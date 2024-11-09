One Of South Carolina's Most Underrated Beach Towns Fully Embraces A Laidback Island Lifestyle
South Carolina treats curious adventurers to an incredible collection of oceanfront travel destinations. From Beaufort, America's happiest seaside town, to Folly Beach, a hidden haven with free-spirited vibes, this Southern state has a lot to offer. Travelers seeking beachy vibes without overly crowded tourist areas can find paradise at South Carolina's Edisto Beach.
Edisto Beach is an underrated gem. This destination's magic comes from how the town preserves its natural beauty. Edisto Beach enjoys 4.5 miles of sparkling shores that visitors can fully appreciate thanks to thoughtful development plans. The charming beach town protects its peace by eschewing the high-rise hotels you'll find at many tourist-heavy destinations. Without these intrusive developments or traffic lights, Edisto Beach can focus on slow, simple living. Instead of getting caught up in the endless distractions of modern life, visitors can take a deep breath and spend their time watching the sunset over the water.
Discover the best things to do in Edisto Beach
Begin your Edisto Beach explorations by appreciating the gorgeous local landscapes. For a picture-perfect day in the sun, visit Edisto Beach State Park for a day of swimming and sunbathing, or bring your camping gear and set up at the Live Oak Campground for a longer beach stay. Beachgoers with time to spare can find hours of fun at this park thanks to activities like fishing, boating, birdwatching, geocaching, biking, hiking, and so much more. Hikers, pack your best vacation hiking gear to tackle the park's lovely interpretive trails. Visiting with family? Check out Plot Twist Charters to book a sunset cruise everyone will love.
When you need a break from the beach, head inland to see another side of Edisto Beach. From April through October, visitors can peruse tasty treats, beautiful artwork, and fresh food at the Edisto Bay Creek Park Market. Open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the market brings together more than 30 vendors offering everything from spices and produce to jewelry and bath products. After you've secured plenty of goodies from the market, stop by Edisto Beach's tennis and pickleball court for a quick game with friends and family. If you're going to play pickleball, stop by town hall first to check out a free portable net.
When to visit Edisto Beach
Like most beach towns, Edisto Beach is great for a summer vacation. Located on Edisto Island, this destination enjoys temperatures between 71 and 89 degrees Fahrenheit from June to August, making them the busiest months for Edisto Beach. Travelers looking to avoid crowds without sacrificing their summer getaway may want to plan a trip in May or September when temperatures are still warm and crowds are comparatively thinner.
If you're not planning to swim, surf, or sunbathe, consider visiting Edisto Beach in fall, winter, or spring for cheaper rental rates and quiet beaches. While the ocean waters will be too chilly for most travelers, you can still appreciate the scenery during boat tours and beach walks. During the off-season, visitors can also shift their focus from the beach to other local curiosities. Kayakers will love exploring the region's rivers, and history buffs will appreciate a trip to the small but fascinating Edisto Island Museum; however, you should know that the attraction closes from November through February. If you prefer to visit South Carolina in the off-season, check out Greenville, which offers incredible fall festivities and foliage without big crowds.