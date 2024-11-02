Right Next To Zion Is A Scenic Artsy Town With Plenty Of Shops, Outdoor Thrills, And Eateries

You may know when to visit Zion National Park for fewer crowds, but do you know about the underrated gateway town located just outside the park? This fascinating destination is known as Springdale, a Utah village with less than 1,000 permanent residents and millions of annual visitors. While the town obviously gets a huge tourism boost thanks to Zion National Park, the city offers plenty of compelling attractions outside the famous nature spot. The millions of travelers that flock to Springdale appreciate it not only for its national park proximity but also for its unique scenery, artsy vibes, great shopping, and delicious restaurants.

See the best side of Springdale by visiting in autumn or winter. In the fall, temperatures drop from summer highs reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit down to the 70s in October and 60s in November. Travelers who can tolerate chilly weather may also enjoy winter in Springdale. Temperatures in the 30s drive out crowds, leaving local landmarks empty and free for hardier visitors to appreciate.