The Trick Rick Steves Warns Tourists About When Paying To Use The Restroom In Europe

Avid travelers do a lot of research before taking off on a vacation to Europe. You may have certain restaurants you want to try, tickets for the sites you plan to hit, and a list of differing customs to keep in mind. What you might not be thinking about is the differences in European bathroom culture and rules. For instance, you should avoid flushing toilet paper in Greece unless you want to be embarrassed, and many public toilets in Italy don't have seats. Travel pro Rick Steves has another restroom tip you really should know before you visit a public toilet in Europe: make sure to have change with you to tip the bathroom attendant. While some public toilets charge you a few coins to even get inside, others have an employee who maintains the bathroom and can help you with anything you need.

Steves says that while you may find a free toilet, someone may be sitting there, selling you toilet paper, or you may see a tip dish that you're expected to drop coins in. On his website, he cautions, "Many attendants leave only bills and too-big coins in the tray to bewilder the full-bladdered tourist. The local equivalent of about 50 cents is plenty." While you may be one of those people who prides themselves on being cash-free, it's still something you need in many places in Europe. Keep any change you get handy because when you've gotta go, you've gotta go.