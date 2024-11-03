Italy's Tallest Waterfall Is An Unbelievable Attraction You Can Only See A Few Times A Year
Three drops form the roughly 1,033-foot-tall Cascate Del Serio, Italy's tallest waterfall. Before 1931, sightseers could visit Italy year-round to watch Cascate Del Serio (aka Serio Falls) tumble down a dramatic, craggy rock face. As the second-highest waterfall in Europe, Cascate Del Serio was an incredible force of nature to witness. While you can still see the majestic falls today, the 1931 construction of Barbellino Dam means the waterfall now flows only five times a year.
As nature enthusiasts might imagine, Italian locals weren't fond of this change, even if the dam did produce hydroelectric energy and help create Lake Barbellino. The beauty of Cascate Del Serio was sorely missed until 1969 when a compromise resulted in the dam opening for one summer day in July. In the years since, four additional days have joined the roster. Next time you're in Europe, skip Italy's tourist traps and follow these tips on how and when to see Cascate Del Serio.
When does Cascate Del Serio open?
Cascate Del Serio opens five times a year, on four Sundays and one Saturday between June and October. Closed throughout winter and spring, the waterfall typically opens for four daytime viewings and one nighttime viewing. Don't expect the falls to run all day on these dates, though. During each opening, Cascate Del Serio only flows for about 30 minutes. Usually, daytime viewings run from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Expect night showings from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. To arrive on time for your scheduled opening, it's a good idea to depart from Valbondione for Cascate Del Serio at least two and a half hours before showtime.
Can't make it to the falls during one of the five open days? You can still visit the area year round, but don't expect to see water flowing. Even when the falls are closed, the surrounding Seriana Valley remains a popular spot for everything from hiking and biking to mountaineering and paragliding. If you're in northern Italy for a long weekend, you could also drive to Alpe di Siusi for a hike through Europe's largest high-alpine meadow.
What to expect from Cascate Del Serio
So, you made it to Italy for one of Cascate Del Serio's rare open days. What can you expect during your visit? First, prepare for a hike. You'll have to travel by foot to access Cascate Del Serio. Yes, that means packing your hiking gear on vacation. It's also important to wear sporty clothes and layers that can handle the mountainous region's wind and occasional storms.
From Frazione Grumetti, guests can take path CAI 332 for an hour and a half long hike toward Borgo di Maslana. This trek will lead you to the Maslana Flora and Fauna Observatory. Your reward for reaching the observatory is a stunning view of the falls. Located in the upper Seriana Valley, Cascate Del Serio begins at an altitude of about 5,741 feet. Surrounded by rocky terrain and green hillsides, Cascate Del Serio funnels a whopping 353,000 cubic feet (10,000 cubic meters) of water when it's switched on. About halfway down the waterfall, sightseers will notice a misty haze where water crashes down one of the drops. During night showings of the falls, these views are illuminated by spotlights. Remember, the window to visit is short, so whether you come during the day or at night, be sure to plan your trip carefully.