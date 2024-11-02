The Charming Medieval Village In England That's Played The Backdrop For Many Famous Films
Do you ever just wish you could transport yourself into a dreamy landscape that you saw in a film or TV show? Don't worry, not everything you see on screen is CGI. There are a lot of places in the world that are still used as film locations. Even a domestic trip to NYC will put you in the middle of the most filmed location in the world. Or you can take a trip to a one-of-a-kind Italian village to celebrate your love of "Lord of the Rings" surrounded by hobbit-like houses. And, of course, you can't go wrong with a trip to England. A day trip from London can take you to Lacock, an adorable medieval village you've probably seen in dozens of British TV shows and movies.
Lacock is located in Wiltshire, just outside the Cotswolds area and just over 30 minutes from Bath, one of the most popular places to visit outside of larger cities like London and Bristol. The village's main feature, Lacock Abbey, dates back to the 13th century, although the village itself is mentioned in historical writings that go further back. While walking through the town you can see structures and buildings from many different eras from the timbered, Tudor-style homes to the neo-Gothic alterations made in the 1700s. It is also considered the birthplace of photography since the first photo negative was taken there in the early 1800s. The timelessness of the village, naturally, made it an excellent location for costume dramas as well as fantasy films and TV shows.
Lacock Abbey is one of the most popular places to visit
No need to wait for a Hogwarts letter, you can attend the magical school by visiting Lacock Abbey. The abbey is most notable as a location for various "Harry Potter" films The abbey's cloisters are recognizable as the Hogwarts corridors as well as locations in the spin-off movie "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." But Jane Austen fans can appreciate the cloisters too since they're the stand-in for the halls of Cambridge University during a flashback scene in the 1995 film "Pride & Prejudice." The abbey's stables are also featured in the film.
Other parts of the abbey were used in Harry Potter as well, including the Sacristy (which doubled as Snape's classroom) and the Chapter House (where Harry discovered the Mirror of Erised). The Chapter House is also famous for being a location in the 2008 film "The Other Boleyn Girl" and exteriors of the abbey can be seen in the BBC miniseries "Wolf Hall." If you're a fantasy TV fan, you might also recognize the abbey as a monastery in an episode of the musical comedy series "Galavant."
Standard adult admission costs about £20 and gives you access to the abbey, gardens, and the Fox Talbot Museum where you can see some of the first photographs. It seems fitting that this place that is connected to photography is now so famous on film.
Things to see and do in Lacock village
The well-preserved and picturesque town also has several places that have often doubled as film locations. Harry Potter fans can see the exterior of Harry's parents' house as well as Professor Slughorn's or visit the Sign of the Angel restaurant that was seen in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." The village's ford (a shallow stream) was seen in a cavalry scene in the historical series "The White Princess" while Church Street stood in for a village in "Downton Abbey." And if you loved the late 2000s series "Cranford," you're sure to recognize Lacock Bakery.
Whether you're there to discover places in your favorite films or not, the High Street in Lacock village is also a charming place to eat, shop, and spend the day. The village is now managed by the National Trust, which works to conserve natural sites as well as historical places connected to England's heritage. If you're looking for a good meal, The Red Lion has not only served as a location in "Pride & Prejudice" but also offers beer and delicious pub food. It's also dog-friendly. If you're looking for a spot of traditional English tea, there is a tea room at the Lacock Abbey. Plus, there are a handful of adorable shops where you can pick out souvenirs, including the National Trust shop and lots of independent establishments. Lacock is also great to visit year-round, even if you're planning a trip in winter (which is one of the best times to visit London as well).