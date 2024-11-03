The Iconic City That Earned The Infamous Title Of 'America's Death Stair Capital'

It may not be the Pennsylvania city with America's most charming cobblestone streets, but Pittsburgh's ramshackle stairways are another walking feature that can warm your heart while also giving it severe palpitations. The loose, shaky, or sometimes dismantled railings on steep Pittsburgh stairwells are occasionally subject to DIY fixes from residents, like one who used a length of hose to replace a missing railing. While walking, it's a good idea to move slowly, take breaks if you need to catch your breath, and keep an eye out for loose steps or railings.

Advertisement

You can take your own hike around Pittsburgh via these stairwells with the help of the trusty guidebook "City Steps of Pittsburgh: A History and Guide"or attend a guided tour of them with Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, Venture Outdoors, once a month from May through November. Advance reservations are required and the tours sell out, so book in advance. The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association also releases a StepTrek guide to historic routes in the neighborhood, in addition to hosting an annual StepTrek walking event every October to fundraise for the community's stairwells. The event starts at SouthSide Works, S. 28th and Sidney Streets.

A new initiative in 2024, the "step adoption program," spearheaded by the nonprofit Allegheny Cleanways, has taken a number of stairwells into the fold and is recruiting volunteers to help keep trash off the steps and report structural damage or unsafe pathways to the city. "We have been excited to see the interest of volunteers already," the group's executive director, Gaily Grube, told Pittsburgh's CBS News affiliate, KDKA.

Advertisement