Long Island's Most Sought-After Getaway Is Like A Breathtaking Mini Palace Of Versailles

If you want to see the most fairytale-like European castles, skip the transatlantic plane ticket purchase and look no further than within the United States. Oheka Castle in Huntington, a town in Long Island, New York, resembles a mini version of the Palace of Versailles in Paris due to its architecture and gorgeous garden. The beautiful fountains, man-made ponds, and in-between sidewalks mirror the ones in the French city. The castle's light yellow coating and trimmed hedges also show similarities. In fact, even the castle's website copyrights the property as "Europe in America." The building is over a century old, built in 1919, so it has a long line of history, much like the royal palace in Paris.

Since the Huntington estate was built, it has undergone $40 million in renovations, which has helped preserve its beauty for visitors today. The lineage of owners did something right, as the castle has 4.6 stars in Google Reviews. Oheka Castle's grandeur continues to entice the film industry for scene locations. It's been in reality shows, like "Bridezilla," and fictional fan favorites such as "Succession." A-list celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan, Heidi Klum, and Meryl Streep, have also been spotted within the perimeter. The chateau isn't just for red-carpet icons — anyone can go for a tour, book an event, or sit down for an elegant dinner.