Right Next To Zion Is A Scenic Artsy Town With Plenty Of Shops, Outdoor Thrills, And Eateries
You may know when to visit Zion National Park for fewer crowds, but do you know about the underrated gateway town located just outside the park? This fascinating destination is known as Springdale, a Utah village with less than 1,000 permanent residents and millions of annual visitors. While the town obviously gets a huge tourism boost thanks to Zion National Park, the city offers plenty of compelling attractions outside the famous nature spot. The millions of travelers that flock to Springdale appreciate it not only for its national park proximity but also for its unique scenery, artsy vibes, great shopping, and delicious restaurants.
See the best side of Springdale by visiting in autumn or winter. In the fall, temperatures drop from summer highs reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit down to the 70s in October and 60s in November. Travelers who can tolerate chilly weather may also enjoy winter in Springdale. Temperatures in the 30s drive out crowds, leaving local landmarks empty and free for hardier visitors to appreciate.
Find the top arts attractions and outdoor activities in Springdale
Springdale exudes a vibrant, creative atmosphere that appeals to artsy and outdoorsy travelers alike. The town's art scene centers around several top-notch galleries that draw inspiration from local landscapes. At David J. West Gallery, visitors can peruse photo prints of Zion National Park and purchase one as a souvenir. For diverse creations ranging from jewelry to paintings, art enthusiasts can head to Worthington Gallery. There, you'll find artwork from a variety of creators, including glassblowers, sculptors, and more. If you're visiting in April, stop by the town's Zion Chalk & Earth Fest to check out some impressive chalk art.
As a Zion National Park gateway town, Springdale also treats travelers to some pretty incredible outdoor adventures. You don't have to enter the park to find awesome recreation opportunities, though. While Zion's Angels Landing is one of the best national park trails for experienced hikers, Springdale visitors can find several great hikes outside of the park. Less than 6 miles southwest of Springdale, hikers will discover Eagle Crags Trail. This hike takes adventurers on a strenuous 5.7-mile trek along the sandstone pinnacles known as the Eagle Crags. Visitors willing to venture nearly an hour outside of Springdale will also find a fun hike at Babylon Arch. Push your journey a little further west and you can discover an underrated Utah state park.
Discover Springdale's best shops and restaurants
It's easy to treat yourself in Springdale. Whether you're an avid window-shopper or frugal treasure hunter, this town has a store that will appeal to you. Embrace this desert region's geographic wonders by starting your shopping spree at Zion Prospector. Find some literal gems at this rock shop perfect for both crystal collectors and rockhounds. If crystals aren't your speed, check out DeZion Gallery for artsy goods like watercolor landscapes, gourd sculptures, or obsidian blades. When you start getting hungry, keep your shopping trip going with a visit to Bumbleberry Gift Shop & Bakery. This store offers both baked goods and souvenirs, so you can snag shirts for your relatives and a snack for yourself.
For a heartier meal, visit one of Springdale's delectable local restaurants. MeMe's Cafe and Oscar's Cafe serve up tasty dishes from breakfast through dinner for prices that won't break the bank. When you're ready for dinner and drinks, spots like Bit & Spur will treat you to everything from chips and salsa to wine and beer.