliss'

European travel expert Rick Steves has many top travel tips, including recommendations for where you can see beautiful spring colors. The TV host and author can certainly tell you about what to see or skip in Europe, so when he says that you must experience something, you should put it on your travel bucket list right away. On his website, Rick Steves notes several places in Europe where you can see beautiful flowers bloom, and he calls the famous and increasingly popular Keukenhof Gardens near Amsterdam "a special kind of bliss."

Advertisement

Keukenhof Gardens is in Lisse, which is about half an hour from the city center of Amsterdam. The impressive 79 acres of land is home to about 7 million flower bulbs planted every year. While there are many tulips in dozens of different colors and shapes, there are also daffodils, hyacinths, and other varieties that bloom in the spring, which is why the gardens are only open to visitors between March and May. Naturally, with such a small time window to view the blooms, Keukenhof Gardens can also suffer from overtourism. In 2023, the site saw nearly 1.4 million visitors during its open period, according to Statista, so it's important to be strategic if you decide to go.