Italy's Tallest Waterfall Is An Unbelievable Attraction You Can Only See A Few Times A Year

Three drops form the roughly 1,033-foot-tall Cascate Del Serio, Italy's tallest waterfall. Before 1931, sightseers could visit Italy year-round to watch Cascate Del Serio (aka Serio Falls) tumble down a dramatic, craggy rock face. As the second-highest waterfall in Europe, Cascate Del Serio was an incredible force of nature to witness. While you can still see the majestic falls today, the 1931 construction of Barbellino Dam means the waterfall now flows only five times a year.

As nature enthusiasts might imagine, Italian locals weren't fond of this change, even if the dam did produce hydroelectric energy and help create Lake Barbellino. The beauty of Cascate Del Serio was sorely missed until 1969 when a compromise resulted in the dam opening for one summer day in July. In the years since, four additional days have joined the roster. Next time you're in Europe, skip Italy's tourist traps and follow these tips on how and when to see Cascate Del Serio.