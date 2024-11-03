A Scenic Italian City Surrounded By Alps Is One Of Europe's Cheapest And Most Underrated

If you're looking for a country with plenty of cities to explore, you simply can't go wrong with Italy. It has a number of bustling centers where travelers flock to every year between Rome, Florence, and Venice alone (not to mention the dozens of other cities and towns that people swoon over). But since it's such a popular destination, that also means that there are quite a few overrated tourist traps in Italy, not to mention crowds and overinflated prices depending on where you go. But there are still many hidden gems to be found, like a few days stay in the gorgeous mountain town of Turin.

Located in the Piedmont region of Italy, Turin is a little over an hour by train from Milan. The city certainly has all the beautiful architecture, food, museums, and grand piazzas to walk around like other Italian cities but it doesn't quite cater to tourists like the bigger cities do. This means that not only will you get a more authentic Italian experience in Turin, but it's also a great way to explore Italy on a tight budget. Plus, it's a convenient location if you're looking to vacation in Lake Orta away from the droves of people visiting Lake Como. There are quite a few places to stay in Turin between Airbnb and hotels, but there are a few other reasons why you should definitely add Turin to your travel bucket list.

