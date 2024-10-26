The Most Charming Cobblestone Streets In America That Will Take You Back In Time

There's something extra magical about walking down a cobblestone street. Transporting you back in time with their authenticity and old-timey feel, cobblestones are sure to up the allure of any destination. Despite their beauty and durability, they've sadly gone out of fashion over the decades, with most cities turning to more practical and affordable materials, like concrete, instead. However, there are luckily a number of cobblestone streets, and even neighborhoods, that still remain across the country, retaining much of their historic architecture and overall charm.

Advertisement

Although cobblestones are frequently associated with Europe, there are a number of spots across the United States that have employed the historic material as well. Since there are a fair number of spots throughout the country that still have historic cobblestones, we have narrowed down some of the best that are sure to take you back in time. Just remember to pack some comfortable walking shoes — cobblestone streets are notoriously bumpy and uneven.