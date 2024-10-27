Hidden On A Hill Overlooking Lake Como Is An Italian Village Called 'The Balcony Of The Alps'

While Brunate might not be the easiest village to reach, there are different ways to get there, and each way is an attraction in and of itself. The modes of transportation are one of the main reasons people visit the city. For example, the funicular is a seven-minute trip uphill, providing breathtaking sights of the lake and the Alps. This might be one of the more popular ways to get to the village, but you can also travel by car or trek up one of two hiking trails. One, Il Path to Brunate, runs alongside the funicular, and the other, Via delle Scalette, passes by the former Franciscan Convent, the Hermitage of San Donato. While the cable car is seven minutes, these hikes are estimated to be about an hour or more.

Once you're in the city, you can do the Mountain Lodge Walk to get even more magnificent lake scapes and taste the local cuisine. The hiking trail will have you pass by three different mountain lodges, including the Carla, Bondella, and Boletto. At all the lodge areas, you'll find different restaurants for a bite to eat. For the more adventurous traveler, you can keep trekking past the Boletto mountain lodge and reach the summit of Monte Bolettone, where you'll truly feel like you're on the "Balcony of the Alps." The hike will be worth the steps when you find yourself gazing over the greatest mountain range of Europe.