Find Pristine Beauty & Paved Hiking Trails At This Alpine Lake Located In The Swiss Alps

There's something different about the light in the mountains. Something sharper, more defined. It's almost like someone has fiddled with the settings of the world, and suddenly, everything is in ultra-high definition. Peaks cut through the clouds and sky with a crunch, while lakes, rivers, and waterfalls glisten and shine as if lit from within.

Advertisement

Nowhere is this feeling of operating at a higher sensory level truer than in the Swiss Alps. This is the Platonic ideal of mountain elegance, a pilgrimage that every rugged explorer and seasoned adventurer must undertake at some point. For some, parts of Switzerland are overrated. But the Swiss Alps is a glorious place to explore, with breathtaking walks, hidden lakes, and storybook villages tucked away in the crags and valleys of the mountains.

Seealpsee might be one of the most perfect expressions of pristine Alpine beauty around. This gorgeous lake is found high in the Alpstein region of Appenzell, in eastern Switzerland, near the border of Liechtenstein. It is a truly idyllic spot that draws hikers, ramblers, wild swimmers, and picnickers to discover its exquisite combination of dramatic natural beauty and remote serenity.

Advertisement