Nestled In The Heart Of Golden Gate Park Is A Hidden Tea Garden With Tranquil Landscapes
San Francisco is a one of those destinations you have to visit at least once in your lifetime, whether you fly straight there or take a road trip up Highway One from Los Angeles. You can do all the usual touristy things like visiting Alcatraz Island to see the old prison, camping on the near San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, or checking out the oddly fun tourist trap that is Fisherman's Wharf.
One spot you might not expect — or have even heard of — is a perfect corner of Golden Gate Park that you absolutely must experience. In a quiet area of the famous park you'll find the Japanese Tea Garden. This 5-acre area is beautifully landscaped, and some of the gorgeous trees and plants are over a century old. Inside you'll find waterfalls, Japanese-style buildings, a 5-story pagoda, the delicately arched, half-moon-shaped Drum Bridge over the water, zen gardens, and rock sculptures. You'll also have the opportunity to enjoy tea and treats at the lovely tea house inside.
The Japanese garden sits in the park near the California Academy of Sciences and the Botanical Garden. It's open all year, including holidays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from March 1 through October 31, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 the rest of the year. There is a fee to get in, which is under $20 for adult non-residents , with pricing for youths, kids, and seniors. The best time to visit is the spring, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom (March and April are prime season), but, while it can be busy in the summer, it's beautiful at any time of year.
What you'll find in the Japanese Tea Garden
If you're in need of a break from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco proper, the Japanese Tea Garden is the perfect location to relax and breathe in the calming ambiance. You can visit the Buddha statue Amazarashi-No-Hotoke that was cast in 1790 in Japan or stroll through the tranquil dry garden that reflects a mountain and river landscape. There are koi ponds to enjoy, paths to wander, and you can even take an hour-long walking tour with your entrance fee. (If you enter before 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, or you're a San Francisco resident with ID, it's free.)
Aside from the general loveliness of this setting, there are some wonderful Japanese teas and snacks to enjoy. You can get water and soda, but if you're a tea-lover, there are several types of green tea, from iced to Genmaicha, Sencha, and Jasmine, as well as traditional Matcha from powder and Hojicha. If you're feeling peckish, there are tea house cookies, green tea cake, vegetarian soup (also gluten-free), miso soup, udon, daifuku, and several desserts like mochi ice cream, sweet red bean paste in mochi (gluten-free), and dorayaki, which is Japanese pancakes with red bean paste inside. In addition, you can visit the gift shop above the tea house and purchase items like tea sets, ceramics, sake sets, dolls, vases, and more.
If you choose to visit this calming place, there are Golden Gate Park Shuttles to the garden seven days a week that run during the main part of the day, as well as parking at the Music Concourse Garage. You'll also find street parking on the Golden Gate Park streets.