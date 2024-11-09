One Of South Carolina's Most Underrated Beach Towns Fully Embraces A Laidback Island Lifestyle

Begin your Edisto Beach explorations by appreciating the gorgeous local landscapes. For a picture-perfect day in the sun, visit Edisto Beach State Park for a day of swimming and sunbathing, or bring your camping gear and set up at the Live Oak Campground for a longer beach stay. Beachgoers with time to spare can find hours of fun at this park thanks to activities like fishing, boating, birdwatching, geocaching, biking, hiking, and so much more. Hikers, pack your best vacation hiking gear to tackle the park's lovely interpretive trails. Visiting with family? Check out Plot Twist Charters to book a sunset cruise everyone will love.

When you need a break from the beach, head inland to see another side of Edisto Beach. From April through October, visitors can peruse tasty treats, beautiful artwork, and fresh food at the Edisto Bay Creek Park Market. Open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the market brings together more than 30 vendors offering everything from spices and produce to jewelry and bath products. After you've secured plenty of goodies from the market, stop by Edisto Beach's tennis and pickleball court for a quick game with friends and family. If you're going to play pickleball, stop by town hall first to check out a free portable net.