Cruise The Nile In The Way The Pharaoh's Did Aboard One Of These Traditional Sailboats

In Aswan, golden walls stand sentinel over the jutting reeds of the Nile riverbank, carefully carved homages to ancient gods. Taking the felucca route down to the southerly Egyptian city, you'll already have traversed the watery route that linked the Mediterranean titans of Egypt, Greece, and Rome with the African empires that sprawled south from Sudan. The cultural intersection is omnipresent — the regional language is spliced between Swahili and ancient Egyptian and wild Nubian jasmine scents the air. The vestiges of grandeur visible from felucca-edge offer travelers a glimpse at the worship rituals and burial practices that remained occluded from the global eye under Sahara sands for centuries.

Advertisement

Stretch your legs after a sailing stretch and explore the tourist-friendly city on foot. Learn about the confluence of Egyptian and Greco-Roman culture and architectural style under the Ptolemaic dynasty at the Temple of Isis. One of the last outposts of Egyptian paganism, preserving the ancient ways until the 6th century AD, the temple marks the spot where the goddess Isis found the heart of her dismembered husband.

Next, visit the vast granite Unfinished Obelisk. Abandoned under the reign of Queen Hatshepsut (1479-1458 BCE), the gargantuan construction project is now an open-air museum, offering archaeological insights into traditional stone craftmanship. From Aswan it is also possible to take a day trip to Abu Simbel, a secluded temple flanked by 65-foot sandstone guards. Here, you can see painted interiors that have retained their bright colors for thousands of years.

Advertisement