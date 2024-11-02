Long Island's Most Sought-After Getaway Is Like A Breathtaking Mini Palace Of Versailles
If you want to see the most fairytale-like European castles, skip the transatlantic plane ticket purchase and look no further than within the United States. Oheka Castle in Huntington, a town in Long Island, New York, resembles a mini version of the Palace of Versailles in Paris due to its architecture and gorgeous garden. The beautiful fountains, man-made ponds, and in-between sidewalks mirror the ones in the French city. The castle's light yellow coating and trimmed hedges also show similarities. In fact, even the castle's website copyrights the property as "Europe in America." The building is over a century old, built in 1919, so it has a long line of history, much like the royal palace in Paris.
Since the Huntington estate was built, it has undergone $40 million in renovations, which has helped preserve its beauty for visitors today. The lineage of owners did something right, as the castle has 4.6 stars in Google Reviews. Oheka Castle's grandeur continues to entice the film industry for scene locations. It's been in reality shows, like "Bridezilla," and fictional fan favorites such as "Succession." A-list celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan, Heidi Klum, and Meryl Streep, have also been spotted within the perimeter. The chateau isn't just for red-carpet icons — anyone can go for a tour, book an event, or sit down for an elegant dinner.
Book a wedding and a room
New York is one of the best places to get married in the U.S., and we wouldn't be surprised if it were solely because of Oheka. The castle has impressive reception areas and sparkling detailed decorations, so it's common for people to host their weddings here. Between the in-house catering service and the variety of room choices, couples have the option to say their vows in the dreamiest locations. You can seal your matrimony with a kiss in the formal gardens and dance the night away in the grand ballroom.
After the wedding, you'll never want to leave the castle — and guess what? You don't have to! Sleep like royalty, as the castle has suites and guest rooms to book for an overnight stay. The cheapest accommodation, the Chateau Room, is nearly $500 a night and has a king bed. However, the most expensive room, the Olmsted Suite, is around $1,300 per night. The suite has two balconies with views of the incredible garden and magnificent fountains. If this seems a bit out of reach for you and your travel companion, the castle has weekday specials that make your stay a tad more affordable. For example, one autumn package for two people included a stay in the Chateau room with a $200 discount. The bookings have earned the palace a spot on Historic Hotels of America's Top 25 List.
Take a day trip and enjoy a romantic meal
As Rick Steves might say, you should only visit the Palace of Versailles on certain days of the week to avoid tourists. Fortunately for Oheka, it is a much more intimate venue, including the OHK Bar and Restaurant, where reservations are required so you have a seat no matter what day you plan to be there. It is open daily, but meal times differ, and the kitchen closes between the designated times. The restaurant serves lunch, dinner, brunch, dessert, and even small plates during "Gatsby Hour" (its name for happy hour). With items like charred octopus and crusted racks of lamb, the menu will elevate your style and put your taste buds in a frenzy. Additionally, the menu is seasonal to match with the aesthetic. Prices range from $7 for a plate of bread to $65 for the filet mignon.
Have a French 75 and sip on it like you're back in the 1920s during Gatsby Hour Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Small plates include mouthwatering veal meatball sliders and perfectly crunchy fried calamari. You can enjoy their craft cocktails, wine, and beer list curated by resident Sommelier Samantha Bellando. You can also host dinner parties, corporate events, or cocktail hours in the private dining room with up to 75 people. Your outing at Oheka Castle will be such a magical experience, your guests and companions will talk about their time with you there endlessly.