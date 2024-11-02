The Charming Medieval Village In England That's Played The Backdrop For Many Famous Films

Do you ever just wish you could transport yourself into a dreamy landscape that you saw in a film or TV show? Don't worry, not everything you see on screen is CGI. There are a lot of places in the world that are still used as film locations. Even a domestic trip to NYC will put you in the middle of the most filmed location in the world. Or you can take a trip to a one-of-a-kind Italian village to celebrate your love of "Lord of the Rings" surrounded by hobbit-like houses. And, of course, you can't go wrong with a trip to England. A day trip from London can take you to Lacock, an adorable medieval village you've probably seen in dozens of British TV shows and movies.

Lacock is located in Wiltshire, just outside the Cotswolds area and just over 30 minutes from Bath, one of the most popular places to visit outside of larger cities like London and Bristol. The village's main feature, Lacock Abbey, dates back to the 13th century, although the village itself is mentioned in historical writings that go further back. While walking through the town you can see structures and buildings from many different eras from the timbered, Tudor-style homes to the neo-Gothic alterations made in the 1700s. It is also considered the birthplace of photography since the first photo negative was taken there in the early 1800s. The timelessness of the village, naturally, made it an excellent location for costume dramas as well as fantasy films and TV shows.

