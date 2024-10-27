Hidden On A Hill Overlooking Lake Como Is An Italian Village Called 'The Balcony Of The Alps'
Perched on a cliffside overlooking Lake Como is a hidden village called Brunate, which has spectacular views of the Swiss Alps, giving it its unique nickname "the balcony of the Alps." While travelers might try to find alternative resort towns to escape the crowds of Lake Como, Brunate is a hidden gem hovering about 2,345 feet above sea level. Though it's a ways away from the city at ground level, it functions as any other town. The cobblestone streets will lead you to churches, restaurants, and even a lighthouse. With a tiny but mighty population of over 1,600 people, the community keeps the town's rich history intact, preserving the beauty of their village.
Locals live in lavish villas built back in the 19th century, which have an Art Noveau style that was widespread during this time period across Europe. Maintaining the building's intricate designs, these residential spaces have evolved into rental stays for tourists. Sitting atop the hill, these villas have an emphasis on privacy and boast incredible coastal views perfect for a romantic Italian getaway. Whether you stay at your villa or walk around the village, you'll have panoramic views of one of Italy's most sought-after lakes and the Alps. While the mountainous region is over two hours away by car, Brunate is situated tall enough to overlook this incredible natural wonder.
The journey uphill provides spectacular views
While Brunate might not be the easiest village to reach, there are different ways to get there, and each way is an attraction in and of itself. The modes of transportation are one of the main reasons people visit the city. For example, the funicular is a seven-minute trip uphill, providing breathtaking sights of the lake and the Alps. This might be one of the more popular ways to get to the village, but you can also travel by car or trek up one of two hiking trails. One, Il Path to Brunate, runs alongside the funicular, and the other, Via delle Scalette, passes by the former Franciscan Convent, the Hermitage of San Donato. While the cable car is seven minutes, these hikes are estimated to be about an hour or more.
Once you're in the city, you can do the Mountain Lodge Walk to get even more magnificent lake scapes and taste the local cuisine. The hiking trail will have you pass by three different mountain lodges, including the Carla, Bondella, and Boletto. At all the lodge areas, you'll find different restaurants for a bite to eat. For the more adventurous traveler, you can keep trekking past the Boletto mountain lodge and reach the summit of Monte Bolettone, where you'll truly feel like you're on the "Balcony of the Alps." The hike will be worth the steps when you find yourself gazing over the greatest mountain range of Europe.
These attractions will bring your experience to new heights
If you didn't think Brunate was elevated enough, you can visit one of its many attractions, the Faro Voltiano, on the San Maurizio hill. It's a an octagonal lighthouse that was built in 1927 to honor the 100-year anniversary of Alessandro Volta's birth — an Italian physicist who made the first electric generator. With over 95 feet in height, the light is visible farther than 114,800 feet in the distance. Visitors can go inside and walk up its winding spiral staircase; it includes 143 steps all the way to the top. The tourists who choose to hike to Monte Bolettone will pass this monument on the way there.
If you're less of the active type, visit the gorgeous Chiesa Di Sant'Andrea Apostolo. You can walk under the incredible dome-like ceilings of its interior and see the intricate detailing of the statues located inside and on the exterior of the building. While many people think the best way to see Lake Como is in cities like Bellagio (considered "The Pearl of Lake Como"), take in the culture of Brunate with a wine tasting tour. You'll have a front row seat to dreamy views with a tasty varietal hand. Plus, you can't forget the view of the Alps at the higher elevation.