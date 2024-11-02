Nestled In The Heart Of Golden Gate Park Is A Hidden Tea Garden With Tranquil Landscapes

San Francisco is a one of those destinations you have to visit at least once in your lifetime, whether you fly straight there or take a road trip up Highway One from Los Angeles. You can do all the usual touristy things like visiting Alcatraz Island to see the old prison, camping on the near San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, or checking out the oddly fun tourist trap that is Fisherman's Wharf.

One spot you might not expect — or have even heard of — is a perfect corner of Golden Gate Park that you absolutely must experience. In a quiet area of the famous park you'll find the Japanese Tea Garden. This 5-acre area is beautifully landscaped, and some of the gorgeous trees and plants are over a century old. Inside you'll find waterfalls, Japanese-style buildings, a 5-story pagoda, the delicately arched, half-moon-shaped Drum Bridge over the water, zen gardens, and rock sculptures. You'll also have the opportunity to enjoy tea and treats at the lovely tea house inside.

The Japanese garden sits in the park near the California Academy of Sciences and the Botanical Garden. It's open all year, including holidays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from March 1 through October 31, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 the rest of the year. There is a fee to get in, which is under $20 for adult non-residents , with pricing for youths, kids, and seniors. The best time to visit is the spring, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom (March and April are prime season), but, while it can be busy in the summer, it's beautiful at any time of year.

