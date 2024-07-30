The One-Of-A-Kind Italian Village With Little Hobbit-Like Houses You Have To See To Believe

Why not mix "The Lord of the Rings" fantasy with the Italian countryside? Puglia does just that. Well before J.R.R. Tolkien ever dreamt up friendly hobbits and their subterranean homes, the residents of Alberobello were creating their own cozy hobbit holes. Nestled in the Itria Valley, the village of Alberobello holds a collection of thousands of UNESCO World Heritage Site buildings, known as "trulli."

Advertisement

These cylindrical buildings lend a whimsical and fantastical air to this small Puglian village. Made from limestone rock, the trullo are expertly crafted to keep in warmth and keep out dampness. Their roofs are particularly impressive and shaped into their iconic, pinnacle style by using stones of varying size and shape. Many visitors will note that a white symbol is painted on many of the roofs, a mix of both religious and folkloric symbols that are said to ward off evil.

While you might kick off your Italy vacation in a more popular city, Alberobello is just 50 minutes by car from the largest town in Puglia, Bari. It's also easy to reach via train and bus. The Ferrovie Sud Est train line runs from Bari and stops in Alberobello, taking anywhere from 1 hour to 2.5 hours, depending on when you decide to hop aboard. Intrigued? Take your opportunity to experience Hobbiton — without missing out on gourmet Italian cuisine and charming village life. Leave Italy's more crowded and obvious tourist traps behind in favor of this lesser-visited haven.

Advertisement