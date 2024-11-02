Lake Como's World-Famous Villa Is A UNESCO Heritage Site For A Reason
The hustle and bustle of Italy's greatest cities cannot compare to the meditative, heaven-on-earth atmosphere that Lake Como exudes. Known as Lago di Como or Lario, Italy's third-largest lake is located in the northern Lombardy region that borders Switzerland. The paradisal lake has a deeply entrenched reputation as a vacation hotspot dating back to when 18th-century nobles would visit to rest after their European tours. In recent times Lake Como is more commonly recognizable as the luxurious retreat for members of the Hollywood elite including George Clooney, Sting, and Matt Bellamy.
Beyond its mystique and breathtaking vistas that could rival some of Italy's most beautiful islands, Lake Como has an array of luxurious villas dotting its lakeside. Many of these residences have been featured in major Hollywood films. One of the most prominent of Lake Como's prosperous properties is Villa d'Este, which doubles both as a UNESCO World Heritage site and a charming resort.
Villa d'Este has a history of luxury spanning centuries
An iconic landmark of Lake Como's history, Villa d'Este has a legacy spanning back to 1568 when architect Pellegrino Pellegrini designed the palatial residence as a summer getaway for the Cardinal of Como. Then known as Villa Garovo, the retreat was erected on 25 acres of lakeside property. From sweeping terraces and beautiful Baroque-style gardens to a Roman-style nympheum, the old-world beauty of the residence is vast. While the Villa d'Este in Tivoli is a UNESCO World Heritage site, only the gardens at Lake Como's Villa d'Este have gained UNESCO World Heritage status. The villa also includes fortresses built for the Napoleonic General Count Domenico Pino to stage mock battles.
The villa did not change its name until ownership passed to Princess Caroline of Wales in 1815, who re-christened it New Villa d'Este so it would not be confused with Tivoli's older Villa D'Este near Rome. After Princess Caroline, a series of foreign aristocrats and nobility stayed at the villa for some royal respite, including Russian Empress Maria Feodorovna and the sultan of Morocco. It wasn't until 1873 that the villa evolved into a hotel internationally renowned for its grandeur and stately service. The villa's prestigious reputation continued to thrive as more of international society's elite visited throughout the years, from Rita Hayworth and Frank Sinatra to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. It was also a shooting location for then-aspiring filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, who used the estate as scenery for his first movie, "The Pleasure Gardens," in 1925.
Experience the paradise of Lake Como from Villa d'Este
A stay at Villa D'Este offers hospitality filled with majesty and timelessness that's hard to find elsewhere. Its interior is adorned with marble staircases, Murano crystal chandeliers, and 152 stately rooms, each distinctly decorated with refined art pieces and antiques. If guests are looking for more privacy, they can choose from four private villas — Villa Cima, Villa Malakoff, Mosaic House, and Villa Garrovo. From the formal-attire Veranda to the more casual Grill, the villa provides a total of six restaurants, each providing some of the most exceptional cuisine Lake Como has to offer. Guests are also spoiled for choice when it comes to activities such as tennis, golfing, hiking, and swimming in the villa's majestic floating swimming pool.
Since 1929, the hotel becomes a car lover's dream every May for the Concorso D'Eleganza, a massive festival celebrating classic luxury car models like Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz. The villa transforms into an ethereal fairyland during the Christmas season, adorned with lights and lavish decorations and hosting a series of special events. In the warmer seasons, visitors can charter a boat from the hotel across the lake to venture into nearby towns such as the charming Bellagio, the most romantic place in Italy. While exploring the lakeside, another must-see location is Isola Comacina, Lake Como's miniature island, where people can tour the San Giovanni Church as well as ruins dating back to ancient Roman times. If you love Lake Como and want to see more in the area, read all about the mountainside village of Brunate, called the "Balcony of the Alps."