Lake Como's World-Famous Villa Is A UNESCO Heritage Site For A Reason

A stay at Villa D'Este offers hospitality filled with majesty and timelessness that's hard to find elsewhere. Its interior is adorned with marble staircases, Murano crystal chandeliers, and 152 stately rooms, each distinctly decorated with refined art pieces and antiques. If guests are looking for more privacy, they can choose from four private villas — Villa Cima, Villa Malakoff, Mosaic House, and Villa Garrovo. From the formal-attire Veranda to the more casual Grill, the villa provides a total of six restaurants, each providing some of the most exceptional cuisine Lake Como has to offer. Guests are also spoiled for choice when it comes to activities such as tennis, golfing, hiking, and swimming in the villa's majestic floating swimming pool.

Since 1929, the hotel becomes a car lover's dream every May for the Concorso D'Eleganza, a massive festival celebrating classic luxury car models like Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz. The villa transforms into an ethereal fairyland during the Christmas season, adorned with lights and lavish decorations and hosting a series of special events. In the warmer seasons, visitors can charter a boat from the hotel across the lake to venture into nearby towns such as the charming Bellagio, the most romantic place in Italy. While exploring the lakeside, another must-see location is Isola Comacina, Lake Como's miniature island, where people can tour the San Giovanni Church as well as ruins dating back to ancient Roman times. If you love Lake Como and want to see more in the area, read all about the mountainside village of Brunate, called the "Balcony of the Alps."

