Find Pristine Beauty & Paved Hiking Trails At This Alpine Lake Located In The Swiss Alps
There's something different about the light in the mountains. Something sharper, more defined. It's almost like someone has fiddled with the settings of the world, and suddenly, everything is in ultra-high definition. Peaks cut through the clouds and sky with a crunch, while lakes, rivers, and waterfalls glisten and shine as if lit from within.
Nowhere is this feeling of operating at a higher sensory level truer than in the Swiss Alps. This is the Platonic ideal of mountain elegance, a pilgrimage that every rugged explorer and seasoned adventurer must undertake at some point. For some, parts of Switzerland are overrated. But the Swiss Alps is a glorious place to explore, with breathtaking walks, hidden lakes, and storybook villages tucked away in the crags and valleys of the mountains.
Seealpsee might be one of the most perfect expressions of pristine Alpine beauty around. This gorgeous lake is found high in the Alpstein region of Appenzell, in eastern Switzerland, near the border of Liechtenstein. It is a truly idyllic spot that draws hikers, ramblers, wild swimmers, and picnickers to discover its exquisite combination of dramatic natural beauty and remote serenity.
Mountain bathing and dramatic hiking trails
Seealpsee is the ideal outdoor destination for travelers who want to get a taste of the Swiss Alps beyond Zermatt and Verbier but don't quite have the endurance for a full-on backcountry ski touring adventure. This picturesque lake offers the crisp air, dazzling blue skies, and soaring peaks that Switzerland is known for, but with a little less rugged hardship.
The lake itself is a delightful place to start. It has sparkling, crystal-clear water that cries out to be swum in. The lake is perfect for wild swimming, an outing in a row boat, or a picnic. You'll also want to take advantage of the amazing hiking opportunities nearby. Seealpsee is located near some of the most stunning hiking trails in the Alps and offers both paved paths and off-road trails, so there's something for everyone. The hike from the Wasserauen train station along the forest road is a gentle, non-strenuous option for beginners (or anyone who doesn't want to overexert themselves).
More experienced hikers may want to take on the rocky, forested route up to the Berggasthaus Äscher, one of the oldest mountain huts in Switzerland. This route can also include a visit to the Wildkirchli Caves and a wonderful descent by cable car from the Ebenalp pasture.
Traditional cheesemaking and Alpine dining
While the main attractions of this remote mountain paradise are outdoor activities, there are plenty of ways to enjoy yourself in a more laid-back way as well. Seealpsee is home to two traditional Alpine dairies that make mouthwatering cheeses from goat and cow milk. Seealpchäs is a family-run business at the western edge of the lake that produces butter and seven different types of cheese. Alp Käserei Gross-hütten, wedged into the folds of the mountains to the east, offers guided tours and tastings, and is an excellent place to go to see artisans at work.
If cheese platters and glasses of cow's milk just whet your appetite for something more substantial, there are two excellent Swiss mountain inns set right on the northern shore of the lake. Both Berggasthaus Forelle and Berggasthaus Seealpsee serve menus brimming with locally sourced produce, including trout from the lake itself. These establishments also have overnight accommodations for anyone who wants to extend their stay in this enchanting spot.