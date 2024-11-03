A Scenic Italian City Surrounded By Alps Is One Of Europe's Cheapest And Most Underrated
If you're looking for a country with plenty of cities to explore, you simply can't go wrong with Italy. It has a number of bustling centers where travelers flock to every year between Rome, Florence, and Venice alone (not to mention the dozens of other cities and towns that people swoon over). But since it's such a popular destination, that also means that there are quite a few overrated tourist traps in Italy, not to mention crowds and overinflated prices depending on where you go. But there are still many hidden gems to be found, like a few days stay in the gorgeous mountain town of Turin.
Located in the Piedmont region of Italy, Turin is a little over an hour by train from Milan. The city certainly has all the beautiful architecture, food, museums, and grand piazzas to walk around like other Italian cities but it doesn't quite cater to tourists like the bigger cities do. This means that not only will you get a more authentic Italian experience in Turin, but it's also a great way to explore Italy on a tight budget. Plus, it's a convenient location if you're looking to vacation in Lake Orta away from the droves of people visiting Lake Como. There are quite a few places to stay in Turin between Airbnb and hotels, but there are a few other reasons why you should definitely add Turin to your travel bucket list.
It's a dream destination for food and wine lovers
Turin is definitely a food city. If you're just wanting to sample a little bit of everything, visiting the Mercato Centrale Torino in Porta Palazzo — one of Europe's largest outdoor markets — is a must. When we say you can find practically any Italian delicacy there, we mean it. There are several floors of artisan stalls as well as all kinds of food and drink from gelato to fresh pasta and Italian meats. Restaurants in the area also offer local, hearty specialties like stuffed pastas (agnolotti), beef stew, and risotto, proving that when you visit Italy you're in for a unique culinary experience depending on the region. And if you're a fan of the Barolo or Barbera d'Alba varietals of wine, you should be sure to book a winery tour in Turin.
But Turin is practically heaven for chocolate and coffee lovers in particular. The Piedmont region is famous for inventing gianduia (sometimes spelled gianduja), which is a blend of chocolate and hazelnut paste –– also known as Nutella, and there are lots of chocolate-focused tours of the city. There is also a chocolate festival every fall. And if you love your chocolate with a bit of coffee, you must try Turin's favorite coffee drink, bicerin. It's a combo of espresso, drinking chocolate, and whipped milk or cream, and you can find it in many cafes in Turin. There is even a Caffè Al Bicerin, a historic cafe that is named after the specialty drink it serves. You can also simply get a high quality cappuccino or regular espresso if you don't have much of a sweet tooth.
Turin has so much unique history and architecture
Of course, sampling the local food and drink is something you can do anywhere in Italy and have a good time. There are also some singular places in Turin for history buffs and art and architecture lovers that won't require you to elbow your way through crowds. The Museo Egizio is the oldest Egyptian museum in the world even though it's located in Italy. The incredible collection of artifacts is one that you may not be able to find anywhere else on earth outside of Cairo. Cinemaphiles will also love a stop at the Cinema Museum in Turin, which not only houses some amazing exhibits dedicated to Italian film history but also can give you an unparalleled view of the city.
Taking a simple walk around the city will also give you some beautiful photo opportunities around many of the historic buildings that showcase the opulent Baroque design, especially around the Piazza San Carlo (the main city square), the Piazza Castello, and the Palazzo Reale di Torino, which is a royal palace that is open to visitors. And the best part is that you can pose, browse, and take in all the sights without dealing with hoards of other tourists, which is especially great for travelers who have been to Italy before and want a more local experience.